(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, April 04 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Bank of
Scotland plc's (BoS;
A/Negative/F1) GBP10.9bn mortgage covered bonds at 'AAA' with a
Stable Outlook
following a review of the programme.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The covered bonds' rating is based on BoS's Long-Term Issuer
Default Rating
(IDR) of 'A', IDR uplift of 1 and a Discontinuity Cap (D-Cap) of
4 (moderate
risk), which allow for a maximum achievable rating for the
covered bonds of
'AAA' on both a probability of default and instrument rating.
The rating is also
based on the asset percentage (AP) of 77% used in the asset
coverage test, as
communicated in the investor report, which provides a cushion
compared with
Fitch's breakeven AP of 81% for the 'AAA' rating.
The Outlook on the covered bonds' rating is Stable, since the
rating could
sustain a one-notch downgrade of BoS's IDR to its Viability
Rating.
The IDR uplift of 1 is driven by the large size of BoS's
ultimate parent, Lloyds
Banking Group (A/Negative/F1) in the UK market (see 'Fitch
Affirms UK Covered
Bonds on Criteria Amendments' dated 03 April 2014 at
www.fitchratings.com for
further details).
The D-Cap of 4 is driven by the moderate risk assessment of four
of the five
components: liquidity gap and systemic risk, systemic
alternative management,
cover pool-specific alternative management and privileged
derivatives, which are
the joint weakest of the D-Cap components. The asset segregation
has been
assessed as very low risk.
The asset segregation is driven by the strong asset segregation
of the cover
pool in a bankruptcy-remote special purpose entity. The
liquidity gap and
systemic risk component reflects the agency's view of mitigants
against
liquidity gaps in place in the form of a pre-maturity test and a
three-month
dynamic interest reserve. The systemic alternative management's
assessment
reflects Fitch's positive view of the active oversight taken by
the FCA under
the UK regulated covered bond framework.
The cover pool-specific alternative management moderate
assessment reflects
Fitch's view on BoS's processes and its internally developed IT
systems. The
moderate risk assessment for the privileged derivatives is due
to the internal
asset swap in place on the cover pool, which is considered
material to the
programme.
Fitch continues to classify the programme as dormant as there
has been no public
issuance from the programme for more than two years and no
issuance is expected
in the short to medium term. As a result, Fitch only gives
credit to the AP of
77% publicly stated in the investor report. Fitch believes the
issuer is
unlikely to provide less support for this programme so no
deduction has been
applied to the cover pool specific alternative management
component.
The 'AAA' breakeven AP has increased to 81% from 78% last year.
The increase was
driven by (i) the improved calculated losses on the pool due to
a smaller quick
sale adjustment applied as BoS provided repossession data for
this review
compared with last year when a conservative assumption was
applied; and (ii) the
lower refinancing stress assumptions, reflecting a sustained
decrease in UK RMBS
spreads over the past 12 months. This results in a lower
discounting of the
cover assets when modelling a stressed sale of the assets in
Fitch's cash-flows
model.
There are currently 12 hard bullet bonds outstanding. The bonds
are issued in
euro, sterling, US dollar and Danish krone with a total sterling
equivalent
volume of approximately GBP10.9bn compared with GBP16.1bn in
August 2013. The
weighted average (WA) term to maturity has increased to 4.1
years from 3.5 years
as a result of BoS buying back some bonds. The cover assets
yield both floating
and fixed rates and an interest rate swap is in place with BoS
to transform the
interest collections from the cover assets into one-month GBP
LIBOR plus a
spread.
At end-February 2014, the cover pool consisted of GBP19.8bn of
residential
mortgages. The pool consisted of 219,749 loans secured on
residential properties
in the UK with 45.6% on interest-only repayments and 59.4%
standard variable
rate loans. The mortgage portfolio had a WA current indexed
loan-to-value ratio
of 63% and seasoning of 90.9 months. The cover pool assets are
reasonably
diversified across the UK, with the highest concentrations
mainly in London
(16.2%), the south east (15.5%), Scotland (11.7%) and Yorkshire
and Humberside
(9.4%). There are no buy-to-let loans or offset mortgage loan
products in the
cover pool. In a 'AAA' scenario, Fitch has calculated the pool's
cumulative WA
frequency of foreclosure at 27.8% and a WA recovery rate of
58.9%.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The rating would be vulnerable to downgrade if any of the
following occurred:
(i) BoS's IDR was downgraded by three notches to 'BBB' or lower;
or (ii) the
D-Cap fell by at least three categories to 1 (very high risk);
or (iii) the AP
that Fitch takes into account in its analysis increased above
the 'AAA'
breakeven AP of 81%.
Given the dynamic nature of the programme, the composition and
credit quality of
the cover pool may change over time. The Fitch breakeven AP for
the covered bond
rating will be affected, among others, by the profile of the
cover assets
relative to outstanding covered bonds, which can change over
time, even in the
absence of new issuances. Therefore it cannot be assumed to
remain stable over
time.
Contacts:
Primary Analyst
Stephen Kemmy
Associate Director
+44 20 3530 1474
Fitch Ratings Limited
30 North Colonnade
London E14 5GN
Secondary Analyst
Iva Detelinova
Analyst
+44 20 3530 1663
Committee Chairperson
Cosme de Montpellier
Senior Director
+44 20 3530 1407
Media Relations: Christian Giesen, Frankfurt am Main, Tel: +49
69 768076 232,
Email: christian.giesen@fitchratings.com.
