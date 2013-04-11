(The following statement was released by the rating agency) LONDON, April 11 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Bank of Sharjah's (BOS) Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'BBB+' with a Stable Outlook and downgraded its Viability Rating (VR) to 'bb'. A full list of rating actions is at the end of this release. RATING ACTION RATIONALE: The downgrade of BOS's VR reflects weaker asset quality indicators, with a notable jump in past due over 90 days but not impaired (PDNI) loans in 2012. While impaired loans (NPLs) amounted to 3.0% of total gross loans at end-2012 (end-2011: 2.6%), PDNI loans significantly increased to 14.3% of total gross loans. Fitch understands that the majority of new PDNI loans exposures are due to temporary delays in the payments and cash flows of a small number of the bank's corporate customers, with most overdue balances expected to be resolved in 2013. However, the magnitude of the deterioration highlights the concentrated nature of BOS's loan book. If several of BOS's larger PDNI loans are not satisfactorily resolved, Fitch expects loan impairment charges (LICs) to significantly increase in 2013, hampering profitability. RATING DRIVERS: IDRS, SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR BOS's Long- and Short-term IDRs, Support Rating and Support Rating Floor reflect Fitch's belief that there is a high probability that support would be provided by the UAE authorities, if required. This is based on the strong history of support for local banks from the UAE authorities and the government of Sharjah's 15% stake in the bank. RATING SENSITIVITIES: IDRS, SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR The ratings would be sensitive to a reduced perceived ability from the sovereign to support, such as through a sovereign downgrade. The ratings could also be sensitive to a change in the UAE authorities' perceived willingness to support the bank. RATING DRIVERS: VIABILITY RATING The VR reflects the bank's small franchise, high lending concentrations, weakening asset quality and some concerns over related-party loans and investments, which are common in the region. The VR also considers BOS's satisfactory capitalisation and healthy liquidity position. Net income increased 9% yoy in 2012, primarily due to lower loan impairment charges (LICs). Profitability ratios remain somewhat subdued, with an operating return on average equity of 6.9% and an operating return on average assets of 1.3%. Positively, core earnings generation should remain resilient in 2013. BOS has a healthy liquidity profile, in Fitch's view. The loans/deposits ratio fell to 81% at end-2012 (end-2011: 86%), lower than most banks in the UAE. In addition, the bank's ample stock of highly liquid assets provides a good liquidity buffer against potential deposit outflows. BOS is predominantly funded by customer deposits (2012: 95% of non-equity funding). Customer deposits increased 10% yoy in 2012 and balances have historically proven stable. Refinancing risk is low, as the bank does not rely on market funding. Capital ratios are high and comfortably above regulatory minimum requirements, but this is counterbalanced by weaker asset quality indicators and high borrower concentrations in lending. At end-2012, the Fitch core capital ratio stood at 20.6%. RATING SENSITIVITIES: VIABILITY RATING Upside potential is somewhat limited at present, given the bank's risk indicators. The VR could be downgraded further if the negative asset quality trends witnessed in 2012 continued, or if the larger PDNI loans are not resolved, impacting profitability and the bank's capital position. Established in 1973, BOS was the first commercial bank incorporated in Sharjah. At end-2012, it had a modest 1% of UAE banking system assets. The bank is primarily a niche corporate bank, operating through five UAE branches and a banking subsidiary in Lebanon. The rating actions are as follows: Long-term IDR affirmed at 'BBB+', Stable Outlook Short-term IDR affirmed at 'F2' Viability Rating downgraded to 'bb' from 'bb+' Support Rating affirmed at '2' Support Rating Floor affirmed at 'BBB+' Contact: Primary Analyst Shaun Miskell Associate Director +44 20 3530 1504 Fitch Ratings Limited 30 North Colonnade London E14 5GN Secondary Analyst Mahin Dissanayake Director +44 203 530 1618 Committee Chairperson Eric Dupont Senior Director +33 1 4429 9131 Media Relations: Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel: +44 20 3530 1103, Email: peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com. The ratings above were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore, Fitch has been compensated for the provision of the ratings. Applicable criteria, 'Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria', dated 15 August 2012, and 'Evaluating Corporate Governance', dated 12 December 2012 are available at www.fitchratings.com. Applicable Criteria and Related Research Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria here Evaluating Corporate Governance here ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.