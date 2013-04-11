(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, April 11 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Bank of
Sharjah's (BOS)
Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'BBB+' with a Stable
Outlook and
downgraded its Viability Rating (VR) to 'bb'. A full list of
rating actions is
at the end of this release.
RATING ACTION RATIONALE:
The downgrade of BOS's VR reflects weaker asset quality
indicators, with a
notable jump in past due over 90 days but not impaired (PDNI)
loans in 2012.
While impaired loans (NPLs) amounted to 3.0% of total gross
loans at end-2012
(end-2011: 2.6%), PDNI loans significantly increased to 14.3% of
total gross
loans. Fitch understands that the majority of new PDNI loans
exposures are due
to temporary delays in the payments and cash flows of a small
number of the
bank's corporate customers, with most overdue balances expected
to be resolved
in 2013. However, the magnitude of the deterioration highlights
the concentrated
nature of BOS's loan book. If several of BOS's larger PDNI loans
are not
satisfactorily resolved, Fitch expects loan impairment charges
(LICs) to
significantly increase in 2013, hampering profitability.
RATING DRIVERS: IDRS, SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR
BOS's Long- and Short-term IDRs, Support Rating and Support
Rating Floor reflect
Fitch's belief that there is a high probability that support
would be provided
by the UAE authorities, if required. This is based on the strong
history of
support for local banks from the UAE authorities and the
government of Sharjah's
15% stake in the bank.
RATING SENSITIVITIES: IDRS, SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING
FLOOR
The ratings would be sensitive to a reduced perceived ability
from the sovereign
to support, such as through a sovereign downgrade. The ratings
could also be
sensitive to a change in the UAE authorities' perceived
willingness to support
the bank.
RATING DRIVERS: VIABILITY RATING
The VR reflects the bank's small franchise, high lending
concentrations,
weakening asset quality and some concerns over related-party
loans and
investments, which are common in the region. The VR also
considers BOS's
satisfactory capitalisation and healthy liquidity position.
Net income increased 9% yoy in 2012, primarily due to lower loan
impairment
charges (LICs). Profitability ratios remain somewhat subdued,
with an operating
return on average equity of 6.9% and an operating return on
average assets of
1.3%. Positively, core earnings generation should remain
resilient in 2013.
BOS has a healthy liquidity profile, in Fitch's view. The
loans/deposits ratio
fell to 81% at end-2012 (end-2011: 86%), lower than most banks
in the UAE. In
addition, the bank's ample stock of highly liquid assets
provides a good
liquidity buffer against potential deposit outflows. BOS is
predominantly funded
by customer deposits (2012: 95% of non-equity funding). Customer
deposits
increased 10% yoy in 2012 and balances have historically proven
stable.
Refinancing risk is low, as the bank does not rely on market
funding.
Capital ratios are high and comfortably above regulatory minimum
requirements,
but this is counterbalanced by weaker asset quality indicators
and high borrower
concentrations in lending. At end-2012, the Fitch core capital
ratio stood at
20.6%.
RATING SENSITIVITIES: VIABILITY RATING
Upside potential is somewhat limited at present, given the
bank's risk
indicators. The VR could be downgraded further if the negative
asset quality
trends witnessed in 2012 continued, or if the larger PDNI loans
are not
resolved, impacting profitability and the bank's capital
position.
Established in 1973, BOS was the first commercial bank
incorporated in Sharjah.
At end-2012, it had a modest 1% of UAE banking system assets.
The bank is
primarily a niche corporate bank, operating through five UAE
branches and a
banking subsidiary in Lebanon.
The rating actions are as follows:
Long-term IDR affirmed at 'BBB+', Stable Outlook
Short-term IDR affirmed at 'F2'
Viability Rating downgraded to 'bb' from 'bb+'
Support Rating affirmed at '2'
Support Rating Floor affirmed at 'BBB+'
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com. The
ratings above
were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore,
Fitch has been
compensated for the provision of the ratings.
Applicable criteria, 'Global Financial Institutions Rating
Criteria', dated 15
August 2012, and 'Evaluating Corporate Governance', dated 12
December 2012 are
available at www.fitchratings.com.
