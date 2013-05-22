BRIEF-Founders Advantage Capital enters into CAD $100 mln senior secured credit facility
* Founders Advantage enters into CAD $100 million senior secured credit facility with strategic capital provider, Sagard Credit Partners
(Repeat for additional subscribers)
May 22 (The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Fitch Ratings has affirmed Bank of Taiwan (BOT) National Long-and Short-term ratings at 'AAA(twn)' and 'F1+(twn)' respectively. The Outlook is Stable. Its Support Rating has been affirmed at '1'. The agency has simultaneously withdrawn all ratings as they are no longer considered by Fitch to be relevant to its coverage.
Key Rating Drivers - National and Support Ratings
BOT's rating is solely driven by an extremely high probability of sovereign support, reflecting the bank's full state ownership, its systemic importance and significant policy role.
BOT is the largest bank by assets in Taiwan, accounting for about 11% of system assets at end-2012.
* Founders Advantage enters into CAD $100 million senior secured credit facility with strategic capital provider, Sagard Credit Partners
NEW YORK, May 31 A New York man has been criminally charged with running a $70 million Ponzi scheme centered on the purported sale of tickets to events including the NFL Super Bowl, soccer's World Cup, the U.S. Open tennis tournament and the Broadway blockbuster "Hamilton."