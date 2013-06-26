(The following statement was released by the rating agency) LONDON, June 26 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Oman-based Bank Sohar's Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'BBB+' with a Stable Outlook. The Viability Rating (VR) has been affirmed at 'bb'. A full list of rating actions is at the end of this comment. KEY RATING DRIVERS - IDRs, SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR Bank Sohar's IDRs, Support Rating and Support Rating Floor reflect Fitch's view of the high probability of support being available from the Omani authorities if needed, given the strong history of support for the banking system from the regulator, the Central Bank of Oman (CBO). RATING SENSITIVITIES - IDRs, SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR These ratings are sensitive to a change in Fitch's view of the probability of support from the Omani state. RATING DRIVERS -VR Bank Sohar's VR is mainly constrained at 'bb' by the bank's relatively weak capitalisation. The VR reflects Bank Sohar's fairly small but growing franchise, its short track record (incorporated in 2007), and high loan and deposit concentrations (although these are in line with the bank's peers and this is an issue for most banks in the region). The VR also takes into account the bank's strengthening profitability due to the successful deployment of its strategy, and its capable and experienced management. Bank Sohar continued to report solid growth in earnings and profitability in 2012 and Q113, with net income rising by 58% and 15%, respectively, year-on-year. Net interest income saw a strong 19% growth in 2012 due to higher loan volumes and a reduction in Sohar's cost of funding as the bank improved its balance sheet management. Impairment charges reduced significantly in 2012, and absorbed only 9% of pre-impairment operating profit (and 6% in Q113), down from 18% a year earlier, as the bank's impaired loan level stabilised. Asset quality is sound and compares favourably with peers. Bank Sohar consistently shows one of the lowest NPL ratios among peers (stability of asset quality is a focus for the bank), and strong reserve coverage. Impaired loans amounted to OMR18.5m at end-Q113, about 1.6% of the loan book. Impaired lending was mainly in the real estate and personal segments. Loan reserve coverage remained strong at 140% at end-Q113. Customer deposits continued to rise, by 14% in 2012, almost matching loan growth. Growth was split fairly evenly between corporate and retail; at end-Q113 about 17% of total deposits were retail. There is very high deposit concentration, but on the positive side, the larger deposits are mostly sourced from the government and the public sector and tend to be stable despite having relatively short maturities. This mitigates liquidity risk to some extent. Bank Sohar's Fitch core capital ratio was 9.8% at end-Q113, similar to its Tier 1 ratio (both unchanged from end-2012). In Fitch's view, the relatively low capitalisation is a key constraint on the bank's VR and a potential reason for a downgrade if it should fall much further. Although the bank has no immediate plans to raise new capital, neither does it have any plans to resume its rapid expansion. Cash dividends for 2012 were relatively low at 17% of 2012 net income, down from 55% in 2011. If dividends remain low, it should help boost capitalisation. RATING SENSITIVITIES - VR Bank Sohar's VR is constrained by its size, still developing franchise and modest capitalisation. A material strengthening of capitalisation, with continued development of the bank's franchise and focus on asset quality could lead to an upgrade. Downward pressure on the VR would arise if the bank's Fitch core capital weakens. Fitch could also downgrade the rating if asset quality deteriorated faster than the agency's current expectations. The rating actions are as follows: Long-term IDR affirmed at 'BBB+'; Stable Outlook Short-term IDR affirmed at 'F2' Viability Rating affirmed at 'bb' Support Rating affirmed at '2' Support Rating Floor affirmed at 'BBB+' Applicable criteria, 'Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria' dated 15 August 2012, and 'Evaluating Corporate Governance' dated 12 December 2012, are available at www.fitchratings.com. 