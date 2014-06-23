(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, June 23 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Oman-based
Bank Sohar's
Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'BBB+' with a Stable
Outlook. The
Viability Rating (VR) has been affirmed at 'bb'. A full list of
rating actions
is at the end of this rating action commentary.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - IDRS, SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING
FLOOR
Bank Sohar's Long-term and Short-term IDRs are support-driven.
Its IDRs, Support
Rating (SR) and Support Rating Floor (SRF) reflect Fitch's
expectation that
there would be a high probability of support for the bank, if
needed, from the
Omani authorities, underpinned by Fitch's belief that there
would be a strong
willingness to maintain stability in the banking system.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - IDRS, SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING
FLOOR
The IDRs, SR and SRF are sensitive to a change in Fitch's
assumptions around the
Omani authorities' propensity or ability to provide timely
support to Bank
Sohar.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - VR
Bank Sohar's VR reflects its capitalisation, which is weaker
than its peers,
particularly in view of high loan book concentrations. The VR
also factors in a
stable operating environment, and the bank's relatively
conservative risk
appetite translating into sound asset quality.
Capitalisation remains relatively weak compared with peers, with
a Fitch core
capital ratio of 10.4% at end-2013. However, Fitch expects
growth to remain
relatively moderate and for dividends to remain low, which
should help boost
capitalisation. Loan quality ratios for Fitch-rated Omani banks
are generally
sound, and Bank Sohar's are consistently among the strongest
(NPL ratio of 1.07%
at end-1Q14).
Bank Sohar is primarily funded by customer deposits, and
liquidity is sound.
Deposits are concentrated, which is common in the region,
particularly to the
government, but tend to be stable despite their short
maturities. The bank
continued to report solid growth in earnings and profitability
in 2013 and 1Q14.
Net income grew by 17% in 2013, driven by increases in both net
interest and fee
income.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - VR
The relatively low capitalisation is the key negative driver for
the bank's VR,
and a downgrade of the VR would most likely be driven by reduced
capitalisation,
although this is not Fitch's expectation. In many other respects
Bank Sohar's
metrics are consistent with a higher VR and this could be
achieved once the bank
has taken steps to strengthen its capital. In addition, a
resolution of the
merger discussions with Bank Dhofar would be positive in that it
would remove
any uncertainty surrounding Bank Sohar's strategy and capital
raising plans.
The rating actions are as follows:
Long-term IDR affirmed at 'BBB+'; Stable Outlook
Short-term IDR affirmed at 'F2'
Viability Rating affirmed at 'bb'
Support Rating affirmed at '2'
Support Rating Floor affirmed at 'BBB+'
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Laila Sadek
Director
+44 20 3530 1308
Fitch Ratings Limited
30 North Colonnade
London E14 5GN
Secondary Analyst
Patrick Breen
Analyst
+44 20 3530 1645
Committee Chairperson
Jens Hallen
Senior Director
+44 20 3530 1326
Media Relations: Elaine Bailey, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1003,
Email:
Elaine.Bailey@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable criteria, 'Global Financial Institutions Rating
Criteria' dated 31
January 2014, is available at www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria
here
2014 Outlook: GCC/Middle East Banks
here
Additional Disclosure
Solicitation Status
here
