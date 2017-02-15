(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
BARCELONA, February 15 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed
Bankia, S.A.'s
Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'BBB-' and parent
company, BFA,
Tenedora de Acciones, S.A.U.'s (BFA) Long-Term IDR at 'BB+'.
Their Outlooks are
Stable. A full list of rating actions is at the end of this
rating action
commentary.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
IDRS, VR AND SENIOR DEBT
Bankia
The IDRs of Bankia are driven by its standalone strength as
expressed by its
Viability Rating (VR). The VR reflects the bank's turnaround
since
recapitalisation, led by experienced management, a large
national retail
franchise, average risk appetite, strengthened capitalisation
and internal
capital generation, as well as an improved funding and liquidity
profile. The VR
also reflects its weak, albeit improving, asset quality
indicators and lower
earnings diversification than peers.
Bankia's problem assets (non-performing loans (NPLs) and
foreclosed assets)
declined 13% in 2016, due to lower NPL entries and asset sales,
and the ratio of
problem assets/loans and foreclosed assets improved to 11.5% at
end-2016 from
12.5% a year ago. This ratio remains high for the rating, but
our assessment of
asset quality also considers the bank's adequate NPL reserve
coverage (around
55%), a supportive domestic operating environment and the bank's
commitment to
actively manage down problem assets.
Capitalisation has improved steadily in recent years, with
Bankia reporting a
fully loaded common equity tier 1 ratio of 13% at end-2016. In
our assessment of
capital, we believe that Bankia will likely operate with a
somewhat lower CET1
capital ratio in future, and that excess capital could be used
to acquire Banco
Mare Nostrum or be returned to shareholders and replaced by
hybrid capital
instruments. We nevertheless believe that the bank's solvency
will be maintained
at a level commensurate with an investment-grade rating,
including capital
exposure to unreserved problem assets at below 100% of fully
loaded CET1 (70% at
end-2016).
The bank's profitability is supported by good cost efficiency
and much reduced
loan impairment charges (LICs), partly mitigating revenue
pressure from low
interest rates and competition. Revenue generation is largely
derived from net
interest income, reflecting Bankia's retail nature, but this has
a larger
contribution from interest earned on securities than peers. The
bank is
gradually expanding its business in SMEs and consumer lending,
increasing
cross-selling and reducing deposit costs to support its banking
earnings, but
Fitch would look for further improvements to be accompanied by
higher banking
activity.
Bankia's funding and liquidity profile continued to improve in
2016, benefiting
from loan shrinkage and steady growth in deposits, which
enhanced the bank's
loan-to-deposit ratio to 111% at end-2016 from 121% at end-2015.
Customer
deposits are the bank's main funding source, representing about
60% of total
funding. The rest is largely secured in the form of covered
bonds, ECB's TLTRO
or repos, which are used to fund a large stock of legacy debt
securities.
Liquidity reserves are adequate for scheduled debt repayments.
BFA
BFA is wholly owned by Spain's Fund for Orderly Bank
Restructuring (FROB), and
it retained a 65.9% controlling stake in Bankia at end-2016.
BFA's IDRs and senior debt ratings are based on the
institution's VR, which is
in turn driven by the VR of Bankia as the latter is one of BFA's
principal
assets, representing about 36% of BFA's unconsolidated
balance-sheet at
end-1H16. The other large item on BFA's balance sheet is Spanish
sovereign bond
holdings. BFA's VR is notched down once from Bankia's to reflect
Fitch's belief
that BFA's strategy is to gradually reduce its majority
ownership, although the
timing is uncertain as there is no deadline set out in its
restructuring plan.
BFA's VR also reflects low double leverage of 86% at end-1H16
and manageable
indebtedness given the institution's stock of unencumbered
assets.
As part of the group's restructuring process, BFA surrendered
its banking
license in early 2015, but remains the group's consolidating
entity and is
supervised by the banking authorities on a consolidated basis
given its stake in
Bankia. BFA's fully loaded CET1 ratio was 13.7% at end-1H16.
SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR
Bankia's and BFA's Support Rating (SR) of '5' and Support Rating
Floor (SRF) of
'No Floor' reflect Fitch's belief that senior creditors can no
longer rely on
receiving full extraordinary support from the sovereign in the
event that they
become non-viable. For BFA, Fitch also takes into account its
role as holding
company.
SUBORDINATED DEBT
Bankia's subordinated (lower Tier 2) debt issue is rated one
notch below its VR
to reflect the below-average loss severity of this type of debt.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
IDRS, VR AND SENIOR DEBT
Bankia
Upside could arise in the medium term from further improvement
in asset quality,
combined with further strengthening of profitability. These
factors will
ultimately support Bankia's capitalisation, either through
internal capital
generation or reduced capital at risk from unreserved problem
assets.
Downgrade pressure could come from loan quality and capital
shocks as well as
significant increase in risk appetite, for example through
material acquisitions
or expansion into higher- risk lending.
BFA
The parent holding company's IDR, VR and senior debt ratings
remain sensitive to
the same factors affecting the operating bank's VR. Its ratings
would also
suffer from an ownership dilution that results in a loss of
control over its
bank or changes in the regulatory supervision approach of the
group. Downside
could also arise from write-downs of assets or higher debt or
double leverage.
SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR (ALL BANKS)
An upgrade of the SRs and upward revision of the SRFs would be
contingent on a
positive change in the sovereign's propensity to support
domestic banks. While
not impossible, this is highly unlikely, in Fitch's view.
SUBORDINATED DEBT
The rating of Bankia's subordinated debt is primarily sensitive
to a change in
the bank's VR, which drive the ratings, but also to a change in
Fitch's view of
non-performance or loss severity risk relative to the bank's
viability.
Fitch has taken the following rating actions:
Bankia:
Long-Term IDR affirmed at 'BBB-'; Outlook Stable
Short-Term IDR affirmed at 'F3'
Viability Rating: affirmed at 'bbb-'
Support Rating: affirmed at '5'
Support Rating Floor: affirmed at 'No Floor'
Long-term senior unsecured debt and debt programme: affirmed at
'BBB-'
Short-term senior unsecured debt programme and commercial paper:
affirmed at
'F3'
Subordinated debt: affirmed at 'BB+'
BFA:
Long-Term IDR affirmed at 'BB+'; Outlook Stable
Short-Term IDR affirmed at 'B'
Viability Rating: affirmed at 'bb+'
Support Rating: affirmed at '5'
Support Rating Floor: affirmed at 'No Floor'
Long-term senior unsecured debt: affirmed at 'BB+'
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Roger Turro
Director
+34 93 323 8406
Fitch Ratings Espana S.A.U.
Avinguda Diagonal, 601 2nd Floor
08008 Barcelona
Secondary Analyst
Josu Fabo, CFA
Director
+34 93 494 3464
Committee Chairperson
Bjorn Norrman
Senior Director
+44 20 3530 1330
Media Relations: Elaine Bailey, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1153,
Email:
elaine.bailey@fitchratings.com; Pilar Perez, Barcelona, Tel: +34
93 323 8414,
Email: pilar.perez@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
