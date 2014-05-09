(The following statement was released by the rating agency) MONTERREY, May 09 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed the Long-term foreign and local currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) of Banco Nacional de Obras y Servicios Publicos, S.N.C. (Banobras) at 'BBB+' and 'A-', respectively. In addition, Fitch affirms Banobras' short-term IDRs at 'F2', its Support Rating at '2', Support Rating floor at 'BBB+', and its long- and short-term national scale ratings at 'AAA(mex)' and 'F1+(mex)', respectively. An issuance of local senior unsecured debt was affirmed at 'AAA(mex)'. The Rating Outlook on the Long-term ratings is Stable. A full list of rating actions is at the end of this rating action commentary. IDRs and national scale ratings: KEY RATING DRIVERS Banobras' IDRS remain aligned with the sovereign ratings and reflect the high probability that the entity will receive support from Mexico's federal government if required, according to an explicit guarantee stated in its Organic Law (Article 11) and considering Mexico's investment grade rating. Under this law, the Mexican government is explicitly responsible for Banobras' liabilities with domestic or foreign institutions. The ratings also consider the high importance of Banobras as the largest development bank in Mexico and its strategic role providing financing for public infrastructure. RATING SENSITIVITIES Banobras' ratings would reflect any change in Mexico's sovereign ratings, which currently have a Stable Rating Outlook, given that the bank's IDRs are driven by the explicit support granted by the Mexican federal government in its organic law. Support and Support Rating Floor KEY RATING DRIVERS Banobras' Support Rating and Support Rating floor were affirmed at '2' and 'BBB+', respectively, given its important policy role as the largest development bank in Mexico in terms of total assets and the full guarantee it has from the sovereign. Fitch's Support Rating floors indicate a level below which the agency will not lower the bank's Long-term IDRs as long as the assessment of the support factors does not change. RATING SENSITIVITIES A potential upgrade or downgrade of Banobras' Support Rating and Support Rating floor will be driven by a change in Mexico's sovereign rating and/or a change in the expected propensity of support from the Mexican government; both unlikely events at present. Credit Profile Banobras' main objective is to promote, finance and refinance infrastructure, public services and regional development projects underwritten by the federal and local governments and state-owned companies. Banobras' credit risk is mainly associated with public entities; so it is less exposed to this risk than its closest peers. In addition, the bank has a well-recognized competitive advantage in long-term loans for subnationals and specialized infrastructure projects. Fitch affirms the following: Banobras: --Long-term foreign currency IDR at 'BBB+'; --Long-term local currency IDR at 'A-'; --Short-term foreign and local currency IDRs at 'F2'; --Support Rating at '2'; --Support Rating floor at 'BBB+'; --National scale long-term rating at 'AAA(mex)'; --National scale short-term rating at 'F1+(mex)'; --Local senior unsecured debt issues at 'AAA(mex)'. The Rating Outlook is Stable. Contact: Primary Analyst Bertha Perez Associate Director +52 818 399 9161 Fitch Mexico S.A. de C.V. Prol. Contact: Primary Analyst Bertha Perez Associate Director +52 818 399 9161 Fitch Mexico S.A. de C.V. Prol. Alfonso Reyes 2612 64920 Monterrey, Mexico Secondary Analyst Monica Ibarra Director +52 818 399 9150 Committee Chairperson Franklin Santarelli Managing Director +1 212 908 0739 Media Relations: Elizabeth Fogerty, New York, Tel: +1 (212) 908 0526, Email: elizabeth.fogerty@fitchratings.com. 