(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
MONTERREY, May 09 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed the
Long-term foreign and
local currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) of Banco Nacional
de Obras y
Servicios Publicos, S.N.C. (Banobras) at 'BBB+' and 'A-',
respectively. In
addition, Fitch affirms Banobras' short-term IDRs at 'F2', its
Support Rating at
'2', Support Rating floor at 'BBB+', and its long- and
short-term national scale
ratings at 'AAA(mex)' and 'F1+(mex)', respectively. An issuance
of local senior
unsecured debt was affirmed at 'AAA(mex)'. The Rating Outlook on
the Long-term
ratings is Stable. A full list of rating actions is at the end
of this rating
action commentary.
IDRs and national scale ratings:
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Banobras' IDRS remain aligned with the sovereign ratings and
reflect the high
probability that the entity will receive support from Mexico's
federal
government if required, according to an explicit guarantee
stated in its Organic
Law (Article 11) and considering Mexico's investment grade
rating. Under this
law, the Mexican government is explicitly responsible for
Banobras' liabilities
with domestic or foreign institutions. The ratings also consider
the high
importance of Banobras as the largest development bank in Mexico
and its
strategic role providing financing for public infrastructure.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Banobras' ratings would reflect any change in Mexico's sovereign
ratings, which
currently have a Stable Rating Outlook, given that the bank's
IDRs are driven by
the explicit support granted by the Mexican federal government
in its organic
law.
Support and Support Rating Floor
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Banobras' Support Rating and Support Rating floor were affirmed
at '2' and
'BBB+', respectively, given its important policy role as the
largest development
bank in Mexico in terms of total assets and the full guarantee
it has from the
sovereign. Fitch's Support Rating floors indicate a level below
which the agency
will not lower the bank's Long-term IDRs as long as the
assessment of the
support factors does not change.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
A potential upgrade or downgrade of Banobras' Support Rating and
Support Rating
floor will be driven by a change in Mexico's sovereign rating
and/or a change in
the expected propensity of support from the Mexican government;
both unlikely
events at present.
Credit Profile
Banobras' main objective is to promote, finance and refinance
infrastructure,
public services and regional development projects underwritten
by the federal
and local governments and state-owned companies. Banobras'
credit risk is mainly
associated with public entities; so it is less exposed to this
risk than its
closest peers. In addition, the bank has a well-recognized
competitive advantage
in long-term loans for subnationals and specialized
infrastructure projects.
Fitch affirms the following:
Banobras:
--Long-term foreign currency IDR at 'BBB+';
--Long-term local currency IDR at 'A-';
--Short-term foreign and local currency IDRs at 'F2';
--Support Rating at '2';
--Support Rating floor at 'BBB+';
--National scale long-term rating at 'AAA(mex)';
--National scale short-term rating at 'F1+(mex)';
--Local senior unsecured debt issues at 'AAA(mex)'.
The Rating Outlook is Stable.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Bertha Perez
Associate Director
+52 818 399 9161
Fitch Mexico S.A. de C.V.
Prol. Alfonso Reyes 2612
64920 Monterrey, Mexico
Secondary Analyst
Monica Ibarra
Director
+52 818 399 9150
Committee Chairperson
Franklin Santarelli
Managing Director
+1 212 908 0739
Media Relations: Elizabeth Fogerty, New York, Tel: +1 (212) 908
0526, Email:
elizabeth.fogerty@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
--'Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria' (Jan. 31,
2014);
--'National Scale Ratings Criteria' (Oct. 30, 2013).
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria
here
National Scale Ratings Criteria
here
Additional Disclosure
Solicitation Status
here
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.