(The following statement was released by the rating agency) NEW YORK, September 10 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Banco de Reservas de la Republica Dominicana Banco de Reservas de la Republica Dominicana, Banco de Servicios Multiples y Subsidiarias' (Banreservas) long-term International Default Ratings (IDRs). The Ratings Outlook is Stable. A complete list of rating actions is provided at the end of this press release. Despite Banservas' weaker financial profile, Fitch affirmed the bank's Viability Rating (VR) at 'b' given its dominant franchise and the agency's view that this deterioration will be reversed within the next year. The Stable Outlooks on Banreservas' long-term IDRs and national rating are in line with those of the sovereign. KEY RATING DRIVERS - IDRs, VR, National Ratings and Subordinated Notes Banreservas' IDRs and national ratings reflect the support provided by its shareholder, the Dominican government. The long-term IDR is at the support floor. Despite its ample market share, stable deposit base and adequate liquidity, Banreservas' viability rating reflects its high and volatile public sector exposure (8.4x equity at end-June 2013) and low capital base. Furthermore, weak profitability and asset quality metrics relative to both domestic and similarly rated international peers (emerging market commercial banks with a Viability Rating of 'b-', 'b', or 'b+') also weighs on the bank's viability rating. The rating on Banreservas' subordinated notes is one notch below its VR, reflecting one notch for loss severity, but no notches for incremental non-performance risk relative to the bank's VR. The recent disbursement of prior years' income to the government reduced Banreservas' Fitch Core Capital (FCC) ratio to 17.2% as of June 30, 2013 from 21.7% at the end of 2012. Fitch views the bank's FCC ratio as weak relative to domestic and international peers, given its large public sector exposure and lower reserve coverage of problem assets. If public sector loans were weighed at 100%, then the bank's FCC ratio would have only been 8.6% at the end of June 2013. The bank's equity/assets ratio also declined to 5.5% by the end of June 2013, which is well below the domestic average of 10.7% and the international peer median of 9%. However, Fitch expects this ratio to revert to its average level between 2009 and 2011 of about 7% in the short-term due to higher earnings retention and a deceleration of balance sheet growth as public sector loans mature. The bank's return on average assets ratio (ROAA) recovered to 1.33% at end-June 2013 from 1% at year-end 2012 due to better efficiency, a slightly higher NIM and asset growth. Nevertheless, this remains well below the market average, and banks with a similar market share in Latin America and the Caribbean. Weaker asset quality, a still heavy operating cost structure, and a narrower margin will continue to pressure the bank's profitability over the medium term. Asset quality stabilized in the first half of 2013 as overall loan growth outpaced impaired loan growth and reserves for impaired loans increased. Nevertheless, the bank's NPLs >90 days/gross private sector loans ratio of 9.5% (4.8% including public sector) and reserve coverage of impaired loans of 71.4% continued to compare unfavorably to both domestic and international peers. The bank's liquidity was in line with domestic peers. Like most emerging market banks, Banreservas has a significant negative liquidity gap for assets and liabilities maturing in less than one year, although this was covered by the bank's liquid assets at the end of June 2013. Similar to other domestic banks, about half of the Banreservas' liquid holdings were held in Dominican public sector instruments. However, Banreservas' role as a refuge bank during times of systemic stress supports deposit stability. As of June 30, 2013, Banreservas was the largest bank out of 15 commercial and multiple service banks, with 28% of total system assets. The bank is the government's main paying agent and also holds the largest share of deposits in the system. RATING SENSITIVITIES - IDRs, VRs, National Ratings and Subordinated Notes As the bank's only shareholder is the Dominican government, changes in the IDRs and national ratings are contingent on sovereign rating actions. An unexpected deterioration in asset quality or profitability and sustained high disbursements of income to the government that pressures Banreservas' equity/assets ratio below 5.5% could trigger a downgrade of its viability rating. Even in the event of a sovereign upgrade, upside potential for Banreservas' Viability Rating is limited in the medium term given important asset and liability concentrations and the bank's comparatively weaker asset quality, profitability and capitalization. The subordinated debt rating is sensitive to any change in Banreservas' VR. KEY RATING DRIVERS - Support and Support Rating Floor Fitch believes the government's willingness to support Banreservas should it be required is substantial given its 100% stake in the bank, the bank's systemic importance and the bank's role as the government's main paying agent, underpinning its Support Rating Floor of 'B'. However, the Dominican Republic's speculative-grade rating limits the sovereign's capacity of support, resulting in a Support rating of '4'. RATING SENSITIVITIES - Support and Support Rating Floor Any changes to the bank's Support Rating and Support Rating Floor will depend on future sovereign rating actions. Currently, the outlook on the Dominican Republic's long-term local and foreign currency IDRs is Stable. Fitch affirmed Banreservas' ratings as follows: --Foreign and local currency IDRs at 'B'; Outlook Stable; --Short-term foreign and local currency IDRs at 'B'; --Viability Rating at 'b'; --Support Rating at '4'; --Support Floor at 'B'; --Long-term subordinated notes at 'B-' --National long-term rating at 'AA-(dom)'; Outlook Stable; --National short-term rating at 'F1+(dom)'. Contact: Primary Analyst Theresa Paiz-Fredel Senior Director +1-212-908-0534 Fitch Ratings, Inc., One State Street Plaza, New York, NY 10004 Secondary Analyst Larisa Arteaga Director +1-809-563-2481 Committee Chairperson Alejandro Garcia Senior Director +1-52-81-8335-7179 Media Relations: Elizabeth Fogerty, New York, Tel: +1 (212) 908 0526, Email: elizabeth.fogerty@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com' and 'www.fitchdominicana.com'. 