(The following statement was released by the rating agency) SAO PAULO, December 16 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Banco do Estado do Rio Grande do Sul (Banrisul) Long- Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'BB+'. Fitch has also affirmed Banrisul's Viability Rating at 'bb+' and the National Long-Term rating at 'AA-(bra)'. The Outlooks for the ratings is Positive. A full list of ratings follows at the end of this release. KEY RATING DRIVERS The Positive Outlook reflects Fitch Ratings' expectation that Banco do Estado do Rio Grande do Sul's (Banrisul) performance will remain consistent with its peers in 2015, preserving both asset quality and profitability metrics, despite the more challenging economic conditions. Banrisul's ratings also embed the bank's regional importance, its stable retail funding base, adequate profitability and liquidity ratios. Fitch factors in the political influence in Banrisul's ratings. However, the agency does not consider Rio Grande do Sul's support on Banrisul. The Support Rating of '4' and Support Rating Floor 'B' reflect that a limited support from the federal government would be possible under a stress scenario given Banrisul's relative importance to the financial system since Banrisul ranks as the 12th largest bank in Brazil. However, there are no explicit guarantees of this support. Banrisul was able to post compatible performance metrics up to September 2014, as expressed by a net interest margin of 6.8%, despite suffering from some price pressure during 2014, especially in the secured loans segment (payroll deductible), coupled with an increase credit cost. Banrisul continues to benefit from increased fee-related revenues, but they do not cover the full amount of personnel expenditures, as it is for the other large private retail banks in Brazil. In light of the more challenging economic situation affecting companies in the state and its shift towards services, Banrisul has reviewed the credit expansion to 10%-14% for 2014, from the annual average growth of 18.9% posted in the last five years. Consumer credits should continue to expand relatively higher, boosted by the acquisition of payroll deductible loans from other banks. Reflecting the poor economic performance, Banrisul's loans past due for over 90 days reached 3.5% of the portfolio in September 2014, slightly worse than the national financial system figures for the period (3.0%) and when compared with 2013 (3.2%). In light of the macroeconomic challenges, Fitch expects some deterioration in the bank's corporate portfolio for 2015, partially mitigated by the fact that its credit operations are not concentrated. Banrisul Debt Letras Financeiras: Banrisul's senior unsecured domestic issuances rank equal with its other senior unsecured debt, and its ratings are aligned to the bank long-term national ratings. USD Tier 2 Subordinated Notes: Banrisul's 'BB-' rated subordinated notes due January 2022 are rated two notches below the VR 'bb+' of the bank. Fitch discounts one notch for loss severity characteristics and subordinated status and one notch for its moderate risk of failure in performance. These notes rank pari passu to the bank's subordinated debt and have a cumulative coupon deferral mechanism that can be exercised if the minimum regulatory capital is breached. These notes are losing equity credit as they do not qualify for equity credit under Basel 3 requirements. RATING SENSITIVITIES Banrisul's VR and IDR Positive Factors: Banrisul's ability to generate adequate profitability in times of economic distress as measured by an Operating Profit/ Average Total Assets of around 2% along with its good asset quality ratios, expressed by its nonperforming loans above 90 days around 3% and more than 150% loan loss reserve coverage, could result in an upgrade in its Viability Rating and consequently in its IDRs. Negative Factors: Deterioration in Banrisul's asset quality and/or its profitability could result in an Outlook of Stable. It also could be downgraded if its asset quality ratios deteriorate, as expressed by 90 days past due loan ratio above 5% and weaker loan loss coverage and/or if its Fitch core capital is below 12%. Any change of Banrisul's ratings may lead to a review of ratings assigned to its issuances. Fitch affirms the following ratings: Banco do Estado do Rio Grande do Sul --Long-term Foreign and Local currency IDRs at 'BB+'; Positive Outlook; --Short-term Local and Foreign Currency IDR at 'B'; --Viability Rating at 'bb+'; --Support rating at '4'; --Support Rating Floor at 'B'; --National Long Term rating at 'AA-(bra)'; Positive Outlook; --National Short-Term rating at 'F1+(bra)'; --First Issuance of Senior Unsecured Letras Financeiras at 'AA-(bra)'; --Tier II Subordinated notes due Feb 2022 at 'BB-'. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: --'Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria' (January, 2014); --'National Scale Ratings Criteria' (October, 2013). 