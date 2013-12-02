(The following statement was released by the rating agency) LONDON, December 02 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Barclays Bank plc's (Barclays; A/Stable/F1) GBP16bn mortgage covered bonds at 'AAA' with a Stable Outlook following a review of the programme. KEY RATING DRIVERS The covered bonds' rating is based on Barclays Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) of 'A' and a Discontinuity Cap (D-Cap) of 3 (moderate high risk), which allow for a maximum achievable rating for the covered bonds of 'AA' on a PD basis, and 'AAA' after factoring in recoveries given default. The rating is also based on the asset percentage (AP) of 74.4% used in the asset coverage test, as communicated in the investor report, which provides a cushion compared with Fitch's breakeven AP of 82% for the 'AAA' rating. The Outlook on the covered bonds' rating is Stable, mainly driven by the Stable Outlook on Barclays' IDR. The D-Cap of 3 is unchanged and is driven by the moderate high risk assessment of the liquidity gap & systemic risk, which is the weakest of the D-Cap components. The asset segregation and systemic alternative management risk is assessed as low and the cover pool-specific alternative management and privileged derivatives were assessed at moderate risk from a discontinuity point of view. The moderate high risk assessment for the liquidity gap and systemic risk reflects Fitch's view on the pre-maturity test for the hard bullet bonds within the programme. A breach of this pre-maturity test leads to an issuer event of default and a sale of cover assets by the LLP at least six months prior to a scheduled covered bond maturity, while Fitch has assessed the stressed time to sell residential mortgage cover assets in the UK as nine months. Fitch also considers the liquidity mitigants in the form of a three-month interest reserve fund and a 12-month extendible maturity on the soft-bullet bonds within this component. The 'AAA' breakeven AP has increased to 82% from 78% last year. This supports a 'AA' rating on a PD basis and allows for a two-notch recovery uplift for the covered bonds in a 'AAA' scenario. The increase was driven by lower refinancing stress assumptions, reflecting a sustained decrease in UK RMBS spreads over the past 12 months. This results in a lower discounting of the cover assets when modelling a stressed sale of the assets in Fitch's cash-flows model. Further benefit to the AP is due to Barclays increasing the total return swap margin on the asset swap in October 2013. Fitch has modelled the increase as the swap is not providing excessive support to the programme. Fitch increased the stressed weighted average (WA) foreclosure frequency due to concerns about the full valuations completed on remortgage loans. The valuation is a confirmation from a Royal Institute of Chartered Surveyors qualified surveyor that the property and value meets Barclays' criteria. No further details are provided. The agency deems this less effective than a full physical valuation. The WA recovery rate is adjusted for the repossession data provided on Barclays' total mortgage book, which is slightly higher than Fitch's criteria assumptions. However, this has not deteriorated since the December 2012 review. Interest rate mismatches are hedged. The cover assets yield both floating and fixed rates and a total return swap is in place with Barclays to transform the interest collections from the cover assets into one-month GBP LIBOR plus 94bp. The bonds yield both fixed and floating rates and are denominated in euros, sterling, US dollars and Swiss francs. Interest and currency rate risk are also hedged with Barclays. The bonds issued from the programme are evenly split between hard bullet and soft bullet. The soft bullet bonds all have a 12-month extendable maturity feature. Maturity mismatches for the programme are significant, with the weighted-average life of the assets at 16.4 years and of the liabilities at 4.4 years. At end-September 2013, the cover pool consisted of GBP24.5bn of residential mortgages. The pool consisted of 190,360 loans secured on residential properties in the UK with 41.5% on interest-only repayments and 84.7% tracker rate loans. The mortgage portfolio had a WA current indexed loan to value (LTV) ratio of 56.6% and seasoning of 52 months. The cover pool assets are reasonably diversified across the UK, with the highest concentrations mainly in the south east (38.8%), Greater London (12.9%), south west (7.9%), north west (7.3%) and East Anglia (7.0%). There are no buy-to-let loans or offset mortgage loan products in the cover pool. In a 'AAA' scenario, Fitch has calculated the pool's cumulative WA frequency of foreclosure at 18.5% and a WA recovery rate of 61.3%. RATING SENSITIVITIES The rating would be vulnerable to downgrade if any of the following occurred: (i) Barclays' IDR was downgraded by one notches to 'A-' or lower; or (ii) the D-Cap fell by at least one categories to 2 (high risk); or (iii) the AP that Fitch takes into account in its analysis increased above the 'AAA' breakeven AP of 82%. Given the dynamic nature of the programme, the composition and credit quality of the cover pool may change over time. The Fitch breakeven AP for the covered bond rating will be affected, among others, by the profile of the cover assets relative to outstanding covered bonds, which can change over time, even in the absence of new issuances. Therefore it cannot be assumed to remain stable over time. Contacts: Primary Analyst Stephen Kemmy Associate Director +44 20 3530 1474 Fitch Ratings Limited 30 North Colonnade London E14 5GN Secondary Analyst Lukas Platzer Analyst +44 20 3530 1589 Committee Chairperson Cosme de Montpellier Senior Director +44 20 3530 1407 Media Relations: Christian Giesen, Frankfurt am Main, Tel: +49 69 768076 232, Email: christian.giesen@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com. Applicable criteria, 'Covered Bonds Rating Criteria', dated 04 September 2013, 'Counterparty Criteria for Structured Finance and Covered Bonds', dated 13 May 2013, 'Counterparty Criteria for Structured Finance and Covered Bonds: Derivative Addendum', dated 13 May 2013, 'EMEA Residential Mortgage Loss Criteria Addendum - United Kingdom', dated 9 August 2012, 'Covered Bonds Rating Criteria - Mortgage Liquidity & Refinancing Stress Addendum', dated 3 June 2013, and 'EMEA RMBS Master Rating Criteria', dated 6 June 2013 are available on www.fitchratings.com. 