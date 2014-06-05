(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
NEW YORK, June 05 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed BBVA Banco
Continental
S.A's Support Rating at '2' and withdrawn the bank's 'BBB'
Support Rating Floor
(SRF).
Key Rating Drivers
The support rating of '2' reflects Fitch's view that there is
high probability
of support to BBVA Banco Continental's (BC) from its parent
(Spain's BBVA,
upgraded to 'A-' from 'BBB+' on May 29, 2014), if needed. In
turn, the
withdrawal of BC's SRF reflects Fitch's view that support, if
needed, is now
more likely to come from BC's parent rather than from the
sovereign, given the
recent upgrade of BC's parent.
Per Fitch's criteria, SRFs are assigned to private banks when
Fitch believes the
most likely source of potential extraordinary support is the
government, rather
than the bank's shareholders. BC's previous SRF was assigned at
a time when the
parent was under considerable stress and rating downward
pressure due to Spain's
economic woes as reflected in the country's sovereign ratings.
Therefore, Fitch
assigned this SRF to indicate the level below which the agency
would not lower
the bank's Issuer Default Ratings due to the propensity of
sovereign support,
given the bank's systemic importance.
Since the rating trend of the parent has reversed and Fitch now
believes that
parent support is more likely than sovereign support, Fitch
considers that the
sovereign-driven SRF is no longer relevant.
Rating Sensitivities
The support rating of BC could be revised upward if the parent
rating is further
upgraded. On the other hand, Fitch considers that there is
limited downside
potential for this rating, even in the event of a deterioration
of the parent's
ability to provide support, since the sovereign would likely
maintain a high
probability of support under that event, due to BC's high
systemic importance.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Diego Alcazar
Director
+1-212-908-0396
Fitch Ratings, Inc.
33 Whitehall Street
New York, NY 10004
Secondary Analyst
Alejandro Tapia
Director
+52 81-8399-9156
Committee Chairperson
Franklin Santarelli
Managing Director
+1-212-908-0739
Media Relations: Elizabeth Fogerty, New York, Tel: +1 (212) 908
0526, Email:
elizabeth.fogerty@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
--'Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria' (Jan. 31,
2014);
--'Rating FI Subsidiaries and Holding Companies' (Aug. 10,
2012).
Additional Disclosure
Solicitation Status
here
