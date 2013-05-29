May 29 (The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Fitch Ratings has affirmed the Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) for BBVA Compass Bancshares, Inc. (CBSS) at 'BBB/F2' and the Viability Rating (VR) at 'BBB'. The Rating Outlook is revised to Stable from Negative. This action follow's Fitch's recent rating action on CBSS' parent company, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (BBVA) on May 23, 2013. A full list of rating actions is at the end of this rating action commentary.

KEY RATING DRIVERS - VRS, IDRS AND SENIOR DEBT

CBSS' VR, which reflects the company's intrinsic creditworthiness absent any extraordinary support, was affirmed reflecting the company's improving earnings and asset quality. Further, the rating and Outlook are supported by CBSS' solid capital base and good liquidity profile. CBSS' Rating Outlook was revised to Stable from Negative reflecting the overall improving credit profile.

CBSS' recent earnings performance reflects a vast improvement over the losses reported during the prior years, which were weighed down by large goodwill impairment charges and elevated provision expenses. For the full year 2012, CBSS reported a 74bps return on assets (ROA), and 68bps in 1Q'13. While this included some benefit from releasing reserves, it nonetheless reflects an improving overall credit profile. Asset quality ratios also continue to improve in line with industry trends, while nonperforming asset levels remain at very manageable levels. The capital profile remains strong, with a high Tier 1 common ratio (under Basel III) of 11.55% at March 31, 2013. Further, the liquidity profile continues to improve, reflecting industry trends of strong deposit inflows and tempered loan growth.

Despite the improving profile, CBSS' ratings remain constrained by its ownership, and the implications of macro-economic pressures in Spain on BBVA. The parent company's Rating Outlook remains Negative, mirroring the Outlook on Spain's sovereign rating. Given the improving standalone profile of CBSS, the likelihood of downgrades, due either to company performance or downgrades of BBVA or Spain, has decreased, as reflected in the Rating Outlook revision to Stable.

RATING SENSITIVITIES -VR, IDRS AND SENIOR DEBT

Further ratings movement in BBVA's ratings will likely not impact CBSS' IDR, since its VR will likely now be the anchor rating going forward. However, CBSS' IDR could be adversely affected by a multi-notch downgrade of the parent's rating. According to Fitch rating criteria, the potential uplift of the subsidiary's VR from the parent's long-term IDR is usually limited to a maximum of three notches. BBVA's Rating Outlook remains Negative (see the press release titled 'Fitch Affirms Santander's BBVA's and CaixaBank's Ratings', dated May 23, 2013) reflecting the close correlation between the bank and the sovereign credit risk of Spain (rated LT IDR BBB, Outlook Negative, by Fitch).

Absent a multi-notch downgrade in BBVA's ratings, CBSS' ratings are sensitive to those drivers that would impact the VR, namely changes in capital, earnings or asset quality. Fitch envisions more ratings upgrade potential than downward pressure given the company's improving overall credit profile. CBSS' VR, and consequently its IDR, could be upgraded with improving earnings performance, combined with the continuation of moderating asset quality and the maintenance of capital at appropriate levels.

In general, subsidiary banks can be vulnerable to a sharp deterioration in the parent's credit profile. As a result, subsidiary VRs are not usually higher than parent Long-Term IDRs. In the case of CBSS, there are several reasons why this risk currently appears to be manageable, which therefore provides greater long-term uplift in CBSS' VR relative to BBVA's long-term IDR. These reasons include: limited direct exposure to BBVA or the Spanish market, an independent franchise and operational infrastructure, and no reliance of CBSS on funding from its parent. Fitch also expects that the U.S. regulators would not approve capital distributions to the parent that would impair CBSS' credit profile. CBSS has not upstreamed any capital to its parent over the past few years, and has, in fact, been a beneficiary of capital injections from BBVA through the crisis. However, Fitch expects CBSS will return capital in the future, though it is assumed it will be in moderate amounts.

KEY RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES - SUPPORT RATING

CBSS is strategically important to, but not considered a core subsidiary of BBVA by Fitch. CBSS' IDR reflects the higher of its support-driven IDR or VR. CBSS' support-driven IDR has historically been notched one notch below at 'BBB' reflecting Fitch's view that CBBS is strategically important to BBVA, though not core Since CBSS' support reflects institutional support, no support rating floor is assigned. In the event Fitch's views CBSS as no longer strategically important to BBVA, its support rating could be downgraded. In the event this were to occur, it would likely have no impact on the company's VR, and would likely not impact the IDR given Fitch's 'higher-of' approach in assigning an IDR.

KEY RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES - SUBORDINATED DEBT AND OTHER HYBRID SECURITIES

Subordinated debt and other hybrid securities issued by CBSS and by various issuing vehicles are all notched down from CBSS' or its bank subsidiaries' VR in accordance with Fitch's assessment of each instrument's respective non-performance and relative loss severity risk profiles. Their ratings are all primarily sensitive to any changes in the VRs of CBSS.

KEY RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES - HOLDING COMPANY

CBSS' IDR and VR are equalized with those of Compass Bank, reflecting its role as the bank holding company, which is mandated in the U.S. to act as a source of strength for its bank subsidiaries. Should CBSS' holding company begin to exhibit signs of weakness, or have inadequate cash flow coverage to meet near-term obligations, there is the potential that Fitch could notch the holding company IDR and VR from the ratings of Compass Bank.

The following ratings are affirmed:

Compass Bancshares, Inc.

--Long-term IDR at 'BBB'; Outlook Stable;

--VR at 'bbb';

--Support at '2';

--Short-term IDR at 'F2'.

Compass Bank

--Long-term IDR at 'BBB'; Outlook Stable;

--Short-term IDR at 'F2';

--VR at 'bbb';

--Support at '2';

--Long-term deposits at 'BBB+';

--Short-term deposits at 'F2';

--Senior unsecured at 'BBB';

--Subordinated debt at 'BBB-'.

TexasBanc Capital Trust I

--Preferred stock at 'BB-'