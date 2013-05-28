(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
NEW YORK, May 28 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has today affirmed the
ratings of the
Latin America subsidiaries of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria
(BBVA), following
the May 23 affirmation of BBVA's Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs)
and Viability
Rating (VR) (see 'Fitch Affirms Santander's, BBVA's and
CaixaBank's Ratings',
dated May 23 2013, available at www,fitchratings.com). A
complete list of rating
actions for each subsidiary is included at the end of this press
release.
In Fitch's opinion, Latin America remains core to BBVA's global
business as its
key subsidiaries in the region (Chile, Colombia, Mexico, Panama
and Peru) have
generally maintained strong balance sheets and robust
performances through the
crisis and contributed on average about 25% of BBVA's profits
since 2010. The
parent benefits from the geographic diversification of its Latin
American
subsidiaries, which give BBVA the capacity to generate earnings
internationally
and make up for the muted results in Spain.
BBVA's subsidiaries in Latin America are self-funded and have
generally boosted
liquidity, maintained adequate capital and bolstered their
contingent liquidity
plans to cope with an eventual contagion from their parent's
woes that would
affect their access to funding. On the other hand, local
regulators have
ring-fenced these subsidiaries and proactively monitor their
operations
(liquidity, intercompany loans, dividend payouts) so as to
minimize the
probability of a contagion.
In the case of BBVA Bancomer S.A. and BBVA Banco Continental,
their intrinsic
strength warrants a stronger credit profile than that of their
parent; hence,
their ratings are driven by each bank's VRs. Accordingly, since
the last rating
review, and considering the systemic importance of some of these
entities, Fitch
has assigned government based support ratings and support rating
floors to
BBVA's subsidiaries in Mexico and Peru.
BBVA Chile's ratings do not consider any support from its parent
but reflect
Fitch's opinion that the bank could receive support from the
Chilean government,
if needed.
Finally, the ratings of BBVA's Colombian and Panamanian
subsidiaries reflect the
support they would receive from their parent, BBVA, rated
'BBB+', RON by Fitch.
These are the details of the rating actions and the rationale
behind them:
KEY RATING DRIVERS
BBVA BANCOMER S.A.
BBVA Bancomer S.A.'s Viability Rating (VR) was affirmed at 'a-'.
Despite being
considered by Fitch a 'core' subsidiary of BBVA, the bank's VR
does not factor
in any extraordinary support from its parent and reflects its
solid franchise
and competitive position together with its overall sound and
consistent
financial performance, its strong margins, and robust funding
and liquidity,
given its leading systemic position. The ratings also factor in
the bank's
reasonable loss absorption capacity in the form of loan loss
reserves and
capital position, which stand at acceptable levels.
Long-and-Short term IDRs were affirmed at 'A-' and 'F1',
respectively. These
ratings are driven by BBVA Bancomer S.A.'s VR. National Scale
Long-and-Short
term Ratings were also affirmed at 'AAA(mex)' and 'F1+(mex)',
respectively. BBVA
Bancomer S.A.'s Support Rating was affirmed at '2'. Its Support
Rating Floor
(SRF) reflects Fitch's opinion that given its systemic
importance as the largest
bank in its country, the Mexican Government (FC and LC IDR's of
'BBB+' and 'A-'
respectively, Stable Outlook) would most likely support BBVA
Bancomer S.A. if
required; therefore, the bank's SRF was affirmed at 'BBB-'.
BBVA Bancomer S.A.'s global junior subordinated securities were
downgraded to
'BB+' from 'BBB-', while the plain-vanilla subordinated hybrids
were downgraded
to 'BBB-' from 'BBB'; four and three notches below its Long-term
IDRs which are
driven by its VR. The downgrades of these hybrid securities
reflect Fitch's
opinion that the bank's VR has consolidated as the key driver
for its ratings -
and the rating anchor for notching hybrid securities following
Fitch's criteria.
Hence, as support from its parent - which was expected to be
forthcoming,
regardless of the rank of BBVA Bancomer S.A.'s obligations - is
no longer
factored in the ratings, it cannot mitigate the higher risk of
non-performance
inherent to these securities.
According to Fitch's criteria to rate bank capital securities,
this type of
securities are notched 1-2 notches from the anchor rating
indicated above for
probability of non-performance, in addition to 1-2 notches for
loss severity. By
the same token, National Ratings assigned to the bank's hybrid
securities, all
of them being junior subordinated debt instruments, were
downgraded to
'AA-(mex)' from 'AA(mex)'.
The revision of the Outlook of BBVA Bancomer S.A. to Stable from
Negative is
mostly driven by Fitch's perception that these ratings would not
necessarily be
affected by a moderate (one or two notches) potential downgrade
of the parent's
viability rating (VR), currently at 'bbb+'.
Casa de Bolsa BBVA Bancomer S.A. de C.V. and Facileasing S.A. de
C.V.
The national Long-and-Short-term scale ratings of Casa de Bolsa
BBVA Bancomer
S.A. de C.V. (CBBB) and Facileasing S.A. de C.V. (Facileasing)
were affirmed at
'AAA(mex)' and 'F1+(mex)' in each case. The latter are
subsidiaries of Grupo
Financiero BBVA Bancomer (GFBB)'s, whose ratings are associated
to its main
banking subsidiary (BBVA Bancomer S.A.). Therefore, these
ratings reflect the
legal obligation of GFBB to support its subsidiaries, as well as
their core role
to the Group.
BBVA CHILE
BBVA Chile remains a strategically important subsidiary of BBVA.
BBVA Chile's
national ratings were affirmed at 'AA-(cl)' and 'N1+(cl)' and do
not factor in
any support from its parent; the ratings reflect Fitch's belief,
that the bank
would receive support from the Government, should it be needed.
Accordingly,
BBVA Chile's ratings bear a stable rating outlook in line with
that of Chile
(rated 'A+'/'AA-', ROS by Fitch) which boasts a long track
record of economic
stability and adequate regulation.
BBVA Chile's senior unsecured bond ratings are equalized to the
bank's national
rating while the ratings of the bank's subordinated bonds are
two notches below
the bank's rating, reflecting the higher potential loss in case
of default due
to their subordinated nature.
FORUM SERVICIOS FINANCIEROS S.A. (Forum)
Forum remains strategic to BBVA's franchise in Chile and is a
recurring, albeit
small, contributor to the parent's overall profitability.
Forum's national
rating was affirmed at 'AA-(cl)' and reflects the support Forum
would receive
from its parent, should it be required.
The current Outlook for the Long-term national ratings for Forum
remains
Negative, in line with the outlook of BBVA's Long-term IDR.
The ratings of Forum's commercial paper issues are at the same
level of the
entity's national rating.
BBVA BANCO CONTINENTAL
BBVA Banco Continental's foreign and local currency IDRs were
affirmed at 'BBB+'
and are driven by the banks VR ('bbb+') which was also affirmed.
The VR reflects
BBVA Banco Continental's robust franchise, solid performance,
good
profitability, high efficiency, good asset quality, ample
reserves, wide and low
cost deposit base, and adequate capital. Fitch's view of BBVA
Banco
Continental's creditworthiness is tempered by its tough
competitive environment.
BBVA Banco Continental's support and support floor rating
(affirmed at '2' and
'BBB-' respectively) reflect the bank's systemic importance as
Peru's second
largest bank with a market share of about 22% by assets. In
Fitch's opinion
support from Peru ('BBB'/'BBB+') would be forthcoming should it
be needed.
The revision of the Outlook of BBVA Banco Continental to Stable
from Negative is
mostly driven by Fitch's perception that these ratings would not
necessarily be
affected by a moderate (one or two notches) potential downgrade
of the parent?s
viability rating (VR), currently at 'bbb+'.
CONTINENTAL TRUSTEES (CAYMAN) LTD (CTCL)
Fitch has downgraded the rating of the loan participation notes
issued by CTCL
to 'BB' from 'BB+'. The notes are secured by the rights to a
junior subordinated
loan extended to BBVA Continental. The notes are notched four
notches from their
anchor rating (BBVA Continental's Local Currency long-term IDR,
driven by its
VR).
The downgrade reflect Fitch's opinion that the bank's VR has
consolidated as the
key driver for its ratings - and the rating anchor for notching
hybrid
securities following Fitch's criteria. Hence, as support from
its parent - which
was expected to be forthcoming, regardless of the rank of BC's
obligations - is
no longer factored in the ratings, it cannot mitigate the higher
risk of
non-performance inherent to these securities.
According to Fitch's criteria to rate bank capital securities,
this type of
securities are notched 1-2 notches from the anchor rating
indicated above for
probability of non-performance, in addition to 1-2 notches for
loss severity.
CONTINENTAL SENIOR TRUSTEES (CAYMAN) LTD (CSTC)
Fitch has affirmed the rating of the loan participation notes
issued by CSTC at
'BBB+'. The notes are secured by the rights to a senior loan
extended to BBVA
Continental, hence are equalized with the long-term Foreign
Currency IDR of BBVA
Continental.
CONTINENTAL SENIOR TRUSTEES (CAYMAN) II LTD (CSTCII)
Fitch has affirmed the rating of the loan participation notes
issued by CSTCII
at 'BBB+'. The notes are secured by the rights to a senior loan
extended to BBVA
Continental, hence are equalized with the long-term Foreign
Currency IDR of
Banco Continental.
BBVA COLOMBIA S.A.
BBVA Colombia S.A.'s Support rating, IDRs and national ratings
were affirmed at
'2', 'BBB' and 'AAA(col)' respectively and reflect the support
it would receive
from its parent, BBVA, given its growing strategic importance
which is the
result of its steady performance, high growth potential and
growing contribution
to BBVA's bottom line.
BBVA Colombia S.A.'s VR (affirmed at 'bbb-') is driven by the
bank's sound asset
quality and sustained profitability as well as its improved
capital/ reserve
cushions, which were generally in line with similarly rated
entities. Moreover,
BBVA Colombia S.A.'s positive operating environment and
strengthened risk
management processes give an additional level of comfort as to
the
sustainability of these indicators.
BBVA Colombia S.A.'s IDRs bear a Negative Outlook in line with
that of its
parent. This reflects the fact that, should the credit standing
of its parent
deteriorate, contagion risk to BBVA Colombia S.A. cannot be
ruled out.
The revision of the Outlook of BBVA Colombia S.A.'s national
ratings to Stable
from Negative is mostly driven by Fitch's perception that these
ratings would
not necessarily be affected by a moderate (one or two notches)
potential
downgrade of the parent?s viability rating (VR), currently at
'bbb+'.
BBVA Colombia S.A.'s senior unsecured bond ratings are aligned
with those of the
supported national rating. The subordinated bond rating is rated
at the same
level as Fitch believes that support from BBVA, if needed, would
be forthcoming
regardless of the rank of the debt.
BANCO BILBAO VIZCAYA ARGENTARIA (PANAMA), S.A.
Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (Panama), S.A.'s National
Ratings were affirmed
at 'AA+(pan)' and 'F1+(pan)'. The ratings reflect the potential
support from its
parent, should it be required. In spite of its small size
compared to other BBVA
subsidiaries in the region, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria
(Panama), S.A. has a
long track record of operations in Panama and is considered to
be strategically
important for BBVA's Latin American franchise.
The Rating Outlook remains Negative; in line with the Outlook of
its parent.
The ratings of the senior unsecured bonds issued by Banco Bilbao
Vizcaya
Argentaria (Panama), S.A. are at the same level of the issuer's
national rating.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
BBVA BANCOMER S.A.
BBVA Bancomer S.A.'s ratings could benefit from a sustained
improvement in its
asset quality metrics to a level closer to that of its peers, as
well as the
maintenance of its performance and structural strengths.
BBVA Bancomer S.A.'s VR and IDRs could be negatively affected by
a deterioration
of the bank's capital position and asset quality metrics, such
as a FCC below 8%
and a NPL above 5%.
BBVA Bancomer S.A.'s subordinated debt ratings will likely
mirror any change in
its IDRs, as these are expected to maintain the same relativity
to the bank's
credit rating.
A potential upgrade or downgrade of GFBB's non-banking
subsidiaries (CBBB and
Facileasing, S.A. de C.V.) will be driven by any potential
changes on BBVA
Bancomer S.A.'s ratings, or changes in the legal framework that
could alter the
propensity of GFBB to support them, scenario that seems unlikely
at present.
BBVA CHILE
BBVA Chile's ratings could be benefited by an upgrade of the
parent bank or a
significant improvement of its revenue and asset
diversification, its
performance, efficiency, as well as its capital base. On the
other hand, BBVA
Chile's ratings could come under pressure if Chile's willingness
to support the
bank diminishes. The bonds' ratings would move in line with the
bank's national
rating.
FORUM SERVICIOS FINANCIEROS S.A.(Forum)
Forum's ratings would generally move in line with those of its
parent. In
particular, further downgrades of BBVA's ratings may affect the
National Ratings
of Forum. Fitch does not expect government support to be
extended to non-bank
financial intuitions. The ratings of the commercial paper issued
by forum would
move in line with the rating of the issuer.
BBVA BANCO CONTINENTAL
Should BBVA Banco Continental sustain its balance sheet strength
and performance
(in spite of the expected deterioration of some ratios), the
latter's VR and LC
IDR could be upgraded and its FC IDR would be constrained by
Peru's country
ceiling.
Though not Fitch's base case, BBVA Banco Contiental's VR and
IDRs would be
pressured by a sharp deterioration of BBVA Banco Continental's
performance or a
larger than expected decline in asset quality that would erode
the capital/
reserves cushion.
BBVA Banco Continental's Support Rating (SR) and Support Rating
Floor would be
affected if, in Fitch's view, the Peruvian government's
willingness or ability
to support the bank change.
Continental Trustees (Cayman) Ltd, Continental Senior Trustees
(Cayman) Ltd and
Continental Senior Trustees (Cayman) II Ltd:
The ratings of the securities issued by these three SPVs would
move in line with
those of its parent.
BBVA COLOMBIA S.A.
BBVA Colombia S.A.'s ratings could be downgraded if its parent's
IDR is
downgraded, generally maintaining the current one-notch
difference. Downward
risk for BBVA Colombia S.A.'s IDRs is limited by its intrinsic
creditworthiness,
as reflected in its VR.
BBVA Colombia S.A.'s VR could be pressured by severe asset
quality deterioration
or a dismal performance that would erode its capital and reserve
cushion. BBVA
Colombia S.A.'s national ratings would be affected by the same
reasons and, if
its parent's ability to support the bank deteriorates sharply.
BBVA Colombia S.A.'s bond ratings would move in line with the
entity's ratings
and a possible notching for the subordinated bonds would be
considered if BBVA's
ratings deteriorate and BBVA Colombia S.A.'s national ratings
become driven by
the bank's intrinsic strength.
BANCO BILBAO VIZCAYA ARGENTARIA (PANAMA), S.A.
Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (Panama), S.A.'s ratings and the
ratings of its
bond issues would move in line with the ratings of its parent.
Fitch has taken the following rating actions:
BBVA BANCOMER S.A.
--Long-term foreign and local currency IDRs affirmed at 'A-',
Rating Outlook
revised to Stable from Negative;
--Short-term foreign and local currency IDRs affirmed at 'F1';
--Viability Rating affirmed at 'a-';
--Support Rating affirmed at '2';
--Support Rating Floor affirmed at 'BBB-';
--National-scale long-term rating affirmed at 'AAA(mex)'; Rating
Outlook Stable
--National-scale short-term rating affirmed at 'F1+(mex)';
--Long-term senior unsecured global notes affirmed at 'A-';
--Long-term plain vanilla subordinated notes downgraded to
'BBB-' from 'BBB' ;
--Long-term junior subordinated notes downgraded to 'BB+' from
'BBB-';
--National-scale long-term rating for local senior unsecured
debt issues
affirmed at 'AAA(mex)';
--National-scale long-term rating for local issues of market
linked securities
affirmed at 'AAA(emr)(mex)';
--National-scale long-term rating for local subordinated debt
issues downgraded
to 'AA-(mex)' from 'AA(mex)'.
Casa de Bolsa BBVA Bancomer S. A. de C.V.:
--National-scale long-term rating affirmed at 'AAA(mex)', Rating
Outlook Stable;
--National-scale short-term rating affirmed at 'F1+(mex)'.
Facileasing, S.A. de C.V.:
--National-scale long-term rating affirmed at 'AAA(mex)', Rating
Outlook Stable;
--National-scale short-term rating affirmed at 'F1+(mex)';
--National-scale long-term rating for local senior unsecured
debt issues
affirmed at 'AAA(mex)';
--Short-term senior unsecured debt affirmed at 'F1+(mex)'.
BBVA CHILE
--Long-term national-scale rating affirmed at 'AA-(cl)''; Rating
Outlook Stable;
--Short-term national-scale affirmed at 'N1+(cl)';
--National long term rating of its senior unsecured bonds
affirmed at 'AA-(cl)';
--National long term rating of its mortgage notes affirmed at
'AA-(cl)';
--National long term rating of its Subordinated bonds affirmed
at 'A (cl)';
--National equity rating affirmed at 'Primera clase nivel 3'.
FORUM SERVICIOS FINANCIEROS S.A.
--Long-term national-scale rating affirmed at 'AA-(cl)'; Rating
Outlook
Negative;
--National long term rating of its senior unsecured bonds
affirmed at 'AA-(cl)';
--National long term rating of its commercial paper affirmed at
'AA-(cl)'
--National short term rating of its commercial paper affirmed at
'F1+(cl)';
BBVA BANCO CONTINENTAL
--Long-term foreign and local currency IDRs affirmed at 'BBB+',
Rating Outlook
Revised to Stable from Negative;
--Short-term foreign and local currency IDRs affirmed at 'F2';
--Viability rating affirmed at 'bbb+'.
--Support rating affirmed at '2';
--Support Rating Floor affirmed at 'BBB-';
--Senior Unsecured Debt affirmed at 'BBB+'
Continental Trustees (Cayman) Ltd.
--Senior secured junior subordinated loan participation notes
downgraded to 'BB'
from 'BB+'.
Continental Senior Trustees (Cayman) Ltd
--Senior secured loan participation notes affirmed at 'BBB+'.
Continental Senior Trustees II (Cayman) Ltd.
--Senior secured loan participation notes affirmed at 'BBB+'.
BBVA COLOMBIA S.A.
--Long-term foreign and local currency IDRs affirmed at 'BBB';
Rating Outlook
Negative;
--Short-term foreign and local currency IDRs affirmed at 'F2';
--Viability rating affirmed at 'bbb-';
--Support rating affirmed at '2';
--National long-term rating affirmed at 'AAA(col)'; Rating
Outlook Revised to
Stable from Negative;
--National short-term rating affirmed at 'F1+(col)'.
--National senior unsecured debt affirmed at 'AAA(col)';
--National long-term subordinated debt affirmed at 'AAA(col)'.
BANCO BILBAO VIZCAYA ARGENTARIA (PANAMA), S.A.
--Long-term national-scale rating affirmed at 'AA+(pan)', Rating
Outlook
Negative;
--Short-term national-scale rating affirmed at 'F1+(pan)';
--Long-term senior unsecured debt affirmed at 'AA+(pan)'.
Contacts:
Primary Analyst (BBVA Bancomer S.A. and Casa de Bolsa BBVA
Bancomer S.A. de
C.V.)
Monica Ibarra
Director
+52 81 8399 9150
Fitch Mexico SA de CV
Prol. Alfonso Reyes 2612, Edificio Connexity Piso 8
Col. Del Paseo Residencial
64920 Monterrey, N.L., Mexico
Primary Analyst (Facileasing, S.A. de C.V.) and Secondary
Analyst (BBVA Bancomer
S.A. and Casa de Bolsa BBVA Bancomer S.A. de C.V.)
Alejandro Garcia, CFA
Senior Director
+52 81 8399 9146
Fitch Mexico SA de CV
Prol. Alfonso Reyes 2612, Edificio Connexity Piso 8
Col. Del Paseo Residencial
64920 Monterrey, N.L., Mexico
Primary Analyst (BBVA Chile and Forum Servicios Financieros
S.A.)
Eduardo Santibanez
Senior Director
+562 499 3307
Fitch Chile Clasificadora de Riesgo Limitada
Alcantara 200, Las Condes
Santiago, Chile
Primary Analyst (BBVA Continental; BBVA Colombia S.A. and
Continental Trustees)
Diego Alcazar
Director
+1-212-908-0396
Fitch, Inc.
One State Street Plaza
New York, NY 10004
Primary Analyst (Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (Panama), S.A.)
Carmen Matamoros
Associate Director
+503 2516-6612
Edificio Plaza Cristal, Tercer Nivel. 79 Ave. Sur y Calle
Cuscatlan, Col.
Escalon.
San Salvador, El Salvador.
Secondary Analyst (Facileasing S.A. de C.V.)
Gilda I. De la Garza
Associate Director
+52 81 8399 9160
Secondary Analyst (BBVA Chile and Forum Servicios Financieros
S.A.)
Abraham Martinez
Director
+56-2-499-3317
Secondary Analyst (BBVA Continental and Continental Trustees)
Santiago Gallo
Director
+54-11-5235-8137
Secondary Analyst (BBVA Colombia S.A.)
Andres Marques
Director
+ 571 326 9999
Secondary Analyst (Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (Panama),
S.A.)
Mario Hernandez
Associate Director
+503 2516-6614
Committee Chairperson
Franklin Santarelli
Managing Director
+1-212-908-0739
Media Relations: Elizabeth Fogerty, New York, Tel: +1 (212) 908
0526, Email:
elizabeth.fogerty@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
--'Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria' (Aug. 15,
2012);
--'National Ratings Criteria' (Jan. 19, 2011);
--'Assessing and Rating Bank Subordinated and Hybrid Securities'
(Dec. 5, 2012);
--'Rating FI subsidiaries and Holding Companies' (Aug. 10,
2012).
--'Rating Financial Institutions Above the Local Currency
Sovereign Rating'
(Dec. 20, 2011).
