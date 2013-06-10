(The following statement was released by the rating agency) JAKARTA/TAIPEI/SINGAPORE, June 10 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed the ratings of Indonesia-based PT Bank Central Asia Tbk (BCA) and PT Bank Pan Indonesia Tbk (Panin). The rating Outlooks are Stable. Fitch has also assigned a 'BB' Support Rating Floor for Panin. In addition, the agency maintained PT Bank Danamon Tbk's (Danamon) ratings on Rating Watch Positive (RWP). A full list of rating actions is provided at the end of this commentary. The affirmation of BCA and Panin's Long-Term Issuer Default Ratings (LT IDRs) and National Long-Term (LT) Ratings are driven by their Viability Ratings (VRs). This reflects their stable continued stand-alone credit profiles. As for Danamon, the maintenance of its LT IDRs and National LT ratings are driven by its VRs and the proposed takeover plan by Singapore's DBS Group Holdings Ltd. The affirmation of BCA and Panin's Support Ratings (SRs) and BCA's Support Rating Floor (SRF), as well as the assignment of Panin's Support Rating Floor reflect the moderate probability of extraordinary state support, if needed. Key Rating Drivers The LT IDRs and National LT Ratings reflect Fitch's view of the banks' sound financial performance. BCA's ratings take into account its stronger financial performance compared to its peers with well-reserved non-performing loans (NPLs), strong underlying profitability and its adequate capital buffer. This is underpinned by a dominant franchise in transaction banking and the third-largest deposit-taking in Indonesia. Panin's ratings reflect its satisfactory capital position and profitability, despite potential issues arising from strong loan growth. Danamon's ratings reflect its standalone financial performance including strong profitability from its micro and consumer financing businesses (mainly through its subsidiary: Adira Finance), strong capital position, albeit weak funding profile. Nonetheless, Fitch notes that BCA and Panin's high loan growth could worsen the asset quality in the future - given that non-performing loans (NPL) are a lagging indicator. The Stable Outlooks reflect Fitch's expectation that BCA and Panin will largely maintain steady risk profiles over the near- to medium-term, underpinned by a benign domestic economy, manageable corporate leverage and low interest rates. Fitch notes Bank Indonesia acts more proactively to prevent excessive risks building up within the system, such as down payment regulation issued in 2012 in order to maintain consumer loan asset quality. Meanwhile, Danamon's IDRs and National Ratings are on RWP as the bank is waiting for DBS's takeover plan to be approved by the Indonesian regulator. BCA and Panin's SRs and SRFs, reflect Fitch's view of a moderate probability of extraordinary state support available to them, if needed. Fitch believes that these two banks are systemically important to the country since BCA and Panin represent the third and sixth largest banks in Indonesia, respectively. Rating Sensitivities - VRs, IDRs and National Ratings The VRs could come under pressure should the banks' loss-absorption capacities weaken in the face of excessive loan growth. BCA and Panin have above industry average loan growth while Danamon's loan growth was below in 2012. However, as the 'BB' IDR of Panin is at the same level as its SRF, the IDR will not be affected by a downgrade of the bank's VR, unless considerations underpinning its BB' SRF also weaken. Rating upside for these banks may result from sustainable improvements in the broader operating and regulatory environment, maintaining strong risk-adjusted profitability, high core capitalization, predominantly deposit-funded balance sheets and sound asset quality record. There is no rating upside for BCA's National Ratings as it is already the highest scale. Upward IDR and National Rating prospects are low for Panin as high loan growth could derail the Fitch Core Capital lower. Danamon's IDR and National Ratings are on RWP, and may be resolved once there is greater clarity on the outcome for DBS's takeover plan and when the agency has assessed the potential extraordinary support that DBSGH could provide to Danamon. Should DBSGH fail to own majority ownership of Danamon, Fitch believes that the Outlook on Danamon's ratings is likely to return to Stable given its high capital position, moderate earnings and modest non-performing loans - amid the ongoing uncertainty in the global economic environment. Rating Sensitivities - SRs and SRFs A change in the government's ability and willingness to provide extraordinary support would affect these banks' SRs and SRFs. The list of rating actions is as follows: BCA: Long-Term IDR affirmed at 'BBB-'; Outlook Stable Short-Term IDR affirmed at 'F3' National Long-Term Rating affirmed at 'AAA(idn)'; Outlook Stable Support Rating affirmed at '3' Support Rating Floor affirmed at 'BB+' Viability Rating affirmed at 'bbb-' Panin: Long-Term IDR affirmed at 'BB'; Outlook Stable Viability Rating affirmed at 'bb' Support Rating affirmed at '3' Support Rating Floor assigned at 'BB' Danamon: Long-Term IDR at 'BB+'; RWP maintained Short-Term IDR at 'B'; RWP maintained National Long-Term Rating at 'AA+(idn)'; RWP maintained Support Rating of '3'; RWP maintained Viability Rating affirmed at 'bb+' Contacts: Primary Analysts: Ambreesh Srivastava (International Ratings) Senior Director +65 67967218 Fitch Ratings Singapore PTE Ltd 6 Temasek Boulevard #35-5 Suntec Tower Four Singapore 038986 Julita Wikana (National Rating for BCA) Director +62 21 2902 6405 PT Fitch Ratings Indonesia Level 20 Prudential Tower Jl. Jend. Sudirman Kav.79 Jakarta, Indonesia 12910 Iwan Wisaksana (National Ratings for Danamon and Panin) Director +62 21 2902 6406 Secondary Analysts: Julita Wikana (Internasional Rating for BCA and National Rating for Panin) Director +62 21 2902 6405 Iwan Wisaksana (International Ratings for Danamon and Panin, and National Rating for BCA) Director +62 21 2902 6406 Stefanus Yuniardhi (National Rating for Danamon) Associate Director +62 21 2902 6407 Committee Chairperson Jonathan Lee Senior Director +886 2 8175 7601 Media Relations: Leslie Tan, Singapore, Tel: +65 67 96 7234, Email: leslie.tan@fitchratings.com. Note to editors: Fitch's National ratings provide a relative measure of creditworthiness for rated entities in countries with relatively low international sovereign ratings and where there is demand for such ratings. The best risk within a country is rated 'AAA' and other credits are rated only relative to this risk. National ratings are designed for use mainly by local investors in local markets and are signified by the addition of an identifier for the country concerned, such as 'AAA(idn)' for National ratings in Indonesia. Specific letter grades are not therefore internationally comparable. Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com. Applicable criteria, "Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria", dated 15 August 2012 and "National Ratings Criteria", dated 19 January 2011, are available at www.fitchratings.com. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria here National Ratings Criteria here Additional Disclosure Solicitation Status here ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.