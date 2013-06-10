(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
JAKARTA/TAIPEI/SINGAPORE, June 10 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has
affirmed the ratings
of Indonesia-based PT Bank Central Asia Tbk (BCA) and PT Bank
Pan Indonesia Tbk
(Panin). The rating Outlooks are Stable. Fitch has also assigned
a 'BB' Support
Rating Floor for Panin. In addition, the agency maintained PT
Bank Danamon
Tbk's (Danamon) ratings on Rating Watch Positive (RWP). A full
list of rating
actions is provided at the end of this commentary.
The affirmation of BCA and Panin's Long-Term Issuer Default
Ratings (LT IDRs)
and National Long-Term (LT) Ratings are driven by their
Viability Ratings (VRs).
This reflects their stable continued stand-alone credit
profiles. As for
Danamon, the maintenance of its LT IDRs and National LT ratings
are driven by
its VRs and the proposed takeover plan by Singapore's DBS Group
Holdings Ltd.
The affirmation of BCA and Panin's Support Ratings (SRs) and
BCA's Support
Rating Floor (SRF), as well as the assignment of Panin's Support
Rating Floor
reflect the moderate probability of extraordinary state support,
if needed.
Key Rating Drivers
The LT IDRs and National LT Ratings reflect Fitch's view of the
banks' sound
financial performance. BCA's ratings take into account its
stronger financial
performance compared to its peers with well-reserved
non-performing loans
(NPLs), strong underlying profitability and its adequate capital
buffer. This is
underpinned by a dominant franchise in transaction banking and
the third-largest
deposit-taking in Indonesia. Panin's ratings reflect its
satisfactory capital
position and profitability, despite potential issues arising
from strong loan
growth. Danamon's ratings reflect its standalone financial
performance including
strong profitability from its micro and consumer financing
businesses (mainly
through its subsidiary: Adira Finance), strong capital position,
albeit weak
funding profile. Nonetheless, Fitch notes that BCA and Panin's
high loan growth
could worsen the asset quality in the future - given that
non-performing loans
(NPL) are a lagging indicator.
The Stable Outlooks reflect Fitch's expectation that BCA and
Panin will largely
maintain steady risk profiles over the near- to medium-term,
underpinned by a
benign domestic economy, manageable corporate leverage and low
interest rates.
Fitch notes Bank Indonesia acts more proactively to prevent
excessive risks
building up within the system, such as down payment regulation
issued in 2012 in
order to maintain consumer loan asset quality. Meanwhile,
Danamon's IDRs and
National Ratings are on RWP as the bank is waiting for DBS's
takeover plan to be
approved by the Indonesian regulator.
BCA and Panin's SRs and SRFs, reflect Fitch's view of a moderate
probability of
extraordinary state support available to them, if needed. Fitch
believes that
these two banks are systemically important to the country since
BCA and Panin
represent the third and sixth largest banks in Indonesia,
respectively.
Rating Sensitivities - VRs, IDRs and National Ratings
The VRs could come under pressure should the banks'
loss-absorption capacities
weaken in the face of excessive loan growth. BCA and Panin have
above industry
average loan growth while Danamon's loan growth was below in
2012. However, as
the 'BB' IDR of Panin is at the same level as its SRF, the IDR
will not be
affected by a downgrade of the bank's VR, unless considerations
underpinning its
BB' SRF also weaken.
Rating upside for these banks may result from sustainable
improvements in the
broader operating and regulatory environment, maintaining strong
risk-adjusted
profitability, high core capitalization, predominantly
deposit-funded balance
sheets and sound asset quality record. There is no rating upside
for BCA's
National Ratings as it is already the highest scale. Upward IDR
and National
Rating prospects are low for Panin as high loan growth could
derail the Fitch
Core Capital lower. Danamon's IDR and National Ratings are on
RWP, and may be
resolved once there is greater clarity on the outcome for DBS's
takeover plan
and when the agency has assessed the potential extraordinary
support that DBSGH
could provide to Danamon.
Should DBSGH fail to own majority ownership of Danamon, Fitch
believes that the
Outlook on Danamon's ratings is likely to return to Stable given
its high
capital position, moderate earnings and modest non-performing
loans - amid the
ongoing uncertainty in the global economic environment.
Rating Sensitivities - SRs and SRFs
A change in the government's ability and willingness to provide
extraordinary
support would affect these banks' SRs and SRFs.
The list of rating actions is as follows:
BCA:
Long-Term IDR affirmed at 'BBB-'; Outlook Stable
Short-Term IDR affirmed at 'F3'
National Long-Term Rating affirmed at 'AAA(idn)'; Outlook Stable
Support Rating affirmed at '3'
Support Rating Floor affirmed at 'BB+'
Viability Rating affirmed at 'bbb-'
Panin:
Long-Term IDR affirmed at 'BB'; Outlook Stable
Viability Rating affirmed at 'bb'
Support Rating affirmed at '3'
Support Rating Floor assigned at 'BB'
Danamon:
Long-Term IDR at 'BB+'; RWP maintained
Short-Term IDR at 'B'; RWP maintained
National Long-Term Rating at 'AA+(idn)'; RWP maintained
Support Rating of '3'; RWP maintained
Viability Rating affirmed at 'bb+'
Contacts:
Primary Analysts:
Ambreesh Srivastava (International Ratings)
Senior Director
+65 67967218
Fitch Ratings Singapore PTE Ltd
6 Temasek Boulevard
#35-5 Suntec Tower Four
Singapore 038986
Julita Wikana (National Rating for BCA)
Director
+62 21 2902 6405
PT Fitch Ratings Indonesia
Level 20 Prudential Tower
Jl. Jend. Sudirman Kav.79
Jakarta, Indonesia 12910
Iwan Wisaksana (National Ratings for Danamon and Panin)
Director
+62 21 2902 6406
Secondary Analysts:
Julita Wikana (Internasional Rating for BCA and National Rating
for Panin)
Director
+62 21 2902 6405
Iwan Wisaksana (International Ratings for Danamon and Panin, and
National Rating
for BCA)
Director
+62 21 2902 6406
Stefanus Yuniardhi (National Rating for Danamon)
Associate Director
+62 21 2902 6407
Committee Chairperson
Jonathan Lee
Senior Director
+886 2 8175 7601
Media Relations: Leslie Tan, Singapore, Tel: +65 67 96 7234,
Email:
leslie.tan@fitchratings.com.
Note to editors: Fitch's National ratings provide a relative
measure of
creditworthiness for rated entities in countries with relatively
low
international sovereign ratings and where there is demand for
such ratings. The
best risk within a country is rated 'AAA' and other credits are
rated only
relative to this risk. National ratings are designed for use
mainly by local
investors in local markets and are signified by the addition of
an identifier
for the country concerned, such as 'AAA(idn)' for National
ratings in Indonesia.
Specific letter grades are not therefore internationally
comparable.
