(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
CHICAGO, June 27 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed the 'A+'
Insurer Financial
Strength (IFS) rating and the 'A' Issuer Default Rating (IDR) of
Blue Cross and
Blue Shield of Florida, Inc. (BCBSF). The Rating Outlooks are
Stable.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The affirmations reflect BCBSF's strong market position in
Florida, robust
capitalization, and high-quality investment portfolio. The
affirmations also
consider the impact of BCBSF's geographically concentrated
market position, the
company's comparatively small size and scale, and generally
weaker than rating
category profitability metrics.
BCBSF has a strong but geographically concentrated market
position. Based on
2012 direct health insurance premiums written, Fitch estimates
that the company
is the second largest health insurer in Florida with an
approximate 20% market
share. Fitch believes that BCBSF's strong market position in
the state promotes
its financial stability and enhances the company's ability to
react to
anticipated market changes from the on-going implementation of
the Affordable
Care Act.
BCBSF maintains very strong capitalization metrics. The
company's NAIC
risk-based capital (RBC) ratio was 607% (company action level
basis) at year-end
2012 and from 2008 through 2012 the ratio averaged 559%.
Fitch's median NAIC
RBC ratio guideline for the 'A' rating category is 250%. BCBSF
also utilizes
comparatively little financial leverage with a 2008-2012 average
debt (including
surplus notes)-to-EBITDA ratio of 1.2x and an average
debt-to-capital ratio
(based on statutory accounting data) of 6%.
BCBSF's investment portfolio consists primarily of
high-credit-quality
fixed-maturities investments that provide solid support for the
company's
insurance obligations. At year-end 2012 88% of the portfolio
consisted of bonds
with investment-grade ratings.
BCBSF's investment portfolio also includes a comparatively large
allocation to
equity investments that represents a meaningful source of
potential capital
volatility. Fitch considers the negative rating implications of
this potential
volatility to be largely offset by BCBSF's overall low leverage
and strong
risk-based capitalization. The agency believes that this low
leverage and
BCBSF's modest financial commitments outside of its insurance
obligations enable
the company to avoid liquidating equity investments during
periods of market
decline.
BCBSF's health plan enrollment (including subsidiaries) and
annual revenues,
which Fitch views as key size/scale metrics, total 2.1 million
and approximately
$6.5 billion respectively. Fitch views BCBSF's scale benefits,
as indicated by
these metrics, to be meaningful but materially less than those
earned by
nationally oriented peers with enrollment and revenue bases that
are
significantly larger than BCBSF's.
Fitch estimates BCBSF's 2008 through 1Q'13 average
EBITDA-to-revenues ratio and
medical loss ratio at 3.5% and 86.9%, respectively, both of
which lag Fitch's
median guidelines for the 'A' rating category. From a ratings
perspective, Fitch
views this below-rating-category performance as partly offset by
BCBSF's
comparative lack of need to generate earnings to meet interest
requirements, its
non-profit status and mutual-company form of ownership, and its
ability to grow
surplus at a rate commensurate with growth in premiums, assets,
and liabilities.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Fitch's view is that BCBSF's largely single-state operating
profile will make it
very difficult for the company to obtain an IFS rating higher
than the 'A'
rating category. Fitch believes that single-state
concentrations such as
BCBSF's result in exposure to economic and political conditions
that limit
health insurance and managed care companies' feasible strategic
alternatives and
expose their capital bases to concentrated risks.
Factors that could lead to rating downgrades:
--BCBSF's inability to market itself as a Blue Cross and Blue
Shield company
could result in a multi-notch downgrade;
--A material decline in BCBSF's enrollment in Florida or a
perceived
deterioration in the company's competitive position;
--BCBSF choosing to price its products such that premiums,
assets, and
liabilities grew at materially faster rates than capital for a
multi-year
period;
--Large losses in capital that reduced its run-rate risk-based
capital ratio
below 400%.
Fitch has affirmed the following ratings:
Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Florida, Inc.
--IFS at 'A+', Outlook Stable.
Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Florida, Inc.
--IDR at 'A'.
Contact
Primary Analyst
Mark Rouck, CPA, CFA
Senior Director
+1-312-368-2085
Fitch Ratings, Inc.
70 West Madison St.
Chicago, IL 60602
Secondary Analyst (Insurance)
Greg Dickerson
Director
+1-212-908-0220
Committee Chairperson
Brian Schneider
Senior Director
+1-312 606-2321
Media Relations: Brian Bertsch, New York, Tel: +1 212-908-0549,
Email:
brian.bertsch@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'.
The issuer did not participate in the rating process, or provide
additional
information, beyond the issuer's available public disclosure.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
--'Insurance Rating Methodology' (January 11, 2013);
--'Health and Managed Care (U.S.) Sector Credit Factors Special
Report' (January
29, 2013).
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Insurance Rating Methodology â€” Amended
here
Additional Disclosure
Solicitation Status
here
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.