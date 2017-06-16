(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
HONG KONG, June 16 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Beijing
State-Owned Assets
Management Co., Ltd.'s (BSAM) Long-Term Foreign-Currency Issuer
Default Rating
(IDR) and the rating on its senior unsecured debt at 'A'. The
Outlook on the IDR
is Stable. The agency has also affirmed the 'A' rating on the
USD300 million 3%
senior unsecured notes due 2020 and USD700 million 4.125% senior
unsecured notes
due 2025 issued by Beijing State-owned Assets Management (Hong
Kong) Company
Limited (BSAMHK), BSAM's wholly owned subsidiary.
In place of a guarantee, BSAM has granted a keepwell and
liquidity support deed
and a deed of equity interest purchase undertaking on the US
dollar notes to
ensure BSAMHK has sufficient assets and liquidity to meet its
obligations under
the guarantee. The notes were BSAM's first issuance of offshore
debt and are
affirmed at the same level as BSAM's IDR due to the strong
linkage between
BSAMHK and BSAM and because the keepwell and liquidity support
deed and deed of
equity interest purchase undertaking transfer the ultimate
responsibility of
payment to BSAM.
Fitch believes both the keepwell and liquidity support deed and
the deed of
equity interest purchase undertaking signal a strong intention
from BSAM to
ensure BSAMHK has sufficient funds to honour the debt
obligations. The agency
also believes BSAM intends to maintain its reputation and credit
profile in the
international offshore market and is unlikely to default on
offshore
obligations. Additionally, a default by BSAMHK could have
significant negative
repercussions on BSAM for any further offshore funding.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Links to Beijing Municipality: BSAM's ratings are credit-linked
to, but not
equalised with, Beijing municipality. This is reflected in
BSAM's 100%
government ownership, strong municipal oversight of its
financials and strategic
importance of the entity's operation to the municipality. These
factors result
in a strong likelihood of extraordinary support, if needed. BSAM
is classified
as a credit-linked public-sector entity under Fitch's criteria.
Beijing's Strong Creditworthiness: The capital city has a robust
budgetary
performance, a strong and well-diversified socio-economic
profile and a close
relationship with the China sovereign (A+/Stable), owing to its
status as the
capital. These strengths are mitigated by its moderately high
municipal debt,
contingent liabilities arising from its public-sector entities
and weak
transparency.
Legal Status Attribute Mid-Range: BSAM is wholly owned, managed
and supervised
by the Beijing municipal government through the Beijing
State-Owned Assets
Supervision and Administration Commission. The group is
registered as a wholly
state-owned limited liability company and the government does
not plan to dilute
its shareholding in BSAM.
Strategic Importance - Stronger: BSAM is a key investment
holding platform of
the Beijing municipal government to manage a diversified
portfolio, which
includes health care, technology, property development, finance,
manufacturing,
environmental protection, sports, culture and tourism, with both
social and
economic purposes. BSAM holds stakes in key Beijing financial
institutions on
the government's behalf. The lack of full flexibility in
managing these
investments also demonstrates the close linkage between BSAM and
the Beijing
municipal government.
Balancing Policy and Commercial Objectives: One of BSAM's core
operations is to
incubate investments in new industries that the Beijing
government seeks to
develop. BSAM will exit the investments when they mature and
recycle the capital
into new projects that support Beijing's economic development.
BSAM makes these
investments in close consultation with the municipal government
to determine
their commercial viability.
Moderate Business Concentration Risk: BSAM may face geographic
concentration
risk as a majority of its investments are based in Beijing.
However, Fitch sees
the risk to be moderate due to BSAM's increasing national
presence via multiple
investments in the previous few years, such as Dynagreen's
renewable energy
plant in Shenzhen. Business concentration risk is limited due to
the diversified
portfolio across multiple industries.
Integration - Mid-Range: BSAM has received large government
asset injections,
including a national stadium and other state-owned assets. Total
government
support from the Beijing municipality amounted to around CNY12.9
billion between
2002 and 2015. BSAM also receives around CNY200-300 million per
year in
subsidies.
Control and Oversight - Stronger: The group's board members are
ultimately
appointed by, or report to, the government. The group's
financing plan and
indebtedness are also closely monitored by the municipality via
periodical
financial reports.
Satisfactory Financial Status: BSAM's assets largely consist of
long-term equity
investments, inventory and cash. Fitch expects to see further
growth in BSAM's
consolidated total assets following capex expansion. BSAM's
parent-level total
assets amount to around CNY48 billion and its parent-level total
debt is CNY10.4
billion.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
An upgrade of Fitch's credit assessment on the Beijing
municipality as well as a
stronger or more explicit support commitment by the municipality
may trigger
positive rating action on BSAM.
Significant weakening of BSAM's strategic importance to the
municipality,
dilution of the municipality's shareholding or reduced explicit
and implicit
municipality support may result in a downgrade. A downgrade
could also stem from
weaker fiscal performance or increased indebtedness of the
municipality, leading
to deterioration in the sponsor's creditworthiness.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Lorraine Liu
Analyst
+852 2263 9929
Fitch (Hong Kong) Limited
19/F Man Yee Building
68 Des Voeux Road Central, Hong Kong
Secondary Analyst
Terry Gao
Senior Director
+852 2263 9972
Committee Chairperson
Raffaele Carnevale
Senior Director
+39 02 87 90 87 203
Media Relations: Wai-Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852 2263 9935,
Email:
wailun.wan@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable Criteria
International Local and Regional Governments Rating Criteria -
Outside the
United States (pub. 18 Apr 2016)
here
Rating of Public-Sector Entities – Outside the United States
(pub. 22 Feb 2016)
here
Additional Disclosures
Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form
here
Solicitation Status
here#solicitation
Endorsement Policy
here
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN
ADDITION, RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEB SITE AT WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA, AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE,
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE CODE OF
CONDUCT SECTION OF THIS SITE. DIRECTORS AND SHAREHOLDERS
RELEVANT INTERESTS ARE
AVAILABLE here. FITCH
MAY HAVE
PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS
RELATED THIRD
PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD
ANALYST IS BASED
IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY
PAGE FOR THIS
ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.
Copyright © 2017 by Fitch Ratings, Inc., Fitch Ratings Ltd. and
its
subsidiaries. 33 Whitehall Street, NY, NY 10004. Telephone:
1-800-753-4824,
(212) 908-0500. Fax: (212) 480-4435. Reproduction or
retransmission in whole or
in part is prohibited except by permission. All rights reserved.
In issuing and
maintaining its ratings and in making other reports (including
forecast
information), Fitch relies on factual information it receives
from issuers and
underwriters and from other sources Fitch believes to be
credible. Fitch
conducts a reasonable investigation of the factual information
relied upon by it
in accordance with its ratings methodology, and obtains
reasonable verification
of that information from independent sources, to the extent such
sources are
available for a given security or in a given jurisdiction. The
manner of Fitch’s
factual investigation and the scope of the third-party
verification it obtains
will vary depending on the nature of the rated security and its
issuer, the
requirements and practices in the jurisdiction in which the
rated security is
offered and sold and/or the issuer is located, the availability
and nature of
relevant public information, access to the management of the
issuer and its
advisers, the availability of pre-existing third-party
verifications such as
audit reports, agreed-upon procedures letters, appraisals,
actuarial reports,
engineering reports, legal opinions and other reports provided
by third parties,
the availability of independent and competent third- party
verification sources
with respect to the particular security or in the particular
jurisdiction of the
issuer, and a variety of other factors. Users of Fitch’s ratings
and reports
should understand that neither an enhanced factual investigation
nor any
third-party verification can ensure that all of the information
Fitch relies on
in connection with a rating or a report will be accurate and
complete.
Ultimately, the issuer and its advisers are responsible for the
accuracy of the
information they provide to Fitch and to the market in offering
documents and
other reports. In issuing its ratings and its reports, Fitch
must rely on the
work of experts, including independent auditors with respect to
financial
statements and attorneys with respect to legal and tax matters.
Further, ratings
and forecasts of financial and other information are inherently
forward-looking
and embody assumptions and predictions about future events that
by their nature
cannot be verified as facts. As a result, despite any
verification of current
facts, ratings and forecasts can be affected by future events or
conditions that
were not anticipated at the time a rating or forecast was issued
or affirmed.
The information in this report is provided “as is” without any
representation or
warranty of any kind, and Fitch does not represent or warrant
that the report or
any of its contents will meet any of the requirements of a
recipient of the
report. A Fitch rating is an opinion as to the creditworthiness
of a security.
This opinion and reports made by Fitch are based on established
criteria and
methodologies that Fitch is continuously evaluating and
updating. Therefore,
ratings and reports are the collective work product of Fitch and
no individual,
or group of individuals, is solely responsible for a rating or
a report. The
rating does not address the risk of loss due to risks other than
credit risk,
unless such risk is specifically mentioned. Fitch is not engaged
in the offer or
sale of any security. All Fitch reports have shared authorship.
Individuals
identified in a Fitch report were involved in, but are not
solely responsible
for, the opinions stated therein. The individuals are named for
contact purposes
only. A report providing a Fitch rating is neither a prospectus
nor a substitute
for the information assembled, verified and presented to
investors by the issuer
and its agents in connection with the sale of the securities.
Ratings may be
changed or withdrawn at any time for any reason in the sole
discretion of Fitch.
Fitch does not provide investment advice of any sort. Ratings
are not a
recommendation to buy, sell, or hold any security. Ratings do
not comment on the
adequacy of market price, the suitability of any security for a
particular
investor, or the tax-exempt nature or taxability of payments
made in respect to
any security. Fitch receives fees from issuers, insurers,
guarantors, other
obligors, and underwriters for rating securities. Such fees
generally vary from
US$1,000 to US$750,000 (or the applicable currency equivalent)
per issue. In
certain cases, Fitch will rate all or a number of issues issued
by a particular
issuer, or insured or guaranteed by a particular insurer or
guarantor, for a
single annual fee. Such fees are expected to vary from US$10,000
to US$1,500,000
(or the applicable currency equivalent). The assignment,
publication, or
dissemination of a rating by Fitch shall not constitute a
consent by Fitch to
use its name as an expert in connection with any registration
statement filed
under the United States securities laws, the Financial Services
and Markets Act
of 2000 of the United Kingdom, or the securities laws of any
particular
jurisdiction. Due to the relative efficiency of electronic
publishing and
distribution, Fitch research may be available to electronic
subscribers up to
three days earlier than to print subscribers.
For Australia, New Zealand, Taiwan and South Korea only: Fitch
Australia Pty Ltd
holds an Australian financial services license (AFS license no.
337123) which
authorizes it to provide credit ratings to wholesale clients
only. Credit
ratings information published by Fitch is not intended to be
used by persons who
are retail clients within the meaning of the Corporations Act
2001