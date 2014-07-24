(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
PARIS/LONDON, July 24 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Belfius
Bank SA/NV's
(Belfius) Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) and Support
Rating Floor (SRF)
at 'A-'. The Outlook on the Long-term IDR is Negative. At the
same time, Fitch
has upgraded the bank's Viability Rating (VR) to 'bbb+' from
'bb+'. A full list
of rating actions is at the end of this rating action
commentary.
The rating actions follow a periodic review of major Benelux
banking groups.
KEY RATING DRIVERS- IDRs, SUPPORT RATING, SRF AND SENIOR DEBT
The bank's Long-term IDR and its senior debt ratings are driven
by its SRF of
'A-'. This reflects Fitch's view that there remains an extremely
high
probability that the Belgian state (AA/Stable) would support the
bank if
required, given its systemic importance in the local economy as
the third to
fourth largest domestic bank with 10%-15% market shares and
largest provider of
credit to local authorities.
The Negative Outlook on the Long-term IDR reflects Fitch's view
there is a clear
intention ultimately to reduce implicit state support for
financial institutions
in the EU, as demonstrated by a series of legislative,
regulatory and policy
initiatives. We expect the EU's Bank Recovery and Resolution
Directive (BRRD) to
be implemented into national legislation later in 2014 or in
1H15. We also
expect progress towards the Single Resolution Mechanism (SRM)
for eurozone banks
in this timeframe. In Fitch's view, these two developments will
dilute the
influence Belgium has in deciding how Belgian banks are resolved
and increase
the likelihood of senior debt losses in its banks if they fail
solvability
assessments.
KEY RATING SENSITIVITIES- IDRs, SUPPORT RATING, SRF AND SENIOR
DEBT
The ratings are sensitive to a weakening of Fitch's assumptions
around Belgium's
ability or propensity to provide timely support to the bank.
They are primarily
sensitive to further progress made in implementing the BRRD and
the SRM. The
directive requires 'bail in' of creditors by 2016 before an
insolvent bank can
be recapitalised with state funds. A functioning SRM and
progress on making
banks 'resolvable' without jeopardising the wider financial
system are areas of
focus for eurozone policymakers. Once these are operational they
will become an
overriding rating factor, as the likelihood of banks senior
creditors receiving
full support from the sovereign if ever required, despite their
systemic
importance, will diminish substantially, unless mitigating
factors arise in the
meantime.
Fitch expects that the BRRD will be enacted into national
legislation in the
near team and progress made on establishing the SRM is looking
close to being
ready in the next one to two years. Fitch expects to then
downgrade Belfius's
Support Rating to '5' and revise its SRF to 'No Floor'. The
timing at this stage
is likely to be in late 2014 or in 1H15.
The Outlook on the Long-term IDR is Negative because a downward
revision of the
SRF is likely to result in downgrades of the Long-term IDR and
long-term senior
debt rating to the level of Belfius's 'bbb+' VR. Belfius's
Short-term IDR would
then likely be downgraded to 'F2'.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - VR
The upgrade of the VR is based on Belfius's significant
improvements in its main
credit metrics due to the progress made on restructuring,
including the gradual
phasing-out of 'legacy' issues, focus on growing revenue and
achieving cost
efficiency. Fitch's expectations are that management should
continue its orderly
execution of plans to strengthen the bank's fundamentals.
Belfius's solid risk-weighted capital ratios are solid are
partially offset by
the bank's residual legacy issues. Belfius reported a Fitch Core
Capital (FCC)
to regulatory weighted risks ratio of 11.2% at end-2013 (up from
7.5% at
end-2012) and a 'fully-loaded' Basel III common equity Tier 1
(CET1) ratio of
11.7% at the same date. The improvement stems from retained
earnings, lower
negative revaluation reserves on available-for-sale securities
due to the
tightening of credit spreads and sales and amortisation of the
legacy securities
portfolio, resulting in improved capital and a reduction of
risk-weighted
assets. Fitch believes the improving trend in capital will
continue and Belfius
should achieve its target of a phased-in CET1 ratio above 13% by
2016. The
agency also expects the bank's leverage ratio to improve, as a
consequence of
increasing capital and reducing legacy assets.
Although of good credit quality and hedged against interest rate
risk, the large
legacy bond portfolio, which represented around 2x equity at
end-2013, remains a
drag on the VR as it creates credit and market risk, as well as
additional
funding needs while generating low returns. The bank also
retains a large
derivatives portfolio from its historical role as a competence
centre within the
Dexia Group. The market risk from this portfolio is limited by
hedging
arrangements, but the book weighs on the bank's liquidity needs
given the
collateral required for some of these positions, on capital
metrics as it
inflates the bank's balance sheet and on operational risk.
However, Belfius's
track record of managing the portfolio is positive.
Operating profitability is improving, mostly driven by the
structural benefits
of the cost reduction measures. Belfius's returns have remained
modest, but
Fitch considers its weaker profitability metrics than most peers
in light of the
bank's lower risk business mix. Earnings should benefit from the
bank's robust
domestic franchise, deleveraging of low-yielding legacy assets,
increased
cross-selling of bank and insurance products and upward loan
repricing. Fitch
believes Belfius's target of a EUR500m net profit in 2016 is
realistic.
Belfius's VR benefits from its solid domestic retail banking and
insurance (as
is typical in Belgium) and public finance franchises, which
provide it with a
healthy customer-driven funding mix and low risk loan book
(impaired loans
representing only 2.4% of gross loans at end-2013).
RATING SENSITIVITIES - VR
The bank's VR is sensitive to a set-back in the expected gradual
easing of
'legacy' issues (mostly reduction in the legacy bond portfolio
and decrease in
the volume of the derivatives portfolio). A set-back in the
strengthening of
Belfius's capital and leverage, which could manifest itself
through a marked
deterioration in negative revaluation reserves and significantly
lower retained
earnings would be detrimental for the bank's VR.
The VR is also sensitive to a worsening in asset quality
metrics, which would
most likely be caused by a significant deterioration in the
Belgian economy
and/or housing market, which is currently not Fitch's base case.
Finally,
although not expected by the agency, profit generation turning
out to be
significantly lower than currently envisaged would cause
negative pressure on
the VR, as it might demonstrate weaknesses in the bank's
business model.
Fitch sees limited upside potential for the VR in the medium
term as the
expected continuation of the positive trajectory in capital and
profitability
metrics is already incorporated into the current level along
with the assumption
that other key credit metrics will remain fairly stable.
KEY RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES - SUBORDINATED DEBT
Subordinated lower Tier 2 securities (XS0286515621, issued by
Belfius Financing
Company and guaranteed by Belfius) are notched once from
Belfius's VR, in line
with Fitch's rating criteria for such securities, to reflect the
above average
loss severity of this type of debt when compared with average
recoveries. Their
upgrade reflects that of the bank's VR and their ratings are
sensitive to any
changes in Belfius's VR.
SUSBIDIARY AND AFFILIATED COMPANY- RATING DRIVERS AND
SENSITIVITIES
Belfius Financing Company is a wholly-owned financing subsidiary
of Belfius and
all its issues are guaranteed by Belfius. The debt ratings are
aligned with
Belfius's ratings and are sensitive to the same factors that
might drive a
change in the bank's senior and subordinated debt ratings.
The rating actions are as follows:
Belfius Bank:
Long-term IDR affirmed at 'A-'; Outlook Negative
Short-term IDR affirmed at 'F1'
Viability Rating: upgraded to 'bbb+' from 'bb+'
Senior debt affirmed at 'A-'/'F1'
Support Rating affirmed at '1'
Support Rating Floor affirmed at 'A-'
Belfius Financing Company:
Senior debt affirmed at 'A-'
Commercial Paper affirmed at 'F1'
Subordinated (lower Tier 2) debt XS0286515621: upgraded to 'BBB'
from 'BB'
