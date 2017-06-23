(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, June 23 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Belgium's
Long-Term Foreign
and Local Currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDR) at 'AA-' with
Stable Outlooks.
The issue ratings on Belgium's senior unsecured foreign- and
local-currency
bonds are also affirmed at 'AA-'. The Country Ceiling is
affirmed at 'AAA' and
the Short-Term Foreign-Currency and Local Currency IDRs at
'F1+'. The issue
ratings on Belgium's short-term debt are also affirmed at 'F1+'.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Belgium's ratings balance the government's high public debt
burden (general
government debt was 106% of GDP in 2016, the highest in the 'AA'
peer category
and compared with a median of 40%) against the sovereign's
substantial net
external creditor position, strong governance indicators, high
income per capita
and macroeconomic stability.
Following recent fiscal slippage with respect to published
targets, the general
government deficit outturn for 2016, at 2.6% of GDP, was in line
with the 2016
Stability Programme and broadly unchanged from 2015. This
generally favourable
outturn was underpinned by expenditure restraint that offset a
decline in
revenue as a share of GDP (reflecting a decline in personal
direct taxes due to
'tax shift' measures, not fully offset by indirect tax
increases). Fitch expects
the deficit to narrow further this year, to 1.9% of GDP, on
lower interest
payments (accounting for almost half of the decline), 1.6% in
2018 and 1.5% by
2019.
The Belgian government's current Stability Programme envisages a
consolidation
in structural terms of around 2pp of GDP over the period
2017-2019, in line with
its medium-term objective of achieving a structural balance by
2019. Under the
authorities' plans, the consolidation effort is to be
concentrated at the
federal government (central government) level. This should help
reduce execution
risks given the decentralised nature of the Belgian political
system.
Our fiscal projections would be consistent with a modest decline
in the general
government debt-to-GDP ratio to 103.8% by 2019 from 106%
currently. Sovereign
refinancing risk is low, due to a long average debt maturity of
8.7 years
(versus a 'AA' peer median of around 6.5 years), and a low
average weighted bond
yield of 2.4%.
Recent economic data point to an upturn in economic activity.
While real GDP
growth slowed to 1.2% in 2016 (compared with 1.5% in 2015),
activity has
recently picked up, with real GDP rising 0.6% on a seasonally
adjusted quarterly
basis in 1Q17. We expect GDP growth to pick up to 1.6% for the
full year,
underpinned by stronger private consumption and investment.
Growth should remain
steady in 2018, before declining slightly to around 1.3% in
2019, in line with
our assumptions on GDP growth over the medium term. Improved
growth prospects
have been accompanied by a pick-up in the labour market.
Employment growth
averaged 1.3% on an annual basis in 2016 and has risen further
since, while
unemployment fell to 7.2% in 4Q16 from 8.6% a year earlier.
High inflation poses a risk to Belgium's competitiveness.
Consumer price
inflation averaged 1.8% in 2016, much higher than the rates seen
in neighbouring
countries on account of rising prices of certain services.
Inflation has picked
up further this year, averaging 2.7% in the first five months of
2017. There is
a risk that higher inflation could lead to price and wage
indexation, pushing up
labour costs with negative consequences for companies'
competitiveness.
Mitigating this risk is a reform of the wage negotiation
mechanism introduced by
the government that aims to limit the divergence of labour costs
in Belgium
relative to its neighbours. Social partners have already taken
this reform into
account and have agreed to limits on increases in real wages of
1.1% over the
next two years.
House prices have been rising steadily since the global
financial crisis,
contributing to a rise in household indebtedness - lending to
households is
increasing at an annual rate of around 7.5%. Despite the
increase, household
debt, at 60% of GDP at end-2016, was in line with the euro area
average. Belgium
has a score of '2' on Fitch's Macro-Prudential Risk Indicator
(MPI), reflecting
a credit/GDP ratio significantly above trend and pointing to
moderate
vulnerability. At the same time, Belgian households' net wealth
position is very
strong (EUR1.1 trillion at end-2016, around 2.5x nominal GDP),
mitigating risks
to financial stability.
SOVEREIGN RATING MODEL (SRM) and QUALITATIVE OVERLAY (QO)
Fitch's proprietary SRM assigns Belgium a score equivalent to a
rating of 'AA-'
on the Long-Term Foreign Currency IDR scale.
Fitch's sovereign rating committee adjusted the output from the
SRM to arrive at
the final Long-Term Foreign Currency IDR by applying its QO,
relative to rated
peers, as follows:
- Public finances: -1 notch, to reflect high gross general
government debt/GDP
and sizeable contingent liabilities. The SRM is estimated on the
basis of a
linear approach to debt/GDP and does not capture the higher risk
at high levels
of debt/GDP.
- External finances: +1 notch, to reflect Belgium's large net
external creditor
position, which is not captured by the SRM.
Fitch's SRM is the agency's proprietary multiple regression
rating model that
employs 18 variables based on three year-centred averages,
including one year of
forecasts, to produce a score equivalent to a Long-Term Foreign
Currency IDR.
Fitch's QO is a forward-looking qualitative framework designed
to allow for
adjustment to the SRM output to assign the final rating,
reflecting factors
within our criteria that are not fully quantifiable and/or not
fully reflected
in the SRM.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The Outlook is Stable, which means Fitch does not expect
developments with a
high likelihood of leading to a rating change. However, the main
factors that
could, individually or collectively, lead to a positive rating
action, are:
- A track record of fiscal restraint placing public debt/GDP on
a sustained
downward trajectory;
- Strengthening medium-term economic growth prospects,
particularly if related
to an improvement in competitiveness.
Future developments that could individually or collectively,
result in a
negative rating action include:
-Larger fiscal deficits resulting in an increase in the public
debt/GDP ratio;
-Worsening of Belgium's medium-term growth prospects, for
example due to a
worsening in competitiveness.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
In its debt sensitivity analysis, Fitch assumes a primary
surplus averaging 0.8%
of GDP over the next 10 years, trend real GDP growth averaging
1.4%, an average
effective interest rate of 2.1% and GDP deflator of 1.9%. Based
on these
assumptions, the debt/GDP ratio would decline to 90% by 2026.
Fitch expects the global economy to perform in line with the
assumptions set out
in its Global Economic Outlook (June 2017), and in particular
eurozone GDP
growth of 2% this year, 1.8% in 2018 and 1.4% in 2019.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Alex Muscatelli
Director
+44 20 3530 1695
Fitch Ratings Limited
30 North Colonnade
London E14 5GN
Secondary Analyst
Maria Malas-Mroueh
Director
+44 20 3530 1801
Committee Chairperson
Stephen Schwartz
Senior Director
+852 2263 9938
Media Relations: Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel: +44 20 3530
1103, Email:
peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com.
Applicable Criteria
Country Ceilings (pub. 16 Aug 2016)
Sovereign Rating Criteria (pub. 18 Jul 2016)
Additional Disclosures
Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form
Solicitation Status
Endorsement Policy
