(The following statement was released by the rating agency) NEW YORK, December 09 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed the Long- and Short-term Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) of Bermuda Commercial Bank (BCB) at 'BBB-/F3'. The Ratings Outlook was revised to Stable from Negative. A complete list of ratings follows at the end of this release. The affirmation of BCB's IDRs reflects the company's liquid balance sheet, which continues to be more liquid than its counterparts on the island, and the company's strong capital position with Tier 1 Capital averaging in excess of 22%. With that said, Fitch believes BCB's investment grade rating hinges on the company's unusually strong liquidity profile and capital levels. BCB's Outlook revision reflects a positive trend in lower levels of concentration risk in the company's investment portfolio. The largest 20 investment holdings account for ~41% of the portfolio compared to ~51% a year earlier. Nonetheless, Fitch believes that further risk management efforts around the investment portfolio need to be developed in-house to maintain the Outlook and Ratings at current levels. KEY RATING DRIVERS- IDRs & VR BCB operates with a very liquid balance sheet relative to its bank peers in Bermuda and the community bank peer group in the US. With average cash on hand at around 40% of total assets, Fitch views BCB's balance sheet as sufficient to weather through a liquidity crisis, although such an event is considered unlikely at this point. BCB's capital levels, on a tangible and risk adjusted basis, continue to be strong. Fitch Core Capital relative to risk-weighted assets was around 25% at September 30, 2013, and much higher that its peers in Bermuda. Fitch continues to believe that due to BCB's limited business diversity, large investment portfolio and customer concentrations in its deposits profile, the company should maintain high levels of capital. Fitch notes that management has been proactive in enhancing its non-interest revenue stream, by targeting acquisitions of trust and corporate administration service companies in late 2011. This strategy has resulted in a 7% revenue increase year-over-year, and the company continues to pursue cross-sell activities to further enhance these lines of business. Fitch believes that despite the strong momentum, BCB will face challenges to significantly grow this business given its small market share relative to its competitors on the island. RATING SENSITIVITIES - IDRs & VR Fitch believes the current ratings are at the higher-end of their potential range given BCB's scale of operations and limited diversity. As noted above, Fitch believes BCB's underlying fundamentals such as franchise value and profitability to be more reflective of a 'BB' rating. Thus Fitch considers BCB's unusually high capital and liquidity levels to offset what would otherwise suggest a sub-investment grade rating. Fitch would consider a rating downgrade if average on-balance sheet cash liquidity, as defined as cash to total assets, was not maintained between 35% and 40%, or if capital ratios fell below 20%. A significant increase in credit or market risks including a rise in concentrations in the securities portfolio, and/or any acquisition that results in a shift toward a riskier business mix could also result in a rating downgrade. KEY RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES - SUPPORT RATING BCB has a Support Ratings of '5' and Support Floor Rating of 'NF'. In Fitch's view, BCB is not systemically important in the local Bermuda market and therefore, Fitch believes the probability of support is unlikely. IDRs and VRs do not incorporate any support for BCB. Fitch has affirmed the following ratings: Bermuda Commercial Bank --Long-term IDR at 'BBB-'; Outlook Stable --Short-term IDR at `F3'; --Viability Rating at 'bbb-' --Support at `5'; --Support Floor at `NF'. Contact: Primary Analyst Sarim Khan Associate Director +1-312-368-5459 Fitch Ratings, Inc. One State Street Plaza New York, NY 10004 Secondary Analyst Doriana Gamboa Director +1-212-908-1865 Committee Chairperson Julie Solar Senior Director +1-312-368-5472 Media Relations: Brian Bertsch, New York, Tel: +1 212-908-0549, Email: brian.bertsch@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: --'Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria' (Aug. 15, 2012); --'Rating FI Subsidiaries and Holding Companies' (Aug. 10, 2012); --'Risk Radar' (Sept. 5, 2013); --'Bermuda Full Rating Report' (July 18, 2012). Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria here Rating FI Subsidiaries and Holding Companies here Risk Radar here Additional Disclosure Solicitation Status here ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.