LONDON, November 25 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed
Germany-based Bertelsmann
SE & Co. KGaA.'s (Bertelsmann) Long-term Issuer Default Rating
(IDR) and senior
unsecured ratings at 'BBB+' and its Short-term IDR at 'F2'. The
Outlook is
Stable.
Bertelsmann benefits from strong and diverse cash generation
that is underpinned
by its stake in RTL Group. Bertelsmann maintains a modest
dividend policy ,
which leaves it with significant financial flexibility to reduce
debt or make
acquisitions. While leverage is at the upper end for the 'BBB+'
rating,
Bertelsmann has been using its free cash flow for acquisitions
to strengthen
their core businesses, diversify and offset declines in
traditional media, which
have been under pressure due to a shift in the industry caused
by
digitalisation. While post-dividend free cash flows may come
under modest
pressure in the next two to three years, Fitch expects them to
remain
sufficiently robust to sustain financial flexibility.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
RTL Underpins Profile
Bertelsmann's financial profile is underpinned by its 75%
holding in RTL Group.
RTL is Europe's largest free-to-air TV broadcaster and at
end-1H14 accounted for
approximately 60% of total group EBITDA. RTL Benefits from
fairly strong
geographic diversification with market-leading channels in
Germany, France, the
Netherlands and Spain and ownership of content production arm
Fremantle.
The diversification improves both stability and visibility of
revenues, which
are driven predominantly by advertising and subject to
cyclicality. This is
demonstrated in its YTD 2014 performance, where weakness in RTL
France, due to
macro-economic conditions, and in Fremantle, due to the loss of
certain contract
renewals, has been offset by growth in the Netherlands and
margin expansion in
Germany.
Bertelsmann's other principle businesses include a 53% stake in
leading books
publisher Penguin Random House (PRH), German magazine publisher
Gruner & Jahr,
services provider Arvato and the print unit BePrinters.
Digital and Creative Challenge
The digitalisation of content, coupled with advancements in data
technology, is
transforming the media ecosystem globally. The change is
shifting the way
businesses and consumers access content and the way advertising
revenues are
spent. Advertising spend is moving away from traditional media
such as TV and
paper to online and mobile. The impact is resonant across almost
all of
Bertelsmann's major businesses, from print and books to TV
broadcasting.
Ultimately, success by traditional media companies in bringing
creativity and
technology together in a marketable form is key to both
defending and growing
their revenues streams.
The changes in the media landscape represent a medium- to
long-term risk for
Bertelsmann but we believe the company has the resources to
manage this risk. So
far, RTL is performing well with the development of its own
on-line platform and
PRH has a market leading position in books publishing to manage
pricing pressure
from on-line distributors such as Amazon. However, Bertelsmann's
magazine
business Gruner & Jahr is lagging in this aspect and its EBITDA
has declined 17%
p.a. on average over the past three years. In response
Bertelsmann has changed
the management team at Gruner & Jahr, initiated a restructuring
programme and
recently bought out minorities within the division.
Shareholder-driven Portfolio
Bertelsmann has an uncommon mix of businesses with no immediate
synergies or
collective rationale. In our opinion, this may reflect
Bertelsmann's ownership
structure. The group is owned by the Mohn Family (19.1%) and by
a non-profit
operating foundation (80.9%).
The structure adds a degree of conservatism towards the
company's risk profile
for new investments, its corporate financial strategy and
dividend policy. Fitch
does not see this as a negative in the current environment,
given the backdrop
of a rapidly changing and fragmented media industry where the
risk of a
leverage-increasing acquisition is high.
Moderate Dividend Policy
Bertelsmann's targets a 20%-25% dividend pay-out ratio, which
equates to
approximately EUR180m of dividends to its shareholders. For the
size and
stability of the business this is arguably low. It is however,
key to
Bertelsmann's financial flexibility, leaving them with
sufficient resources to
reduce debt or to invest in new businesses. We estimate it will
leave the group
with at least EUR400m - EUR450m p.a. in Fitch-defined,
post-dividend free cash
flow after restructuring costs - equating to approximately 35%
of Fitch-defined
net debt. Over the past two years, Bertelsmann has used the
cash to make
acquisitions while remaining within their target leverage of
2.5x net debt to
EBITDA (LTM 1H14: 2.2x).
M&A and Strategy
Bertelsmann's strategy has four main priorities: to strengthen
the core
businesses; to drive forward the digital transformation; to
expand the growth
platform including education; and to expand in growth markets
such as China,
Brazil and India. The strategy is potentially positive from a
credit perspective
as it increases diversification and reduces exposure to
cyclicality but in the
short-term may increase leverage.
In pursuing its strategy, M&A has formed a major part of the
company's
execution, helping to grow the top-line and offset some of the
declines in
traditional media. This is expected to continue, potentially
with the buyout of
Pearson's 47% stake in PRH. Pearson is entitled to request that
PRH raise
gearing up to 3.5x EBITDA to pay shareholder dividends.
Bertelsmann also has an
option to acquire the stake in the event Pearson wishes to sell.
Fitch's rating case incorporates acquisitions of EUR500m p.a.
for the next three
years. As a result, we expect FFO-adjusted net leverage to
remain stable from
2015 at around 2.0x.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Positive rating action is unlikely given the company's
operational profile,
despite rather conservative financial metrics, and limited
headroom at 'BBB+'.
Negative: Future developments that may lead to negative rating
action include:
- FFO-adjusted net leverage (including profit participation
certificates) above
2.0x (FYE13: 1.9x) on a sustained basis. M&A-induced leverage
would be
considered in the context of how earnings-accretive a deal is
likely to be and
the timeframe set by management to deleverage to more
conservative levels.
- Erosion of the core media business (TV advertising, book and
magazine
publishing) as a result of adverse industry trends and operating
performance.
Contact:
Principal Analyst
Anna Martinez
Associate Director
+44 20 3530 1560
Supervisory Analyst
Tajesh Tailor
Director
+44 20 3530 1726
Fitch Ratings Limited
30 North Colonnade
London E14 5GN
Committee Chairperson
Damien Chew, CFA
Senior Director
+44 20 3530 1424
Media Relations: Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel: +44 20 3530
1103, Email:
peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com.
For regulatory purposes in various jurisdictions, the
supervisory analyst named
above is deemed to be the primary analyst for this issuer; the
principal analyst
is deemed to be the secondary.
