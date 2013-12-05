(Repeat for additional subscribers)
Dec 5 (The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Fitch Ratings has affirmed
Indonesia-based PT BFI Finance Indonesia Tbk's (BFIN) National Long-Term Rating
at 'A+(idn)' with Stable Outlook, and assigned its second senior unsecured debt
programme of up to IDR2.5trn and tranches under the programme a National
Long-Term Rating of 'A+(idn)'. The proceeds from the bond programme will be used
mainly to support the company's business growth.
Bonds under this programme are expected to be issued within two years of the
programme's launch in January 2014. The agency has also assigned BFIN, its debt
programme, and tranches under the program a National Short-Term (ST) rating of
'F1(idn)'.
'A' National Ratings denote expectations of low default risk relative to other
issuers or obligations in the same country. However, changes in circumstances or
economic conditions may affect the capacity for timely repayment to a greater
degree than is the case for financial commitments denoted by a higher rated
category.
'F1' National Ratings indicate the strongest capacity for timely payment of
financial commitments relative to other issuers or obligations in the same
country. On Fitch's National Rating scale, this rating is assigned to the lowest
default risk relative to others in the same country. Where the liquidity profile
is particularly strong, a "+" is added to the assigned rating.
Fitch has also assigned BFIN's proposed rupiah senior unsecured bond issuance,
the first tranche under this programme, a National Long-Term Rating of 'A+(idn)'
and National Short-Term Rating of 'F1(idn)'. The bond issue will be up to
IDR500bn in size with a maturity of up to three years.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The bonds are rated at the same level as BFIN's National Long-Term and
Short-Term Ratings. This is because they constitute direct, unsubordinated and
senior unsecured obligations of the finance company and rank equally with all
its other unsecured and unsubordinated obligations.
BFIN's ratings reflect Fitch's expectation of strong capitalization with low
leverage compared to its peers. Its ratings also consider its relatively
moderate asset quality, which showed slight weakening in 3Q13.
Return on assets declined to 7.0% in 3Q13 from 8.3% in 2012, while return on
equity fell to 16.9% from 18.8% over the same period. Fitch believes
profitability will continue to weaken in 2014 due mainly to higher credit costs
arising from a weaker economic outlook and elevated operating expenses related
to its rapid branch buildup and higher funding cost. BFIN's capital profile has
remained sound with leverage rising slightly to 1.4x at end-3Q13 from 1.2x at
end-2012.
BFIN's non-performing loan ratio rose to 1.5% in 3Q13 compared with 1.1% in 2012
due to the weakening economic environment as a result of higher inflation and
the central bank's move to raise interest rates to stabilize the local currency.
Fitch expects further deterioration in asset quality in 2014. The increase of
its credit costs, nevertheless, should be moderate and easily manageable,
thanks to its diversified automobile financing portfolio and the strong recovery
prospects of impairments due to its focus on automobiles with high resale value.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Any significant deterioration in BFIN's aforementioned strengths is likely to
exert downward pressure on its ratings. In addition, the company's ratings will
likely be negatively impacted if the asset quality worsens significantly as the
company continues to pursue high lending growth. A rating upgrade is unlikely
given its reliance on wholesale funding leading to inherently higher liquidity
risk.
Any changes in BFIN's National Long-Term and Short-Term ratings would affect the
issue ratings.