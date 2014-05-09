(Repeat for additional subscribers)
May 9 (The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Fitch Ratings has affirmed India-based Bharti
Airtel Limited's (Bharti) Long-Term Foreign-Currency Issuer Default Rating (IDR)
and senior unsecured rating at 'BBB-'. Also, Fitch has assigned Bharti Airtel
International (Netherlands) B.V's 3% CHF350m senior unsecured guaranteed notes
due 2020 a final rating of 'BBB-'.
The final rating on the notes follows the receipt of documents conforming to
information already received, and is in line with the expected rating assigned
on 13 March 2014. Bharti will use all the proceeds from the notes issue to
refinance its existing debt. The agency has also affirmed the ratings on Bharti
Airtel International (Netherlands) B.V's following instruments:
- 5.125% USD1.5bn guaranteed senior unsecured notes due 2023 at 'BBB-'
- 4% EUR1bn guaranteed senior unsecured notes due 2018 at 'BBB-'
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Low Ratings Headroom: Bharti's 'BBB-' ratings would not be able to withstand
significant debt-funded acquisitions or higher-than-expected regulatory costs as
its funds flow from operations (FFO)-adjusted net leverage will be around
2.3x-2.5x for the financial year ending March 2015 (FY14: 2.5x, excluding unpaid
spectrum costs) - close to 2.5x, the level above which Fitch may consider
negative rating action. Nevertheless, Fitch expects Bharti to generate at least
INR35bn-40bn (USD580m-670m) in FCF - despite higher capex/revenue of 18%-19% -
as competition eases in its Indian operations and margins stabilise in its
African operations.
Resilient Indian Profitability: We expect FY15 EBITDA margin to be stable at
31%-32% (FY14: 32.3%) as the top four Indian telcos increase voice realisation
per minute by reducing discounts and free minutes. The February 2014 spectrum
auctions should hasten industry consolidation, strengthen tariffs and reduce
regulatory risks. In the medium term, we expect the bottom six telcos to exit
the industry as they lack sufficient spectrum and financial resources to remain
viable. During FY14, Bharti's leverage improved mainly due to higher EBITDA
margin at its Indian operations, which increased to 35.7% from 32.5%.
African Operations Continue to Struggle: We expect Bharti to continue to
struggle to improve its African EBITDA margin (FY13-14: 26%) as a low usage
elasticity, high cost structure and largely on-net voice traffic favour larger
incumbent operators. Bharti, however, has gained ground and is now the
second-largest operator by subscribers in Nigeria, which accounts for about a
third of its African revenue and EBITDA. Profitability will rise only gradually
as usage grows and the tariff differential between off-net and on-net calls
narrows following a cut in mobile termination rates in some African markets.
Capex Could Surprise: FY15-FY16 capex could be more than Bharti's guidance of
USD2bn-2.2bn (15%-16% of revenue) because fast-growing data services may need
additional investment and African capex could rise as its peers invest more.
During FY14, Bharti invested 20.9% of its revenue, including INR110bn in capex
and INR55bn in spectrum acquisitions.
Acquisitive Nature: Bharti's credit profile is exposed to the risk of further
spectrum-led and expansionary acquisitions in India and Africa. The equity
injection of USD1.3bn from Qatar Foundation Endowment in FY14 could only offset
the increased debt on consolidation of Qualcomm's subsidiaries holding 2300MHz
spectrum in four Indian zones and be used for two acquisitions in Africa.
However, we expect Bharti to follow its stated strategy to repay debt and keep
its leverage below 2.5x.
Solid Access to Capital: Bharti will need to refinance a part of its short-term
debt as its cash and equivalents of INR149bn (USD2.5bn) at end-March 2014, fell
short of the INR209bn (USD3.5bn) of debt maturing in the subsequent 12 months.
Its access to capital is adequate as demonstrated in FY14 when it tapped capital
markets four times and raised an aggregate of USD2.3bn. Liquidity could also
benefit from Bharti's plan to monetise its stake in its Indian tower arm, Bharti
Infratel and in its African tower portfolio. Bharti remains exposed to
depreciation in the Indian rupee as it holds over 80% of its debt in non-rupee
currencies. During FY14, its leverage was negatively affected because the rupee
depreciated by more than 10%.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Negative: Future developments that could individually or collectively lead to
negative rating actions include
- A higher-than-expected regulatory charge or M&A activity resulting in
FFO-adjusted net leverage remaining above 2.5x on a sustained basis.
- A downgrade of India's 'BBB-' Country Ceiling
- Negative free cash flows on a sustained basis.
Positive: Given the company's business profile and investment needs, Fitch
currently does not envisage any upgrade to Bharti's ratings in the medium term.
Bharti's ratings are not constrained by India's Country Ceiling, so an upgrade
in the Country Ceiling will not necessarily lead to an upgrade of Bharti's ratings.