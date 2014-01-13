(The following statement was released by the rating agency) JOHANNESBURG/LONDON, January 13 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed The Bidvest Group Limited's (Bidvest) National Long-term rating at 'AA(zaf)' and National Short-term rating at 'F1+(zaf)'. The Outlook is Stable. Fitch has also affirmed the senior unsecured debt rating of Bidvestco Limited at 'AA(zaf)'. The affirmation and Outlook is supported by Fitch's expectation that Bidvest will maintain its stable operating and financial profile that is commensurate with a 'AA(zaf)' rating. This view is also supported by Bidvest's resilient business model as well as acceptable credit metrics relative to its peers. KEY RATING DRIVERS - Trading Performance Exceeding Expectations: Bidvest reported revenue growth of 14.9% to ZAR153bn, with EBITDA margins at 6.4% (FY12: 6.8%) despite challenging trading conditions in the group's UK and European operations as well as macro-economic and consumer trading pressure in South Africa. Notwithstanding the group's operating environment, Bidvest's financial performance in FY13 was in line with Fitch's expectations for the same period. We expect no material deterioration in the group's EBITDA margin due to the strong focus on margin preservation with EBITDA margins expected to range above 5.5% over our forecast period. - Deleveraging financial profile: In FY13, funds from operations lease-adjusted gross and net leverage was at 2.6x (FY12:2.3x) and 1.7x (FY12:1.6x) respectively. Lease adjusted gross debt increased to ZAR23bn (FY12:ZAR19.4bn) due to a working capital outflow as a result of strategic stocking due to the unstable South African labour environment. Despite the increase in FY12 debt levels, Fitch expects deleveraging over the short to medium term with adequate headroom on both our gross and net leverage guidelines. - Resilient business model: The affirmation of Bidvest's ratings are also supported by the group's diversified operating profile with the expectation that the group will continue to maintain this balance, enabling it to comfortably manage its cash flows through economic downturns. In this regard, the group's defensive food segments partially counter any potential slowdown in the cyclical automotive and freight segments, with geographical diversity between developed and emerging markets. - Significant Scale and Size: Through various acquisitions, Bidvest has increased its size scale while maintaining a conservative financial profile to a point where is it is significantly large, providing the flexibility to extract economies of scale from its established operational structures. Moreover, the group's diverse product range and brands allows it to provide a differentiating and value-add service to its customer base, allowing it to build an established market presence in recent years. - Acquisition Risk: Fitch notes that Bidvest is an acquisitive company by nature and there is always a risk that management adopt a more aggressive acquisition strategy by entering highly competitive markets or new regions. While large debt-funded acquisitions could constrain Bidvest's ratings, we believe that management will continue to take a prudent approach on potential acquisitions and is cognisant of the group's ability in making sound and earnings accretive acquisitions. In addition, any acquisition is likely to be treated as event risk. RATING SENSITIVITIES Positive: Future developments that could lead to a positive rating action include: - Funds from operations (FFO) adjusted net leverage sustained at a level below 1.5x - FFO adjusted gross leverage sustained at a level below 1.75x - EBITDA margins above 7% and significant generation of sustained positive free cash flow Negative: Future developments that could lead to a negative rating action include: - FFO adjusted net leverage sustained at a level above 2.25x - FFO adjusted gross leverage sustained at a level below 2.75x - EBITDA margins sustained below 5% LIQUIDITY AND DEBT STRUCTURE At 30 June 2013 Bidvest had unrestricted cash balances of ZAR8.2bn and unutilised committed bank facilities of ZAR16.5bn against maturing debt of ZAR5.5bn. In addition, the group also has a ZAR9bn domestic medium term note programme, from which it issues commercial paper as well as long-term bonds. We expect Bidvest's liquidity profile to remain supported by the maintenance of sufficient cash and cash equivalents as well as committed bank facilities. Contact: Primary Analyst Darshak Juta Associate Director +27 11 290 9407 Fitch Ratings Southern Africa (Pty) Ltd 23 Impala Road Chislehurston Sandton, 2196 Secondary Analyst Yeshvir Singh Associate Director +27 11 290 9401 Committee Chair Raymond Hill Senior Director +44 20 3530 1079 Media Relations: Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel: +44 20 3530 1103, Email: peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com (a) No part of the rating was influenced by any other business activities of the credit rating agency; (b) The rating was based solely on the merits of the rated entity, security or financial instrument being rated; (c) Such rating was an independent evaluation of the risks and merits of the rated entity, security or financial instrument. Applicable criteria, 'Corporate Rating Methodology', dated 5 August 2013, are available at www.fitchratings.com. 