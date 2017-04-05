(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
AUSTIN, April 05 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed the ratings
of Bio-Rad
Laboratories, Inc. (Bio-Rad), including the 'BBB-' Issuer
Default Rating (IDR).
The ratings apply to approximately $437 million of debt at Dec.
31, 2016.
The Rating Outlook is Stable.
A full list of rating actions follows at the end of this
release.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Evolving Capital Allocation Strategy: Bio-Rad recently announced
long-term
targets for revenue growth and operating margins through 2020.
The company also
announced that it plans to publicly articulate a long-term
capital allocation
strategy later in 2017, pending input from four new independent
directors
expected to replace board members not sitting for re-election at
the upcoming
annual meeting of stockholders.
Historically Conservative Capital Structure: Bio-Rad has
historically operated
with a conservatively capitalized balance sheet, with lease
adjusted leverage
maintained at or below 2.3x since 2013. This is strong for the
'BBB-' rating
level and helps offset corporate governance risk related to the
company's
ownership structure, with voting power concentrated in the hands
of the founding
family. A more formalized approach to capital allocation would
be supportive of
the credit profile if it reinforces maintenance of this
historically
conservative approach. While Fitch does not expect the
forthcoming review to
culminate in a markedly more aggressive approach to capital
allocation, such an
outcome would pressure the ratings.
Stable Revenue Base: About 70% of Bio-Rad's revenues are from
sales of recurring
consumables. Consumables are relatively low-priced items that do
not exhibit
much cyclicality in end market demand, supporting an expectation
of stable
revenues and cash flows. In addition, Bio-Rad's geographic
diversification
mitigates lower customer demand resulting from tightened
government funding for
scientific research in any single geography. Given these
favorable attributes,
Fitch sees sustained organic revenue growth in the low single
digits over the
ratings horizon, although FX headwinds will likely remain a
challenge.
Bio-Rad operates in two main segments; Fitch believes that the
clinical
diagnostics business will continue to grow at a steady rate in
the low single
digits (currency neutral), as the unfavorable impact of lab
consolidation and
pricing pressure is offset by steady growth in patient demand
and stabilized by
a high percentage of recurring revenues. Given that the life
sciences business
faces less pricing pressure and benefits from replacement cycles
driven by
introductions of new products, Fitch anticipates that growth in
Bio-Rad's life
sciences business will outpace clinical diagnostics over the
next three years,
with sales growth in the low- to mid-single digits on a
currency-neutral basis.
As the life sciences business historically generates lower
margins than the
clinical diagnostics business, the shift in product mix will
also challenge
margin expansion.
Margins Lag Peers: Bio-Rad's EBITDA margins ranged between
14%-15% during
2014-2016, which is roughly 400-500bps lower than peak levels
last achieved in
2011 and 2012 and below life sciences peers. The majority of the
margin
deterioration has been a result of the acquisitions consummated
in the past
three to four years, considering these technology-based
acquisitions have
required additional R&D investment. The remaining deterioration
reflects
operating expenses related to investment in infrastructure and
systems that
began in 2013 and will continue until the company's roll-out of
its enterprise
resource planning (ERP) system is completed, likely not before
the end of 2019.
Fitch attributes forecasted near-term margin enhancement to the
recent
acquisitions becoming accretive.
Measured M&A Strategy: Bio-Rad's approach to business
development has been to
pursue modest and targeted acquisitions to fill in product
portfolio gaps. Since
2012, the company has funded M&A through internal cash
generation with no
transaction being large enough to require external financing.
Fitch expects
Bio-Rad to continue to participate in ongoing consolidation in
both the life
sciences and clinical diagnostics segments. Evidence of an
increased appetite
for larger transactions that require external funding could
result in pressure
on the ratings absent a plan for deleveraging in the wake of a
debt-funded
transaction.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
Fitch's key assumptions within the rating case include:
--Organic currency neutral revenue growth of 3%-4% annually;
--EBITDA margin improvement of about 300bps by the end of the
2020 forecast
period mostly from reduced operating expenses for ERP
implementation;
--Free cash flow averages between $100 million-$130 million;
--Total adjusted debt/operating EBITDA maintained between 2.5
and 3.0x with some
incremental debt-funding assumed for acquisitions.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Maintenance of Bio-Rad's 'BBB-' IDR considers adjusted leverage
(lease adjusted
debt/EBITDAR) in the range of 3.0x-3.5x. Fitch will also look
for organic
revenue growth in the 3%-4% range and FCF margins of around
4%-5% to maintain
the current rating.
Positive rating action could be supported by adjusted leverage
maintained below
3x, particularly if this commitment is reinforced by the new
capital allocation
strategy. However, upward momentum of the ratings is limited by
corporate
governance concerns related to the company's ownership
structure.
A downgrade would likely result from a large debt-funded
acquisition or
shareholder-friendly transaction that would drive adjusted
leverage to 4.0x
without a plan to reduce leverage to below 3.5x within 18-24
months. Negative
rating action could also be prompted by significantly pressured
operating
margins from an accelerating weak market environment. In
addition, while not
currently anticipated, a negative rating action could result if
Bio-Rad details
a long-term capital allocation plan that is expected to result
in a capital
structure not consistent with an investment-grade rating.
Fitch's rating sensitivities for Bio-Rad use a lease adjusted
debt leverage
target given the material difference between Bio-Rad's
unadjusted debt leverage
and lease adjusted debt leverage figures (1.5x versus 2.3x at
Dec 31, 2016).
Fitch capitalizes long-term rent expense at an 8x multiple,
which is deemed
appropriate for assets with a long economic life, such as
property, in an
average interest-rate environment.
SIMPLE MATURITY PROFILE, SOLID LIQUIDITY
Bio-Rad's cash and short-term investments of $839 million
exceeded outstanding
debt of $437 million on Dec. 31, 2016, which consisted primarily
of $425 million
of senior unsecured notes due 2020. Approximately 72% of the
cash and securities
balance resides in the U.S. and is sufficient to fund operations
and on-going
projects. In addition, the company has full availability under
its $200 million
senior unsecured revolving credit facility.
FULL LIST OF RATING ACTIONS
Fitch affirms Bio-Rad's ratings as follows:
--IDR at 'BBB-';
--Senior unsecured notes at 'BBB-';
--Senior unsecured bank facility at 'BBB-'.
The Rating Outlook is Stable.
Summary of Financial Statement Adjustments - Financial statement
adjustments
that depart materially from those contained in the published
financial
statements of the relevant rated entity or obligor are disclosed
below:
--Stock-based compensation and impairment losses on goodwill are
excluded from
EBITDA.
