BOGOTA, May 07 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed the Insurer
Financial Strength
(IFS) rating at 'BBB' and the National IFS rating at 'AAA(col)'
of Black Gold Re
Limited (BGRe). The Rating Outlook is Positive.
Key Rating Drivers
BGRe's rating is tied to the rating of its shareholder, Empresa
Colombiana de
Petroleos - ECOPETROL S.A. (Ecopetrol). On March 8, 2013, Fitch
revised the
Outlook of Ecopetrol to Positive from Stable due to the change
in the Colombian
Sovereign's Rating Outlook to Positive.
BGRe's rating as a captive company continues to reflect its
strong linkage and
strategic importance to its parent, Ecopetrol. The rating also
reflects BGRe's
adequate technical performance, high capitalization, low
leverage and strong
liquidity ratios.
BGRe maintains its position as a core subsidiary of Ecopetrol,
due to its
strategic importance in managing the risks and structuring the
insurance
coverage of Grupo Empresarial Ecopetrol. The support of the
shareholder is
evidenced by its explicit commitment of support through
promissory notes, formal
support in managing the investment portfolio of the captive,
providing resources
for the optimal operation of the reinsurance company, and the
transference of
strong corporate governance practices.
BGRe's operational profitability is adequate for its business
profile. BGRe
reported a net income of USD $14.5 million at Dec. 31, 2012, 11%
higher than the
previews year. This performance was benefited from the increase
in commissions
due to the change in the placement scheme carried out from 2011,
and also by
greater surety bond premiums given the important growth shown by
the hydrocarbon
sector in the Colombian economy. At March 31, 2013 the net
income was USD$ 2.4
million and the combined ratio stood at 13%.
Black Gold's capital position is strong. At March 31, 2013, the
equity was
USD145 million with low Leverage ratios. The retained
premiums-to-capital ratio
was 0.07x and the Liability/Equity ratio was 0.10x. The maximum
loss exposure
per event is 9% of the equity, which is high compared with other
similar
companies in the region. Black Gold provides surety bond
coverage that very
large relative to its capital base. However, Ecopetrol provides
an explicit
formal guarantee of these policies.
Rating Sensitivities
The Rating Outlook is Positive. An upgrade may be considered due
to positive
changes in the credit profile of the parent.
Key rating triggers that may lead to a downgrade include a
decrease in
Ecopetrol's availability and willingness to provide support,
which Fitch
believes is unlikely.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Franklin Santarell
Managing Director
+1-212-908-0739
franklin.santarelli@fitchratings.com
Fitch Ratings, Inc.
One State Street
New York, NY 10004
Secondary Analyst
Milena Carrizosa
Director
+57 1 326-9999 ext 1090
Committee Chairperson
Julie Burke
Managing Director
+1-312-368-3158
Media Relations: Elizabeth Fogerty, New York, Tel: +1 (212) 908
0526, Email:
elizabeth.fogerty@fitchratings.com.
