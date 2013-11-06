(The following statement was released by the rating agency) NEW YORK, November 06 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Black Gold Re Ltd's Insurer Financial Strength (IFS) rating at 'BBB' and its National IFS rating at 'AAA(col)'. The Rating Outlook is Positive. Key Rating Drivers The ratings for Black Gold Re (BGRe or the captive company) consider the full support and rating of its parent, Ecopetrol. The companies are strongly linked, and the captive is strategically important to the parent. BGRe's ratings also reflect its good operating performance, strong capitalization and liquidity levels, and adequate reinsurance protection. BGRe's rating is equalized to the rating of its parent because Fitch considers it to be a core subsidiary. Ecopetrol has a local-currency Issuer Default Rating (LC IDR) of 'BBB' with Positive Outlook. Its ratings are linked to the credit profile of the Republic of Colombia (local and foreign currency IDRs of 'BBB' and 'BBB-', Positive Outlook), which owns 88.5% of the company's total capital. Ecopetrol conducts business as Grupo Empresarial Ecopetrol (GEE). BGRe's status as a core subsidiary of Ecopetrol owes much to its strategic importance in managing the risks and structuring the insurance coverage of GEE. The support of the shareholder is evidenced by the formal support in managing the investment portfolio of the captive; the provision of resources for the optimal operation of the reinsurance company; the explicit commitment of support through open notes; and the transference of strong corporate governance practices. BGRe's capital and liquidity position provides strong cushion against the risks faced. As Sept. 30, 2013, the equity of the captive was USD 152 million, mainly composed of tier I capital. Leverage ratios are low and liquidity ratios are high compared with peers. At quarter-end, the retained premiums-to-capital ratio was 0.05x, the Liability/Equity ratio was 0.5x and the coverage of liquid assets over reserves was 4.6x. The captive's operating performance compares positively with peers. BGRe reported a net income of USD 10.4 million for the nine months ended Sept. 30, 2013. The loss ratio is low relative to international standards due to a deep knowledge of the risks. The operating cost structure is efficient and is further augmented by ceded commissions from reinsurers due to the high cession levels. BGRe's maximum loss per event is at the high end in comparison with its peers, but this exposure is still adequate and it is also offset by the ample capital of the parent. The maximum loss exposure per event is 3.3% of BGR'S equity, and the aggregated exposure reached 6.6% of the equity. The accepted aggregated exposure for all surety bond policies may represent 5.2x of BGRe's equity and 2.4% of Ecopetrol's equity in light of the shareholder's explicit formal guarantee of 100% coverage on these policies. Fitch considers BGRe's reinsurance protection adequate. The reinsurance pool is highly fragmented in each business line, with a program composed of internationally recognized reinsurers with high credit quality and expert knowledge in the field of hydrocarbons. Rating Sensitivities The Outlook is Positive. Fitch may consider an upgrade of BGRe's rating if: --Ecopetrol's rating is upgraded due to an upgrade of Colombia's rating; and --BGRe continues to have strong operating and financial performance. Negative changes to Ecopetrol's ratings or to its ability and willingness to provide support could result in a downgrade for BGRe. However, Fitch views the latter as unlikely. Contact: Primary Analyst Franklin Santarelli Managing Director +1 212 908 0500 Franklin.Santarelli@fitchratings.com Fitch Ratings, Inc. One State Street New York, NY 10004 Secondary Analyst Milena Carrizosa Director +57 1 326-9999 ext 1090 Committee Chairperson Julie A. Burke, CPA, CFA Managing Director +1-312-368-3158 Media Relations: Elizabeth Fogerty, New York, Tel: +1 (212) 908 0526, Email: elizabeth.fogerty@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: -'Insurance Rating Methodology', Aug. 19, 2013. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Insurance Rating Methodology here Additional Disclosure Solicitation Status here ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.