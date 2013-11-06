(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
NEW YORK, November 06 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Black
Gold Re Ltd's
Insurer Financial Strength (IFS) rating at 'BBB' and its
National IFS rating at
'AAA(col)'. The Rating Outlook is Positive.
Key Rating Drivers
The ratings for Black Gold Re (BGRe or the captive company)
consider the full
support and rating of its parent, Ecopetrol. The companies are
strongly linked,
and the captive is strategically important to the parent. BGRe's
ratings also
reflect its good operating performance, strong capitalization
and liquidity
levels, and adequate reinsurance protection.
BGRe's rating is equalized to the rating of its parent because
Fitch considers
it to be a core subsidiary. Ecopetrol has a local-currency
Issuer Default Rating
(LC IDR) of 'BBB' with Positive Outlook. Its ratings are linked
to the credit
profile of the Republic of Colombia (local and foreign currency
IDRs of 'BBB'
and 'BBB-', Positive Outlook), which owns 88.5% of the company's
total capital.
Ecopetrol conducts business as Grupo Empresarial Ecopetrol
(GEE).
BGRe's status as a core subsidiary of Ecopetrol owes much to its
strategic
importance in managing the risks and structuring the insurance
coverage of GEE.
The support of the shareholder is evidenced by the formal
support in managing
the investment portfolio of the captive; the provision of
resources for the
optimal operation of the reinsurance company; the explicit
commitment of support
through open notes; and the transference of strong corporate
governance
practices.
BGRe's capital and liquidity position provides strong cushion
against the risks
faced. As Sept. 30, 2013, the equity of the captive was USD 152
million, mainly
composed of tier I capital. Leverage ratios are low and
liquidity ratios are
high compared with peers. At quarter-end, the retained
premiums-to-capital ratio
was 0.05x, the Liability/Equity ratio was 0.5x and the coverage
of liquid assets
over reserves was 4.6x.
The captive's operating performance compares positively with
peers. BGRe
reported a net income of USD 10.4 million for the nine months
ended Sept. 30,
2013. The loss ratio is low relative to international standards
due to a deep
knowledge of the risks. The operating cost structure is
efficient and is further
augmented by ceded commissions from reinsurers due to the high
cession levels.
BGRe's maximum loss per event is at the high end in comparison
with its peers,
but this exposure is still adequate and it is also offset by the
ample capital
of the parent. The maximum loss exposure per event is 3.3% of
BGR'S equity, and
the aggregated exposure reached 6.6% of the equity. The accepted
aggregated
exposure for all surety bond policies may represent 5.2x of
BGRe's equity and
2.4% of Ecopetrol's equity in light of the shareholder's
explicit formal
guarantee of 100% coverage on these policies.
Fitch considers BGRe's reinsurance protection adequate. The
reinsurance pool is
highly fragmented in each business line, with a program composed
of
internationally recognized reinsurers with high credit quality
and expert
knowledge in the field of hydrocarbons.
Rating Sensitivities
The Outlook is Positive. Fitch may consider an upgrade of BGRe's
rating if:
--Ecopetrol's rating is upgraded due to an upgrade of Colombia's
rating; and
--BGRe continues to have strong operating and financial
performance.
Negative changes to Ecopetrol's ratings or to its ability and
willingness to
provide support could result in a downgrade for BGRe. However,
Fitch views the
latter as unlikely.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Franklin Santarelli
Managing Director
+1 212 908 0500
Franklin.Santarelli@fitchratings.com
Fitch Ratings, Inc.
One State Street
New York, NY 10004
Secondary Analyst
Milena Carrizosa
Director
+57 1 326-9999 ext 1090
Committee Chairperson
Julie A. Burke, CPA, CFA
Managing Director
+1-312-368-3158
Media Relations: Elizabeth Fogerty, New York, Tel: +1 (212) 908
0526, Email:
elizabeth.fogerty@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
-'Insurance Rating Methodology', Aug. 19, 2013.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Insurance Rating Methodology
here
Additional Disclosure
Solicitation Status
here
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.