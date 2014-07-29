(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
NEW YORK, July 29 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Banco
Latinoamericano de
Comercio Exterior's (Bladex) Issuer Default Rating (IDR) and
Viability Rating
(VR) at 'BBB+' and 'bbb+', respectively. A complete list of
ratings is provided
at the end of this release.
Key Rating Drivers
VR, IDRs and Senior Debt
Bladex's VR, IDRs and both national and international senior
debt ratings
reflect the bank's robust asset quality as well as its stable
funding and
adequate liquidity. Additionally, the bank's ratings reflect its
expertise in
Latin American trade finance, good capitalization and moderate
profitability.
Fitch's view of Bladex's ratings is tempered by its narrow
albeit stable margins
and its loan and funding concentration.
The Stable Outlook reflects Fitch's expectation that Bladex's
financial profile
and performance will remain in line with recent trends.
Bladex is rated above the country's Sovereign rating as it has a
geographically
diversified balance sheet; the bank has proven it can weather a
default in one
of its key host countries - and a major liquidity crunch - and
it has limited
risk of having a defaulted government impose restrictions on its
debt service.
Asset quality improved through 2Q'14 as the bank successfully
collected its PDLs
(NPLs down to 0.06% of gross loans). Loan loss reserves (LLR)
stood at 1.18% of
gross loans at the same date. Moreover, Bladex has set aside
additional LLR for
off-balance sheet credit risk. The total LLR coverage of gross
loans and
off-balance sheet credit risk stood at 1.26% at 2Q'14.
In addition to having about 14% of its assets in bank deposits
and highly liquid
securities, Bladex has a very liquid loan portfolio that rolls
over at least
twice a year. This proved a key safeguard for the bank as it
successfully
navigated severe liquidity crunches. Bladex improved its funding
structure,
relying less on short-term borrowings and reducing its
asset/liability gaps and
funding costs
Bladex has developed a unique expertise and franchise since 1975
and
consolidated as the top regional foreign trade bank. This
expertise is a key
competitive factor in a region where trade is rapidly growing.
Though lower than the peak levels of year-end 2009, capital
ratios (Fitch Core
Capital, tangible equity to assets) are sound by any standard
and likely to
remain in the mid-teens, a level considered adequate given
Bladex's low-risk
business, asset quality, reserves, and risk management policies.
The bank's narrow margins and the modest performance of trading
and investing
activities limit its profitability. Bladex's revenues increased
slightly while
operating expenses have decreased moderately. In turn, loan loss
provisions,
although well contained at present, could put more pressure on
the bottom line
due to portfolio growth. Accordingly, efficiency and
profitability improved;
ROAE stood at about 10% at June 2014 and ROAA was about 1.2%.
Bladex's key markets continue to enjoy positive albeit slower
growth, fostering
loan growth and sound asset quality. Bladex should maintain
sound performance
through asset growth, resilient margins, contained operating
costs, and little
provisions pressure thanks to its sound asset quality.
Given its customer base (major regional banks and corporations),
the bank is
structurally concentrated on its loan portfolio. By the same
token, funding,
mainly from central/state-owned and commercial banks, is also
concentrated but
fairly stable.
Support Rating (SR) and Support Rating Floor (SRF)
Bladex's support and support rating floor reflect Fitch's view
that external
support for the bank, though possible, cannot be relied upon.
Rating Sensitivities
VR, IDRs and Senior Debt
Assuming the maintenance of a supportive operating environment,
Bladex' ratings
could benefit from more stable revenues and a material reduction
in credit and
funding concentrations as this could result in lower risk and
improved, more
consistent profitability.
Significantly weaker margins, or important asset quality
deterioration that
erodes profitability and weakens the capital/reserves cushion
beyond Fitch's
base case scenarios, (Fitch Core Capital below 12%) could
pressure Bladex's
ratings downward.
Support Rating and Support Rating Floor
Bladex' SR and SRF would change if Fitch changes its assessment
of the
Government or its shareholders' ability and willingness to
support the bank.
Fitch has affirmed the following ratings for Bladex:
--Long-term foreign currency IDR at 'BBB+'; Outlook Stable;
--Short-term foreign currency IDR at 'F2';
--Viability rating: at 'bbb+';
--Support Rating at '5';
--Support Rating Floor at 'NF';
--Senior unsecured notes at 'BBB+';
--Senior unsecured certificates at 'AAA(mex)':
--Senior Unsecured short term certificates at 'F1+(mex).
