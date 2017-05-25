(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
CHICAGO, May 25 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Blue Shield
of California's
(BSC) Insurer Financial Strength (IFS) rating at 'A' (Strong).
The Rating
Outlook remains Negative. Today's rating action completes a
periodic review of
BSC's rating.
Key factors considered in BSC's rating include the company's
very strong
capitalization and leverage characteristics, overall good
earnings, and strong
business profile. The Negative Outlook reflects BSC's declining
earnings trend
and the suppressive effect it has had on the company's ability
to restore its
risk based capitalization to levels supportive of a Stable
Outlook.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Fitch views BSC's capitalization and leverage metrics to be very
strong. Key
factors underlying this view are the company's very strong
risk-based
capitalization, moderate use of operating leverage and lack of
financial
leverage. BSC's risk-based capital ratio improved in 2016 due to
earnings and to
lower risk charges for affiliated company and underwriting risk
as BSC began
writing business that had previously been written by an
affiliate and changed
the way it includes certain contracts with risk-sharing
components in its
risk-based capital calculation. The company's ratio of premiums
to stabilization
fund excluding goodwill was 6.0x at year-end 2016, which is
consistent with 'A'
IFS category guidelines. Fitch anticipates this ratio declining
moderately in
2017.
Fitch characterizes BSC's financial performance and earnings as
good. The
company's 2014-2016 average medical benefit, EBITDA-to-revenues
and annualized
net return on average capital ratios were 83.7%, 3.4% and 2.7%
respectively,
which collectively, are consistent with Fitch's 'BBB' IFS rating
category
guidelines. BSC's 2016 operating EBITDA (which excludes net
realized gains and
losses and impairment charges) declined to $306 million from
$331 million in the
prior year while pre-tax operating income declined more
significantly falling to
$111 million from $194 million. The declines reflect higher than
expected
utilization in the company's individual business, and to a
lesser extent, in
portions of the company's employer group business. BSC's revenue
growth has been
strong in recent years derived primarily from Medicaid
enrollment related to the
company's 2015 acquisition of Care1st and individual enrollment
sourced from the
California health insurance exchange.
Fitch believes that BSC has a strong business profile. Key
contributing factors
include the diversity of the company's enrollment by business
line, large market
share and significant scale benefits. Also considered are the
concentration
risks associated with BSC's concentrated enrollment in a single
state
(California). At year-end 2016 the majority of BSC's enrollment
was derived from
employer group business but meaningful components were derived
from individual,
Medicaid/MediCal (through the company's Care1st subsidiary) and
Medicare
contracts. Fitch views diverse enrollment favorably because it
reduces reliance
on any single market segment. BSC maintains a large market share
in California
where based on enrollment data, Fitch estimates the company is
the third largest
health insurer in California. With enrollment of roughly 3.9
million and 2016
operating revenues (premiums and fees) of $17.6 billion, Fitch
believes that BSC
has the scale necessary to maintain competitive provider
networks and expense
efficiency.
Fitch considers quality and liquidity characteristics of BSC's
investment
portfolio to be strong. At year-end 2016 the company's cash and
invested assets
consisted of 64% fixed maturities securities, 21% equities and
15% cash and
equivalents. The company's ratio of 'risky' assets (viewed by
Fitch as
investments in equity securities, bonds with below-investment
grade ratings and
alternative investments) was equal to 23% of BSC's stabilization
fund at
year-end 2016, which is consistent with Fitch's 'AA' IFS rating
category
guideline. Fitch believes that BSC's operating cash flows,cash
generated from
investments and access to a bank credit facility provide solid
liquidity.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Rating triggers that could lead to a rating downgrade:
--A year-end 2017 RBC ratio (company action level basis)
meaningfully below
350%;
--Failing to generate an improved 2017 financial performance.
Fitch would view a
2017 medical benefit ratio meaningfully higher than 85%, pre-tax
operating
income (excluding one-time items and net realized gains and
losses and
investment related impairment charges) meaningfully lower than
$250 million and
a net return on average capital meaningfully below 4% as
indicators of a failure
to improve 2017's financial performance.
Rating Triggers that could lead to a return to a Stable Rating
Outlook:
--Generating a year-end 2017 RBC ratio that exceeds 350%;
--Generating a year-end 2017 RBC ratio that falls moderately
short of 350% but
is accompanied by improved financial performance evidenced by a
medical benefit
ratio approximating 85%, pre-tax operating income (excluding
one-time items and
net realized gains and losses and investment related impairment
charges)
approximating $250 million, and a net return on average capital
approximating
4%.
Fitch has affirmed the following rating with a Negative Rating
Outlook:
Blue Shield of California
--Insurer Financial Strength at 'A'.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Mark Rouck CPA, CFA
Senior Director
+1-312-368-2085
Fitch Ratings, Inc.
70 West Madison St.
Chicago, IL 60602
Secondary Analyst
Doug Pawlowski, CFA
Senior Director
+1-312-368-2054
Committee Chairperson
Julie Burke, CPA, CFA
Managing Director
+1-312-368-3146
Media Relations: Hannah James, New York, Tel: + 1 646 582 4947,
Email:
hannah.james@fitchratings.com.
