BARCELONA/LONDON, June 23 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed
Spain-based Banco
Mare Nostrum S.A.'s (BMN) and Liberbank, S.A.'s Long-term Issuer
Default Ratings
(IDR) at 'BB+' in line with their Support Rating Floor (SRF).
Fitch has also
upgraded BMN's Viability Rating (VR) to 'bb-' from 'b+' and
Liberbank's VR to
'bb' from 'bb-'. The Outlooks on the Long-term IDRs are
Negative.
The agency has simultaneously affirmed Liberbank's bank
subsidiary Banco de
Castilla-La Mancha, S.A. (Banco CLM). A full list of rating
actions is at the
end of this rating action commentary.
The upgrade of the banks' VRs mainly reflects their strengthened
capital,
supported chiefly by balance-sheet deleveraging. In the case of
Liberbank,
capital ratios have also improved following a recently completed
capital
increase. The upgrades also consider the improving operating
environment in
Spain, which should potentially benefit asset quality and
revenue prospects.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - IDRS, SENIOR DEBT, SUPPORT RATING AND SRFS
BMN's and Liberbank's IDRs, Support Ratings (SR), SRFs and
senior debt ratings
are driven by Fitch's expectation of a moderate probability of
support from the
Spanish state (BBB+/Stable), if required. The Long-term IDRs are
at their SRFs.
The SRFs currently reflect the two banks' regional systemic
importance to Spain.
The Negative Outlooks reflect Fitch's opinion that there is a
clear intent to
reduce implicit state support for financial institutions in the
EU, as shown by
a series of legislative, regulatory and policy initiatives,
including the EU's
Bank Recovery and Resolution Directive (BRRD) and the Single
Resolution
Mechanism (SRM).
RATING SENSITIVITIES - IDRS, SENIOR DEBT, SUPPORT RATING AND SRF
BMN's and Liberbank's Long-term IDRs and senior debt ratings are
predominantly
sensitive to the same factors that may drive a change in their
SR and SRF.
The SR and SRF are sensitive to a weakening of Fitch's
assumptions around the
ability and willingness of the authorities to support banks. Of
these, the
greatest sensitivity is to progress made in the implementation
of BRRD and SRM,
which will result in a revision of the SR and SRF to '5' and 'No
Floor', most
likely in the remainder of 2014 or 1H15. Such a downward
revision of BMN's and
Liberbank's SR and SRF will result in the Long-term IDRs
becoming driven by the
VRs at that time.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - VRs
The upgrade of BMN's and Liberbank's VRs largely reflects
capital improvements.
Both banks' capital ratios have continued to improve thanks to
further asset
de-risking, in compliance with restructuring plans approved by
the European
authorities; and from lower deductions on capital for deferred
tax assets,
especially BMN, as a result of the government's amendment to
corporate tax
legislation in November 2013.
Liberbank's capital base has also been materially reinforced by
an equity issue
of EUR575m completed on 17 June 2014, raising its Fitch core
capital
(FCC)/weighted risks ratio to an estimated 10.5% at end-1Q14.
This compares with
an estimated FCC/weighted risks ratio of 9.5% for BMN at that
date. Fitch
expects capital to be further supported by earnings and
additional
de-leveraging. Liberbank's Fitch eligible capital/weighted risks
ratio (12.7%)
is higher as it includes EUR0.2bn of convertibles and EUR124m of
CoCos from
Spain's Fund for Orderly Bank Restructuring (FROB).
While Liberbank expects to repay state aid in full by late 2014,
BMN remains
65%-owned by the FROB. BMN will be challenged by its
privatisation process,
which it plans to start ahead of schedule by no later than 2015.
Asset quality weakened further in 2013 at both banks. This
continued into 1Q14
at BMN, due to restructured loan reclassifications. However, the
pace of
deterioration has slowed, particularly at Liberbank. Fitch's
base case is that
this trend will continue as the economy recovers.
At end-1Q14, BMN's non-performing loan (NPL) ratio was 13.8% and
Liberbank's was
a below-average 10.7%. This reflects the resilience of
Liberbank's large
residential mortgage book. While coverage ratios appear
relatively low under a
stress scenario at 36% for BMN and 44% for Liberbank, the
majority of NPLs have
mortgage collateral, providing additional risk protection.
Liberbank also has an
asset protection scheme (APS) from the Deposit Guarantee Fund
over a legacy
stock of gross loans equivalent to 14%. The bulk of APS loans
are linked to real
estate developers, virtually all of which are classified as
NPLs, heavily
affecting asset quality. Fitch believes Liberbank's most
sizeable challenge will
be to manage down the APS assets. BMN has a larger restructured
loan portfolio,
which could carry add-on credit risks.
The banks' profitability remained weak in 2013 due largely to
margin contraction
and impairments. However, the restructurings agreed with the
European Commission
are now virtually completed and funding costs are trending
downwards. In Fitch's
view, these factors should support underlying profitability,
although
impairments will remain high for at least the rest of 2014,
reducing the banks'
ability to boost capital through internal generation.
BMN's and Liberbank's funding and liquidity compare favourably
with many peers,
aided by asset transfers to SAREB (a "bad bank" created by the
Spanish
government) and strong de-leveraging. Furthermore, deposit
franchises have
remained resilient, despite the banks' restructurings. Fitch
calculates
loan/deposit ratios slightly below 100% for both banks and
unencumbered liquid
asset pools are ample in relation to debt maturities. ECB
borrowings, at 10.5%
of total assets for Liberbank and 12.4% for BMN, are relatively
large and used
to support profitability, while funding from the repo markets is
limited.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - VRs
Liberbank's and BMN's VR are largely sensitive to developments
in asset quality
and earnings. A further upgrade of Liberbank's VR would most
likely arise from
progress made in the reduction of the APS portfolios and further
evidence of
asset quality stabilisation. The latter also applies to BMN,
whose VR would also
be upgraded if capital is reinforced.
Conversely, while the probability is currently limited, BMN's
and Liberbank's
VRs would potentially be downgraded due to failure to achieve
improved
profitability following recent restructurings and/or if there is
any unforeseen
stress in asset quality.
SUBSIDIARY AND AFFILIATED COMPANY KEY RATING DRIVERS AND
SENSITIVITIES
Banco CLM, a 75%-owned bank subsidiary of Liberbank, is the
spun-off banking
business of the failed Caja de Ahorros de Castilla-La Mancha
(CCM) and is fully
consolidated into the group accounts.
Banco CLM's IDRs and senior debt ratings are aligned with
Liberbank's as Fitch
views Banco CLM as an integral part of Liberbank's core
business. Banco CLM
strengthens the bank's franchise and expands geographical
diversification. Banco
CLM is also highly-integrated into the group.
Banco CLM's IDRs are sensitive to those of Liberbank and/or to
any change in the
level of relative importance of Banco CLM within the group,
which Fitch sees as
very unlikely.
The rating actions are as follows:
BMN:
Long-term IDR: affirmed at 'BB+'; Outlook Negative
Short-term IDR: affirmed at 'B'
VR: upgraded to 'bb-' from 'b+'
Support Rating: affirmed at '3'
SRF: affirmed at 'BB+'
Commercial Paper Long-term rating: affirmed at 'BB+'
Commercial Paper Short-term rating: affirmed at 'B'
Senior unsecured debt Long-term rating: affirmed at 'BB+'
Senior unsecured debt Short-term rating: affirmed at 'B'
State-guaranteed debt: affirmed at 'BBB+'
Liberbank:
Long-term IDR: affirmed at 'BB+'; Outlook Negative
Short-term IDR: affirmed at 'B'
VR: upgraded to 'bb' from 'bb-'
Support Rating: affirmed at '3'
SRF: affirmed at 'BB+'
Banco CLM:
Long-term IDR: affirmed at 'BB+'; Outlook Negative
Short-term IDR: affirmed at 'B'
Support Rating: affirmed at '3'
Senior unsecured debt: affirmed at 'BB+'
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Josep Colomer
Director
+34 93 323 8416
Fitch Ratings Espana, S.A.U.
Paseo de Gracia, 85, 7th Floor
08008 Barcelona
Secondary Analyst
Belen Vazquez
Associate Director
+44 203 530 1503
Committee Chairperson
Janine Dow
Senior Director
+44 20 3530 1464
Media Relations: Elaine Bailey, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1003,
Email:
Elaine.Bailey@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable criteria, 'Global Financial Institutions Rating
Criteria', dated 31
January 2014, are available at www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria
here
Additional Disclosure
Solicitation Status
here
