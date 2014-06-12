(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
SYDNEY, June 12 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed the Class A
notes for BMW
Finance Trust 2012-1 as follows:
AUD600.0m Class A affirmed at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable
The transaction is a securitisation of auto receivables
originated by BMW
Australia Finance Ltd or Alphera Financial Services.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The affirmations reflect Fitch's view that available credit
enhancement is
sufficient to support the notes at their current rating level,
the agency's
expectations of Australia's economic conditions and the
performance of the
transaction has been within Fitch's expectations.
As at 30 April 2014, 30+ day delinquencies were 1.00%, below the
Dinkum ABS
Index of 1.06%. To date, total net losses have been below
Fitch's base case and
excess spread has been more than sufficient to cover all losses
experienced.
As at 30 April 2014, the collateral pool consisted of 19,573
loans with a total
portfolio balance of AUD733.9m and an average contract balance
of AUD37,498. The
weighted average remaining term was 35 months and weighted
average balloon
payment was AUD23,172.
The transaction remains within its two year substitution period,
which ends in
August 2014, and no amortisation of the notes has occurred to
date. Fitch is
comfortable with the revolving period as there are portfolio
parameters and the
portfolio stratifications have not changed significantly since
initial issue,
BMW's product mix has not materially changed over this time, and
the portfolio
is performing as expected.
RATING SENSITIVITY
The prospect for downgrades is considered remote at present,
given the expected
performance of the pool as well as adequate excess spread and
subordination. A
significant and unexpected increase in delinquencies, defaults
and losses would
be necessary before any negative rating action would be
considered.
Contacts:
Lead surveillance analyst
Hai Duong Le
Analyst
+61 2 8256 0358
Fitch Australia Pty Ltd, Level 15, 77 King Street, Sydney, NSW
2000
Committee Chairperson
Natasha Vojvodic
Senior Director
+61 2 8256 0350
Media Relations: Leni Vu, Sydney, Tel: +61 2 8256 0326, Email:
Leni.Vu@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com.
The source of information used to assess this rating was BMW
Australia Finance
Ltd. The issuer has informed Fitch that not all relevant
underlying information
used in the analysis of the rated notes is public.
Applicable criteria, "Global Structured Finance Rating
Criteria", dated 20 May
2014; "APAC Consumer ABS Rating Criteria", dated 24 July 2013;
Counterparty
Criteria for Structured Finance and Covered Bonds, dated 14 May
2014 and
"Counterparty Criteria for Structured Finance and Covered Bonds:
Derivative
Addendum", dated 14 May 2014; are available at
www.fitchratings.com.
