(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
RIO DE JANEIRO, October 17 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed
all the ratings
assigned to Banco Nacional de Desenvolvimento Economico e Social
(BNDES). The
Rating Outlook is Stable for all long-term ratings. Fitch does
not assign a
Viability Rating to BNDES due its development bank status. A
full list of rating
actions is provided at the end of this release.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
BNDES' long-term Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) and Support
Rating Floor (SRF)
are equalized with and linked to Brazil's sovereign ratings. Its
Support Rating
of '2' reflects Fitch's view that the probability of support
from the federal
government would be high, in case of need.
BNDES' ratings are also based on sovereign support, and reflect
the federal
government's full ownership, its key role in the implementation
of government
economic development policies, and ample access to government
resources, part of
which are earmarked by the constitution. BNDES is Brazil's main
long-term lender
to the private and public sector, and for infrastructure
projects. It also plays
a crucial role in short-term export and working capital
financing, and
implementation of countercyclical programs. Furthermore, it
supports large
companies and financial markets through minority shareholdings
(mainly through
its subsidiary BNDES Participacoes S.A., BNDESPAR) and
investments in corporate
debt.
BNDES' lending and investment strategies are fully aligned with
public economic
policy. Its loan growth is largely determined by the amounts
transferred from
the National Treasury (Tesouro Nacional ), which remains the
bank's largest
provider of funding. At June 2014, funding from TN corresponded
to 59% of the
bank's total liabilities, followed by the funds received from
the Workers'
Assistance Fund (Fundo de Amparo ao Trabalhador ), which
accounted for 26%
of total liabilities. FAT is required by the federal
constitution to transfer a
minimum of 40% of its annual receipts to BNDES.
There might be a gradual reduction in TN's transfers of funds to
BNDES in the
coming years, in case of potential fiscal tightening. Fitch does
not expect such
potential reduction to translate into lower support probability,
nor a change in
BNDES' role in supporting investment and growth.
Fitch believes that BNDES' capitalization is adequate for loan
growth in the
short term. Its Fitch Core Capital (FCC) ratio improved to
12.12% at June 2014,
from 10.23% at year-end 2013, following the central bank's
approval to classify
its legacy Tier 1 (T1) hybrid instruments held by TN as Basel
III compliant core
equity tier 1 (CET1) capital. With this, CET1 instruments
totaled BRL31 billion,
comprising 41% of its total T1 capital. These instruments are
reported under
shareholders' equity and Fitch considers them as part of FCC,
due to their solid
loss absorption characteristics. Fitch recognizes that the
BNDES' large
securities portfolio may bring some volatility bank's equity
through security
revaluation reserves. At June 2014, these reserves were close to
their historic
minimum; however, the aforementioned increase in CET1 securities
has compensated
the negative trend of the revaluation reserves.
BNDES' loan growth has been aligned with the banking system and
lower than that
of other large public banks. Between 2011 and 2013 loans grew an
average 15.8%
per year, although its 2010 growth was an expressive 28%. At
June 2014, total
loans reached BRL592 billion, composed of direct (49%) and
indirect operations
realized through on-lending by financial institutions (51%).
Asset quality
indicators remain very strong, with impaired loans at only 0.2%
of gross loans
at June 2014. Annual loan restructuring has averaged 1.4% of
gross loans between
2010-2013, while loan charge-offs remain irrelevant.
BNDES credit risk management is well structured. Indirect
operations, where
BNDES' exposure is to the on-lending financial institution and
not the ultimate
borrower, is a portfolio mostly comprised of large banks
(private and public)
and some medium size banks. These operations have historically
proven to be of
low risk, with a track record of very limited losses. On the
other hand, the
direct operations are composed of large loans to sectors deemed
strategic by the
government. In these operations, the bank not only benefits from
guarantees by
public entities and funds and financial institutions, but also
from significant
collaterals, which are above 100% of the loans. BNDES' overall
asset quality
must be viewed under the limitations of the high concentration
per economic
group, which is a characteristic of development banks. BNDES'
results may come
under pressure, in case of problems in one or more of the
borrowers. According
to Fitch's calculations, under a stress scenario, considering
BNDES' existing
loan loss reserves in excess of impaired loans and regulatory
capital in excess
of the regulatory minimum, the bank's total loss absorption
capacity would be
close to 8% of its total loans. Fitch considers this relatively
low,
considering the high concentration in the loan book, although it
recognizes
BNDES' long track record of low loan impairments, averaging 2.9%
between 2004
and 2013, and low loan charge-offs.
BNDES' profitability ratios were slightly up at June 2014.
Similar to 2013,
there was a reversal of loan impairment charges. The increase in
income from
investments has also affected profitability positively.
BNDES' senior unsecured debt's ratings are aligned with the IDR
of the bank due
their senior unsecured nature.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
BNDES' ratings would be affected by potential changes in the
sovereign ratings
of Brazil and/or in the federal government's willingness to
provide support. The
latter is a highly unlikely scenario under the current support
philosophy of the
Brazilian government. A change in BNDES' long-term foreign
currency IDR would
result in changes in the ratings of its issuances.
Fitch has affirmed BNDES' ratings as follows:
--Long-term foreign and local currency IDRs at 'BBB', Outlook
Stable;
--Short-term foreign and local currency IDRs at 'F2';
--Long-term national rating at 'AAA(bra)', Outlook Stable;
--Short-term national rating at 'F1+(bra)';
--Support Rating at '2';
--Support Rating Floor at 'BBB';
--Senior unsecured USD notes due 2016, 2019 and 2023 at 'BBB'.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Esin Celasun
Director
+55 21 4503-2626
Fitch Ratings Brasil Ltda.
Praca XV de Novembro, 20 - 401 B,
Rio de Janeiro, RJ, Brasil
Secondary Analyst
Jean Lopes
Director
+55 21 4503-2617
Committee Chairperson
Franklin Santarelli
Managing Director
+1-212-908-0739
Media Relations: Jaqueline Carvalho, Rio de Janeiro, Tel: +55 21
4503 2623,
Email: jaqueline.carvalho@fitchratings.com; Elizabeth Fogerty,
New York, Tel: +1
(212) 908 0526, Email: elizabeth.fogerty@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
--'Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria' (Jan. 31,
2014);
--'National Scale Ratings Criteria' (Oct. 30, 2013).
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria
here
National Scale Ratings Criteria
here
Additional Disclosure
Solicitation Status
here
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.