(The following statement was released by the rating agency) PARIS/LONDON, March 26 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed BNP Paribas' (BNPP) Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'A+' with a Stable Outlook and Short-term IDR at 'F1'. At the same time, the agency has affirmed the bank's Viability Rating (VR) at 'a+', Support Rating (SR) at '1' and Support Rating Floor (SRF) at 'A+'. A full list of rating actions is at the end of this rating action commentary. The rating actions have been taken in conjunction with a review of support for banks globally and also as part of a periodic review of the Global Trading and Universal Banks (GTUBs), which comprise 12 large and globally active banking groups. Fitch's outlook for the sector is stable on balance. Earnings pressure in securities businesses and continued conduct and regulatory risks present in the GTUBs are offset by stronger balance sheets as capitalisation and liquidity remain sound. Fitch forecasts stronger GDP growth in most major economies, which should contribute to a more balanced economic environment. However, the economy is likely to remain challenging in 2014 and we expect recovery in France to be slower than in other countries where the GTUBs are active. KEY RATING DRIVERS- IDRs, VR AND SENIOR DEBT BNPP's VR, IDRs and senior debt reflect business diversification, sound franchises in European retail banking and corporate and investment banking (CIB), an ability to generate good earnings through different cycles, adequate funding and satisfactory capitalisation. The VR also takes into account earnings volatility from capital markets activities, although this is much less important to BNPP's business model than at most of its GTUB peers. Further negative rating drivers are a high gross impaired loans ratio and significant exposure to risk in Italy. RATING SENSITIVITIES- IDRs, VR AND SENIOR DEBT Significant asset quality deterioration, for example linked to BNPP's Italian exposure, or unexpected problems from CIB including linked to litigation and regulatory risks, could lead to a downgrade of BNPP's VR, IDRs and senior debt. In addition, the bank's Fitch core capital ratio will need to remain at least at the current levels post-Basel III for BNPP'sVR to remain at 'a+'. Fitch does not expect to upgrade BNPP's VR in the near term. KEY RATING DRIVERS-SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR The SR and SRF reflect Fitch's expectation that there remains an extremely high probability that the French state (AA+/Stable) would support BNPP, if required. This opinion derives from BNPP's systemic importance in France, given its size, significant deposit market shares and the fact it is a core provider of credit and other key financial services to the French economy. In Fitch's view, there is a clear intention ultimately to reduce implicit state support for financial institutions in the EU, as demonstrated by a series of legislative, regulatory and policy initiatives. We expect to see the EU's Bank Recovery and Resolution Directive (BRRD) voted through European parliament in the coming weeks and implemented into national legislation later in 2014 or in 1H15. We also expect progress towards the Single Resolution Mechanism (SRM) for eurozone banks in this timeframe. In Fitch's view, these two developments will dilute the influence France has in deciding how French banks are resolved and increase the likelihood of senior debt losses in its banks if they fail solvability assessments. RATING SENSITIVITIES -SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR The SR and SRF are primarily sensitive to progress made in implementing the BRRD and the SRM. The directive requires 'bail in' of creditors by 2016 before an insolvent bank can be recapitalised with state funds. A functioning SRM and progress on making banks 'resolvable' without jeopardising the wider financial system are areas of focus for eurozone policymakers. Once these are operational they will become an overriding rating factor, as the likelihood of the bank's senior creditors receiving full support from the sovereign if ever required, despite its systemic importance will diminish substantially. Fitch expects that the BRRD will be enacted into EU legislation in the near team and progress made on establishing the SRM is looking close to being ready in the next one to two years. Fitch expects to then revise BNPP's Support Rating to '5' and its SRF to 'No Floor'. The timing at this stage is likely to be some point in late 2014 or in 1H15. KEY RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES - SUBORDINATED DEBT AND OTHER HYBRID SECURITIES Subordinated debt and other hybrid capital issued by BNPP and BNP Paribas US Medium-Term Notes Programme LLC are notched down from BNPP's VR in accordance with Fitch's assessment of each instrument's respective non-performance and relative loss severity risk profiles, which vary considerably. Their ratings are primarily sensitive to any change in BNPP's VR. KEY RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES - SUSBIDIARY AND AFFILIATED COMPANY The Long- and Short-term IDRs and Support Rating of the group's subsidiaries, BNP Paribas Securities Services and BGL BNP Paribas, are based on an extremely high probability of support from BNPP if needed. These subsidiaries' IDRs are equalised with those of BNPP as we view them as core subsidiaries given their importance to and integration with their parent. The ratings of these subsidiaries are therefore sensitive to changes in BNPP's IDRs and could also be sensitive to changes in their strategic importance to the rest of the group. BNP Paribas Arbitrage Issuance BV, BNP Paribas US Medium-Term Notes Programme LLC and BNP Paribas Finance Inc are wholly owned financing subsidiaries of BNPP whose debt ratings are aligned with those of BNPP based on an extremely high probability of support if required. The ratings are sensitive to the same factors that might drive a change in BNPP's IDR. The rating actions are as follows: BNPP Long-term IDR: affirmed at 'A+'; Stable Outlook Short-term IDR: affirmed at 'F1' Viability Rating: affirmed at 'a+' Support Rating: affirmed at '1' Support Rating Floor: affirmed at 'A' Short-term debt: affirmed at 'F1' Long-term senior debt: affirmed at 'A+' Market linked securities: affirmed at 'A+emr' Subordinated debt (lower Tier 2): affirmed at 'A' Upper Tier 2: affirmed at 'BBB+' Hybrid capital: affirmed 'BBB' BNP Paribas Securities Services: Long-term IDR: affirmed at 'A+'; Stable Outlook Short-term IDR: affirmed at 'F1' Support Rating: affirmed at '1' BNP Paribas Arbitrage Issuance BV Market linked securities: affirmed at 'A+emr' BNP Paribas Finance Inc. Commercial paper: affirmed at 'F1' BNP Paribas US Medium-Term Notes Programme LLC Short-term debt: affirmed at 'F1' Long-term senior debt: affirmed at 'A+' Market linked securities: affirmed at 'A+emr' Subordinated debt: affirmed at 'A' BGL BNP Paribas Long-term IDR affirmed at 'A+' Short-term IDR affirmed at 'F1' Support Rating affirmed at '1' Short-term debt: affirmed at 'F1' Long-term senior debt: affirmed at 'A+' Market linked notes affirmed at 'A+emr' Contact: Primary Analyst (BNPP and BNP Paribas Securities Services) Alain Branchey Senior Director +33 1 44 29 91 41 Fitch France S.A.S. 60 rue de Monceau, 75008 Paris Primary Analyst (BGL BNP Paribas) Philippe Lamaud Director +33 1 44 29 91 26 Fitch France S.A.S. 60, Rue de Monceau 75008 Paris Secondary Analyst (BNPP and BNP Paribas Securities Services) Francois-Xavier Marchand Associate Director +33 1 44 29 91 46 Secondary Analyst (BGL BNP Paribas) Lawrence Power Analyst +44 020 3530 1567 Committee Chairperson Gordon Scott Managing Director +44 20 3530 1075 Media Relations: Hannah Huntly, London, Tel: +44 20 3530 1153, Email: hannah.huntly@fitchratings.com. 