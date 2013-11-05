(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
PARIS/LONDON, November 05 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed BNP
Paribas Fortis'
(BNPPF) Long-term and Short-term Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs)
at 'A+' and 'F1'
respectively. The Outlook is Stable. At the same time the agency
has upgraded
BNPPF's Viability Rating (VR) to 'a' from 'a-'. A full list of
rating actions is
at the end of this rating action commentary.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - IDRS, SUPPORT RATINGS AND SENIOR DEBT
The bank's IDRs, Support Rating and senior debt rating reflect
an extremely high
probability of support from its 75% shareholder, BNP Paribas
(BNPP, A+/Stable),
if needed. The IDRs are equalised with those of BNPP, reflecting
Fitch's view
that BNPPF is a core subsidiary given its strategic importance
to the parent and
their high operational integration.
BNPPF is strategically important mainly due to its strong retail
franchises in
two neighbouring countries, Belgium and Luxembourg, which also
strengthen the
parent's deposit base. Operations and management are highly
integrated with key
management positions (such as the chief risk officer) having
been seconded to
BNPPF by BNPP.
The Outlook on BNPPF's Long-term IDR reflects that on BNPP's
Long-term IDR.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - IDRS, SUPPORT RATINGS AND SENIOR DEBT
The bank's IDRs, Support Rating and senior debt ratings are
sensitive to a
change in Fitch's assumptions around potential support from
BNPP. Any change in
BNPP's IDRs would trigger a change in BNPPF's IDRs and senior
debt.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - VR
The upgrade of BNPPF's VR reflects Fitch's view that its retail
banking business
model is able to generate adequate and potentially improving
profitability,
while maintaining strong capital ratios and low risk profile.
BNPPF's operating performance is benefiting from scope changes
leading to higher
revenues. Profitability remains subdued given low interest rates
and a heavy
cost base, although it is expected to improve gradually as
cost-cutting measures
are realised.
The quality of the loan book remains good (non-performing loans
stable at 4.65%
of gross loans at end-H113; 49% covered by reserves) and loan
impairment charges
should continue to represent a low percentage of average loans
(0.27% at
end-H113). The legacy asset-backed securities portfolio is of
good quality and
declining (32% of equity at end-H113) and market risks have
reduced to a low
level.
Liquidity is good thanks to strong retail funding base,
especially in Belgium
where the bank has a high 25% market share. Customer deposits
represent the
largest source of funding and are growing, allowing the bank to
maintain healthy
loans/deposits ratio (100% at end-H113). The bank also has an
ample liquidity
buffer in the form of cash and repo-able securities.
Capitalisation is strong reflected by a relatively high Fitch
core capital ratio
of 14.7% and equity to total assets ratio of 8.3%, at end-H113.
BNPP has been
transferring certain businesses (essentially leasing and
specialised finance) to
BNPPF, leading to slightly higher loans, but this has so far
been offset by
earnings retention.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - VR
Fitch does not expect to further upgrade BNPPF's VR in the near
term, although
its credit profile could benefit from efficiency improvements.
Increased risk
taking leading to a deterioration in asset quality or capital
ratios could
negatively affect the bank's VR.
SUBORDINATED DEBT AND OTHER HYBRID SECURITIES
The subordinated debt rating has been affirmed as it is notched
down from
BNPPF's Long-term IDR as Fitch believes parental support will
neutralise BNPPF's
non-performance risk in line with Fitch's rating criteria for
such securities.
The ratings of upper Tier 2 (XS0063913387, XS0059603802 and
XS0071344799) and
hybrid capital (BE0119806116) are capped at a level that would
be assigned to
equivalent securities issued by BNPP. Upper Tier 2 debt issued
by BNP Paribas
Fortis Funding is rated three notches lower than BNPP's VR (one
for loss
severity and two for non-performance) and hybrid capital issued
by BNPPF four
notches lower than the parent's VR (two for loss severity and
two for
non-performance).
The rating of the CASHES hybrid capital (BE0933899800) has been
affirmed, but is
lower than for other hybrids issued by BNPPF as the payment of
the coupon is
linked to the declaration of a dividend by the AGEAS holding
companies
(previously called the Fortis holding companies when they owned
Fortis Bank).
The rating of this instrument is the same as that of a hybrid
instrument with
similar characteristics (ISIN XS0147484074 and XS0147484314)
issued by
Ageasfinlux whose co-obligors are the AGEAS holding companies.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - SUBSIDIARY AND AFFILIATED COMPANIES
BNP Paribas Fortis Funding and Fortis Funding LLC are wholly
owned financing
subsidiaries of BNPPF whose debt ratings are aligned with those
of BNPPF based
on an extremely high probability of support if required and
whose ratings are
sensitive to the same factors that might drive a change in
BNPPF's ratings.
The rating actions are as follows:
BNP Paribas Fortis
Long-term IDR affirmed at 'A+'; Outlook Stable
Short-term IDR affirmed at 'F1'
Viability Rating upgraded to 'a' from 'a-'
Support Rating affirmed at '1'
Short-term debt affirmed at 'F1'
Senior unsecured affirmed at 'A+'
Subordinated debt affirmed at 'A'
Hybrid capital affirmed at 'BBB'
Hybrid capital (CASHES BE0933899800) affirmed at 'BB'
BNP Paribas Fortis Funding
Short-term debt affirmed at 'F1'
Senior unsecured affirmed at 'A+'
Market linked notes affirmed at 'A+emr'
Subordinated debt affirmed at 'A'
Subordinated debt (upper Tier 2) affirmed at 'BBB+'
Fortis Funding LLC
Short-term debt affirmed at 'F1'
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Alain Branchey
Senior Director
+33 1 44 29 91 41
Fitch France S.A.S
60 Rue de Monceau
75008 Paris
Secondary Analyst
Lawrence Power
Analyst
+44 20 3530 1567
Committee Chairperson
Alexander Danilov
Senior Director
+7 495 956 2408
Media Relations: Francoise Alos, Paris, Tel: +33 1 44 29 91 22,
Email:
francoise.alos@fitchratings.com; Hannah Huntly, London, Tel: +44
20 3530 1153,
Email: hannah.huntly@fitchratings.com.
