(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON/PARIS, May 16 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed BNP
Paribas' (BNPP)
Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'A+' with a Stable
Outlook and
Short-term IDR at 'F1+'. At the same time, the agency has
affirmed the bank's
Viability Rating (VR) at 'a+', Support Rating Floor at 'A+' and
Support Rating
at '1'. A full list of rating actions is at the end of this
rating action
commentary.
The rating actions have been taken in conjunction with Fitch's
Global Trading
and Universal Bank (GTUB) periodic review. Fitch's outlook for
the sector is
stable. Positive rating drivers include improved liquidity,
funding,
capitalisation and more streamlined businesses, all partly
driven by regulation.
Offsetting these positive drivers are substantial earnings
pressure, regulatory
uncertainty and heightened legal and operational risks.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - LONG-TERM IDR, VR AND SENIOR DEBT
The bank's Long-term IDR with a Stable Outlook, VR and senior
debt ratings are
driven by its business diversification, sound franchises in
European retail
banking and corporate and investment banking (CIB), an ability
to generate
satisfactory earnings through different cycles, adequate funding
and liquidity
as well as satisfactory capitalisation. The ratings also take
into account
earnings volatility from capital markets activities, although
this is far less
important to BNPP's business model than at most of its GTUB
peers. Further
negative rating drivers are a high gross impaired loans ratio
and significant
exposure to risk in Italy.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - LONG-TERM IDR, VR AND SENIOR DEBT
Significant asset quality deterioration, for example linked to
BNPP's Italian
exposure, consumer lending, or unexpected problems from CIB,
could lead to a
downgrade of its VR. In addition, the bank's Fitch Core Capital
ratio will need
to remain at least at 9%-10% post-Basel III for BNPP to keep its
current VR.
Fitch does not expect to upgrade BNPP's VR in the near term.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - SHORT-TERM IDR, SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT
RATING FLOOR
BNPP's Short-term IDR, Support Rating and Support Rating Floor
reflect Fitch's
opinion that, given BNPP's systemic importance, both
domestically and
internationally, there is an extremely high probability that
support from the
French authorities would be forthcoming, if required.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - SHORT-TERM IDR, SUPPORT RATING AND
SUPPORT RATING FLOOR
The bank's Short-term IDR, Support Rating and Support Rating
Floor are sensitive
to any change in assumptions around the French state's ability
(as reflected in
its ratings) or willingness to provide timely support to BNPP. A
downgrade of
France's Long-term IDR by one notch (to 'AA+') would lead to a
downgrade of
BNPP's Support Rating Floor to 'A' and Short-term IDR to 'F1'.
This would not
have any impact on the bank's Long-Term IDR, which is driven by
BNPP's VR.
The Support Rating and Support Rating Floor are also sensitive
to a change in
Fitch's assumptions around the availability of sovereign support
for the French
banks. There is a clear political intention to ultimately reduce
the implicit
state support for systemically important banks in Europe and the
US, as
demonstrated by a series of policy and regulatory initiatives
aimed at curbing
systemic risk posed by the banking industry. This might result
in Fitch revising
Support Rating Floors downwards in the medium term, although the
timing and
degree of any change would depend on developments with respect
to specific
jurisdictions. In this context, Fitch is paying close attention
to ongoing
policy discussions around support and 'bail in' for eurozone
banks. Until now,
senior creditors in major global banks have been supported in
full, but
resolution legislation is developing quickly and the
implementation of creditor
"bail-in" is starting to make it look more feasible for
taxpayers and creditors
to share the burden of supporting large, complex banks.
KEY RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES - SUBORDINATED DEBT AND
OTHER HYBRID
SECURITIES
Subordinated debt and other hybrid capital issued by BNPP and
BNP Paribas US
Medium-Term Notes Programme LLC are all notched down from BNPP's
VR in
accordance with Fitch's assessment of each instrument's
respective
non-performance and relative loss severity risk profiles, which
vary
considerably. Their ratings are primarily sensitive to any
change in BNPP's VR.
KEY RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES - SUSBIDIARY AND AFFILIATED
COMPANY
The Long-and Short-term IDRs and Support Rating of the group's
French
subsidiary, BNP Paribas Securities Services, are based on an
extremely high
probability of support from BNPP if needed and are therefore
sensitive to
changes in BNPP's IDRs. The ratings of this subsidiary could
also be sensitive
to changes in its strategic importance to the rest of the group.
BNP Paribas Arbitrage Issuance BV, BNP Paribas US Medium-Term
Notes Programme
LLC and BNP Paribas Finance Inc are wholly owned financing
subsidiaries of BNPP
whose debt ratings are aligned with that of BNPP based on an
extremely high
probability of support if required and whose ratings are
sensitive to the same
factors that might drive a change in BNPP's IDR.
The rating actions are as follows:
BNPP
Long-term IDR: affirmed at 'A+'; Stable Outlook
Short-term IDR: affirmed at 'F1+'
Viability Rating: affirmed at 'a+'
Support Rating: affirmed at '1'
Support Rating Floor: affirmed at 'A+'
Short-term debt: affirmed at 'F1+'
Long-term senior debt: affirmed at 'A+'
Market linked securities: affirmed at 'A+emr'
Subordinated debt (lower Tier 2): affirmed at 'A'
Upper Tier 2: affirmed at 'BBB+'
Hybrid capital: affirmed 'BBB'
BNP Paribas Securities Services:
Long-term IDR: affirmed at 'A+'; Stable Outlook
Short-term IDR: affirmed at 'F1+'
Support Rating: affirmed at '1'
BNP Paribas Arbitrage Issuance BV
Long-term senior debt: affirmed at 'A+'
Market linked securities: affirmed at 'A+emr'
BNP Paribas Finance Inc.
Commercial paper: affirmed at 'F1+'
BNP Paribas US Medium-Term Notes Programme LLC
Short-term debt: affirmed at 'F1+'
Long-term senior debt: affirmed at 'A+'
Market linked securities: affirmed at 'A+emr'
Subordinated debt: affirmed at 'A'
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Alain Branchey
Senior Director
+33 1 44 29 91 41
Fitch France S.A.S
60 rue de Monceau,
75008 Paris
Secondary Analyst
Francois-Xavier Marchand
Associate Director
+33 1 44 29 91 46
Committee Chairperson
Gordon Scott
Managing Director
+44 20 3530 1075
Media Relations: Brian Bertsch, New York, Tel: +1 212-908-0549,
Email:
brian.bertsch@fitchratings.com; Hannah Huntly, London, Tel: +44
20 3530 1153,
Email: hannah.huntly@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable criteria, 'Global Financial Institutions Rating
Criteria', dated 15
August 2012; 'Evaluating Corporate Governance', dated 12
December 2012 and
'Assessing and Rating Bank Subordinated and Hybrid Securities'
dated 5 December
2012 are available at www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research
Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria
here
Evaluating Corporate Governance
here
Assessing and Rating Bank Subordinated and Hybrid Securities
here
Additional Disclosure
Solicitation Status
here
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.