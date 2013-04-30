(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
PARIS, April 30 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed BNP Paribas
InstiCash EUR's
money market fund (MMF) rating at 'AAAmmf'. The
Luxembourg-domiciled money
market fund is managed by BNP Paribas Asset Management (BNPP
AM).
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The main drivers of the affirmation are:
-- The portfolio's overall credit quality and diversification.
-- Low exposure to interest rate and spread risks.
-- Short maturity profile with high overnight and one-week
liquidity, consistent
with fund's shareholders profile and concentration.
-- The capabilities and resources of BNPP AM as asset manager.
PORTFOLIO CREDIT QUALITY/DIVERSIFICATION
Consistent with Fitch's 'AAAmmf' MMF rating criteria, the fund
seeks to maintain
a high credit quality by investing exclusively in short-term
securities rated at
least 'F1' by Fitch or a comparable credit quality by other
global rating
agencies. Also in line with Fitch's criteria, the fund limits
its exposures to
individual issuers and counterparties. As at 12 April 2013,
almost 90% of the
fund's issuers and counterparties carried the highest short-term
rating of
'F1+', or equivalent.
At the same date and more generally over the past year, the
fund's Portfolio
Credit Factor (PCF), which is a risk-weighted measure of the
fund's portfolio
assets accounting for the credit quality and maturity profile of
the portfolio
securities, met Fitch's 'AAAmmf' rating criterion of 1.50 or
less.
MATURITY PROFILE
The fund seeks to limit interest rate and spread risk consistent
with Fitch's
ratings criteria for funds rated 'AAAmmf' by maintaining its
weighted average
maturity (WAM) and weighted average life (WAL) below 60 days and
120 days,
respectively. It also limits the maturity date of any single
investment to 397
days or less. At mid-April, the WAM and WAL of the fund were
below 40 days.
LIQUIDITY PROFILE
The fund seeks to manage investor redemption risk through
investment
restrictions that aim to maintain sufficient levels of daily and
weekly
liquidity. In line with Fitch's rating criteria, the fund seeks
to maintain at
least 10% of assets in securities maturing overnight or other
qualifying liquid
assets such as government securities and at least 25% in
securities maturing
within seven days or other qualified liquid assets.
PARENT EXPOSURE
Exposure to the BNP Paribas group, the fund's ultimate parent,
is currently zero
on an unsecured basis. The fund's secured exposure to BNP
Paribas via repurchase
agreement is maintained within Fitch's guidelines.
FUND OBJECTIVES
The fund's objective is to offer capital preservation and
liquidity, while
providing a competitive level of return. The fund pursues its
investment
objective by investing in high-quality money market instruments
and short-term
debt including time deposits, certificates of deposit,
commercial papers,
sovereign bonds and notes, and repurchase agreements.
INVESTMENT ADVISOR
BNPP AM, the fund's investment manager, is part of BNP Paribas
Investment
Partners, the asset management business line of BNP Paribas.
Fitch affirmed BNPP
IP's Asset Manager Rating at 'M2+' on 19 March 2013. At
end-December 2012, it
was managing approximately EUR503bn of assets globally, of which
about 17% were
money market assets. Fitch views BNP Paribas and BNPP AM's
investment management
capabilities, financial and resource commitments, operational
controls,
corporate governance, and compliance procedures as consistent
with the 'AAAmmf'
ratings assigned to the fund.
BNP Paribas InstiCash EUR is a sub-fund of the
Luxembourg-domiciled umbrella
SICAV BNP Paribas InstiCash, an investment company pursuant to
the UCITS
regulation, and had total assets of EUR8.9bn as at 12 April
2013.
RATING SENSITIVITIES AND SURVEILLANCE
The ratings may be sensitive to material changes in the credit
quality or market
risk profiles of the fund. A material adverse deviation from
Fitch's guidelines
for any key rating driver could cause Fitch to downgrade the
ratings. For
additional information about Fitch's money market fund ratings
guidelines,
please review the criteria referenced below.
To maintain the Money Market Fund rating, Fitch seeks weekly
fund and portfolio
holdings information from the fund manager and the fund
administrator, and
conducts surveillance checks against its ratings guidelines.
Surveillance data for this fund is available at
www.fitchratings.com/FAM >
"Surveillance".
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Francois Vattement, CFA
Analyst
+33 1 44 29 92 75
Fitch France SAS
60 rue de Monceau
75008 Paris
Secondary Analyst
Manuel Arrive, CFA
Senior Director
+33 1 44 29 91 77
Committee Chairperson
Ian Rasmussen
Senior Director
+1 212 908 0232
Media Relations: Hannah Huntly, London, Tel: +44 20 3530 1153,
Email:
hannah.huntly@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com.
The sources of information used to assess this rating were the
public domain,
BNPP AM and BNP Paribas Securities Services, the fund
administrator.
Applicable criteria, 'Global Money Market Fund Rating Criteria',
dated 26 March
2013 are available at www.fitchratings.com.
