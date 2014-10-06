(The following statement was released by the rating agency) PARIS/LONDON, October 06 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed BNP Paribas Public Sector SCF's (BNPP PS SCF) EUR3bn Obligations Foncieres (OF, French legislative covered bonds) at 'AA+'. The Outlook is Stable. Given the lack of issuance under the programme since June 2011, Fitch considers BNPP PS SCF's programme as dormant. As a result, the agency only relies on the newly committed OC of 5.5%. This compares with a revised breakeven OC of 5.5% for a 'AA+' rating, from 5.2% previously. KEY RATING DRIVERS The 'AA+' rating is based on BNP Paribas' Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR; A+/Stable/a+), an IDR uplift of '2', a Discontinuity Cap of 2 and the 5.5% OC commitment being equal to the breakeven OC for a 'AA+' rating. The combination of the IDR and the IDR uplift results in a floor for the rating of the OF on a probability of default (PD) basis at 'AA', irrespective of the actual OC protection available to the OF. The cover pool is mainly made of exposures to export credit agencies (ECA) of sovereigns rated 'AA+' and 'AAA'. It is significantly concentrated towards a few exposures and the 5.5% OC that the issuer commits to does not compensate for the credit risk of the pool in a 'AAA' scenario. Fitch calculated a breakeven OC of 5.5% in a 'AA+' scenario. In this scenario, Fitch calculated the stressed recoveries on the bonds to be more that 51%, taking into account the subordination in time of long-dated covered bonds, which will only be paid once the short-dated covered bonds have been paid in full. This allows the agency to give one-notch credit above the rating floor of 'AA'. The 'AA+' breakeven OC is driven by the cover pool's credit loss of 18% and the effect of time subordination of the longest dated bonds in its recovery analysis. Given that the 'AA+' breakeven OC level only allows for a one-notch credit above the rating of the bonds on a PD basis, it is likely to increase should BNP Paribas' IDR be downgraded. The 18% 'AA+' credit loss represents the impact on the breakeven OC from the 19% weighted average default rate and the 19.6% weighted average recovery rate for the cover assets. Fitch's updated asset analysis was run using the agency's Portfolio Credit Model (PCM), given the exposures of the cover pool to not only ECA guaranteed or insured assets (89.1%) but also to government bonds (6.7%, including European Investment Bank bond exposure) and French regional and municipal public sector exposures (4.2%). Fitch previously applied its multi-name credit-linked notes (CLN) criteria. However, it is not deemed appropriate for analysing a pool with an increasing number of debtors. In a 'AA+' scenario, PCM models a default of some exposures in the pool, with low recoveries. In its analysis, Fitch has assumed that no losses occur on French sovereign bonds and Coface guarantee/insurance exposures, with the rating of the OF credit-linked to the rating of France (AA+/Stable). BNPP PS SCF's Discontinuity-Cap (D-Cap) remains unchanged at 2 (high), driven by the liquidity gaps and systemic risk component. Fitch has revised the Asset Segregation component of the D-Cap analysis to 'very low' from 'low' to reflect the strong segregation of the assets under the SCF legislation. RATING SENSITIVITIES The 'AA+' rating of the OF would be vulnerable to downgrade if any of the following occurs, assuming the OC commitment from the issuer remains unchanged at 5.5%: (i) BNP Paribas' IDR is downgraded by one notch or more; or (ii) the IDR uplift assigned to the programme is reduced to one or lower; or (iii) an increase in Fitch's breakeven OC for the OF rating above the committed OC level of 5.5% on which the agency relies in its analysis; or (iv) France is downgraded. The Fitch breakeven OC for the OF rating will be affected, amongst others, by the profile of the cover assets relative to outstanding OF, which can change over time, even in the absence of new issuance. Therefore the breakeven OC to maintain the OF rating cannot be assumed to remain stable over time. More details on the cover pool and Fitch's analysis will be available in a full rating report, which will shortly be available at www.fitchratings.com. 