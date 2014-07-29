(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, July 29 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Bank of
Ireland's (BOI) and
Allied Irish Banks, plc's (AIB) Long-term Issuer Default Ratings
(IDRs) at 'BBB'
with Negative Outlooks and Short-term IDRs at 'F2'.
At the same time, Fitch has upgraded BOI's Viability Rating (VR)
to 'bb-' from
'b+' and AIB's VR to 'b+' from 'b-'. BOI's 100%-subsidiary, Bank
of Ireland (UK)
Limited (BOI UK) has been assigned a VR at 'bb-'. A full list of
rating actions
is at the end of this rating action commentary.
The upgrades of BOI and AIB's VRs are supported by on-going
improvements to
Fitch's expectations of the banks' return to profitability in
2014, providing
them with enhanced capital flexibility in a benign operating
environment. The
VRs also consider BOI's and AIB's weak, albeit improving, asset
quality and loan
book concentrations to real estate. AIB's VR benefits from a
sizeable tranche of
government-held perpetual preference shares and we expect a
significant
proportion of these preference shares to convert into equity.
Fitch considers
that additional external capital may be difficult to access
after this has been
used.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - IDRs AND SENIOR DEBT, SRs, SUPPORT RATING
FLOORS
The affirmation of BOI's and AIB's IDRs, senior debt ratings,
Support Ratings
(SR) and Support Rating Floors (SRF) reflects Fitch's view that
there would be a
high probability of support from the Irish authorities if
required. Fitch
considers support to be even stronger in the short term,
resulting in the banks'
Short-term IDRs being affirmed at 'F2', which is the higher of
two potential
Short-term ratings mapping to their 'BBB' Long-term IDRs.
However, the Negative
Outlooks on the IDRs reflect our view that the support
propensity may weaken
over time as progress is made in implementing the legislative
and practical
aspects of enabling an effective bank resolution framework,
which would also
result in a downgrade of the SRs and SRFs. Any downgrade of the
Irish sovereign
rating, which is highly unlikely in the near term, would also
likely be
reflected in negative rating action on BOI and AIB.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - IDRs, SRs, SUPPORT RATING FLOOR AND
SENIOR DEBT
BOI and AIB's IDRs, SRs, SRFs and senior debt ratings are
sensitive to any
change in Fitch's assumptions about the on-going availability of
extraordinary
sovereign support for the banks. Of these, the greatest
sensitivity is to a
weakening of support propensity in respect of further progress
being made in
addressing both the legislative and the practical impediments to
effective bank
resolution. Where SRFs are assigned, Fitch's base case is that
sufficient
progress is likely to have been made for banks' Support Ratings
to be downgraded
to '5' and SRFs to be revised downwards to 'No Floor' by
late-2014 or in 1H15.
The timing will be influenced by Fitch's continuing analysis of
progress made on
bank resolution and could also be influenced by idiosyncratic
events, for
example should there be risks to the availability of sovereign
support for a
bank that is likely to meet the conditions for resolution during
2014, whether
as part of an asset quality review or another event.
The banks' SRFs would be revised down and their SRs, IDRs and
senior debt
ratings downgraded if Fitch concludes that potential sovereign
support had
weakened relative to its previous assessment. Given BOI's and
AIB's VRs, any
downgrades of the banks' Long-term IDRs and senior debt ratings
relating to a
revaluation of support could be by multiple notches.
KEY RATING DRIVERS- VRs
The VRs of BOI and AIB take into account the banks' steady
progress to
profitability, which should provide them with enhanced capital
flexibility and
allow for more dynamic capital planning. Fitch expects that both
BOI and AIB
will report modest profits in 2014, which Fitch expects should
increase further
in 2015, driven by significantly lower impairment charges,
supported by
improving net interest income on the back of bank-led lower
funding costs across
the sector since 2H12.
Capital flexibility remains key to the Irish banks' recoveries
and we believe
that BOI's credit profile is stronger as a result of its
demonstrated access to
both the debt and equity capital markets during 2013. AIB's VR
benefits from a
sizeable tranche of government-held perpetual preference shares
and we expect a
significant proportion of these preference shares to convert
into equity. Fitch
considers that additional external capital may be difficult to
access after this
has been used.
Both banks have a large stock of NPLs, with BOI reporting an NPL
ratio of 17% at
end-2013 and AIB 35%. Both banks have high levels of net
impaired loans/equity
with BOI at 115% while the ratio for AIB including preference
shares is 118%.
However, a large proportion of this stock relates to
property-secured lending,
which has stable to improving values in most cases and is
supported by Ireland's
improving macro-economic environment.
Fitch Core Capital (FCC) ratios are low at 6.8% for BOI and 4.7%
for AIB at
end-2013 but supported on a transitional regulatory basis by
perpetual
preference shares. At BOI, these perpetual preference shares
added about 230bps
to end-2013 core Tier 1 capital and 560bps in AIB. Fitch
considers that a large
proportion of AIB's perpetual preference shares will be
converted in late 2014
or early 2015, after the European Banking Authority (EBA) stress
test and will
significantly bolster capital. The agency expects that BOI's
profit generation
over the next two to three years will support capital-accretive
common equity
Tier 1 (CET1) and FCC ratios in line with or ahead of
fully-loaded Basel 3
requirements.
The VRs of BOI and AIB are non-investment grade. Fitch considers
that the
continued recovery of the Irish banks is dependent on a
persistent supportive
macro-environment as they have a higher vulnerability to adverse
changes in
business or economic conditions over time.
BOI UK has a VR of 'bb-', which is the same level as BOI due to
high levels of
integration of people, systems and processes across the group
and BOI UK's large
(24% of gross loans) relative to the group. However, BOI UK has
its own funding
franchise through the UK Post Office, better capitalisation and
better asset
quality by virtue of a more benign operating environment than
parent BOI, which
could support ratings upgrades ahead of the parent.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - VRs
BOI, BOI UK and AIB's VRs take into account Fitch's expectations
of modest
internal capital generation through profitability from 2014 and
stable and
improving asset quality and capital ratios. The VRs could face
negative pressure
if any of these expectations are not met, for example through a
material
reassessment of asset quality and capitalisation following the
AQR and EBA
stress test or if macro-conditions were to reverse and cause
further weakening
of asset quality to the extent that impairment charges would
compromise the
banks' profitability and hence capital flexibility.
AIB's VR would also be sensitive to the proportion of perpetual
preference
shares converted into equity being materially less than we
expect. Demonstrated
access to equity markets could support an upgrade of AIB's VR.
Upward potential for these VRs is limited in the near term due
to the extremely
large stock of NPLs and high levels of unprovided impaired
loans/equity. Any
positive rating action would need to follow a material reduction
of this tail
risk, either through rehabilitation and curing or through the
non-recourse sale
of portfolios of NPLs.
BOI UK could be upgraded in the longer term as the UK
environment is expected to
improve faster than Ireland, although BOI UK's VR would still be
linked to the
VR of the parent and could be constrained by it.
KEY RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES - GOVERNMENT GUARANTEED
DEBT, COMMERCIAL
PAPER
These ratings relate to the guaranteed debt securities that are
yet to mature
and remain guaranteed following the withdrawal of the Eligible
Liabilities
Guarantee scheme in March 2013. The ratings of these instruments
are sensitive
to the ratings of the Irish sovereign.
KEY RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES - SUBORDINATED DEBT
The subordinated debt issued by BOI and AIB is rated with
reference to their
respective VRs and the performance of these instruments. AIB is
not paying the
discretionary coupons on its subordinated notes. The 'C' ratings
of these
instruments reflect their non-performance and sustained economic
losses with
weak recovery prospects. BOI's subordinated debt has been
upgraded to 'B+' and
BOI (UK)'s deferrable subordinated notes guaranteed by BOI have
been upgraded to
'B-' following the upgrade of BOI's VR. The ratings of all
subordinated
instruments are primarily sensitive to any change in the VRs of
these
institutions.
SUSBIDIARY AND AFFILIATED COMPANY KEY RATING DRIVERS AND
SENSITIVITIES
EBS Limited and AIB Group (UK) Plc are owned by AIB and Bank of
Ireland Mortgage
Bank is owned by BOI. All of these subsidiaries are wholly owned
by respective
parents, and to varying degrees are reliant on their parent
banks for funding
and capital support. Their IDRs are aligned with their parents',
and are
sensitive to the same factors that might drive a change in their
parents'
ratings.
The rating actions are as follows:
AIB
Long-term IDR: affirmed at 'BBB'; Outlook Negative
Short-term IDR: affirmed at 'F2'
Viability Rating: upgraded to 'b+' from 'b-'
Support Rating: affirmed at '2'
Support Rating Floor: affirmed at 'BBB'
Senior unsecured notes: affirmed at 'BBB'
Short-term debt: affirmed at 'F2'
Commercial Paper: affirmed at 'F2'
Subordinated notes: affirmed at 'C'
Sovereign-guaranteed Long-term notes: affirmed at 'BBB+'
AIB (UK)
Long-term IDR: affirmed at 'BBB'; Outlook Negative
Short-term IDR: affirmed at 'F2'
Support Rating: affirmed at '2'
EBS
Long-term IDR: affirmed at 'BBB'; Outlook Negative
Short-term IDR: affirmed at 'F2'
Support Rating: affirmed at '2'
Senior unsecured notes: affirmed at 'BBB'
Short-term debt: affirmed at 'F2'
Sovereign-guaranteed Long-term notes: affirmed at 'BBB+'
BOI
Long-term IDR: affirmed at 'BBB'; Outlook Negative
Short-term IDR: affirmed at 'F2'
Viability Rating: upgraded to 'bb-' from 'b+'
Support Rating: affirmed at '2'
Support Rating Floor: affirmed at 'BBB'
Senior unsecured notes: affirmed at 'BBB'
Short-term debt: affirmed at 'F2'
Subordinated debt: upgraded to 'B+' from 'B'
Sovereign-guaranteed notes: affirmed at 'BBB+'
BOI UK Holdings deferrable subordinated notes guaranteed by BOI:
upgraded to
'B-' from 'CCC'
BOI Mortgage Bank
Long-term IDR: affirmed at 'BBB'; Outlook Negative
Short-term IDR: affirmed at 'F2'
Support Rating: affirmed at '2'
BOI UK Plc
Long-term IDR: affirmed at 'BBB'; Outlook Negative
Short-term IDR: affirmed at 'F2'
Viability Rating: assigned at 'bb-'
Support Rating: affirmed at '2'
