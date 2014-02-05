(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
NEW YORK, February 05 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed BOK
Financial
Corporation's (BOKF) ratings at 'A'/'F1'. The Rating Outlook
remains stable. The
Stable Outlook incorporates the expectation that asset quality
and capital
levels will remain strong.
A full list of rating actions follows at the end of this press
release.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - IDRS, VRs, AND SENIOR DEBT
The affirmation of yhe ratings and Outlook reflect the company's
stable asset
quality, ample capital and liquidity, and steady earnings
performance. The bank
has consistently reported above peer average credit quality
while building a
sound capital base. BOKF's liquidity and funding profile is also
strong relative
to peers with total loans to deposits amongst the lowest in the
group at 63%.
BOKF's earnings are one of the strongest and most diverse of the
mid-tier group.
Return on average assets and return on average equity for the
most recent year
totalled 1.16% and 10.59%, respectively, with nearly half of
revenue recurring
from fee generating business.
BOKF has continued to build capital levels while improving asset
quality.
Leverage and total risk based capital ratios grew to 10.05% and
15.52% at YE
2013, up from 9.01% and 15.13%, respectively, at YE 2012. The
bank's tangible
common equity and tier 1 common ratios were also above peer
averages at 9.90%
and 13.55%, respectively, for YE 2013. Nonperforming assets (not
guaranteed by
U.S. government agencies) totalled 1.23% of outstanding loans
and repossessed
assets at YE 2013. Net charge offs to average assets have
remained under 1%
since 2009 and totalled to just 2 bps in 2013.
BOKF's sound credit quality and ample capital levels are offset
partially by the
bank's outsized exposure to the energy sector in Oklahoma and
Texas. Fitch notes
that BOKF has maintained relatively strong credit quality
throughout the
economic cycle with historic nonperforming and net charge off
ratios remaining
below Mid-Tier regional peer averages. BOKF's ratings
incorporate the
expectation of continued asset quality stability and ample
capital reserves.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - IDRS, VRs, AND SENIOR DEBT
BOKF is currently one of the highest rated banks within the
Fitch's Mid-Tier
Bank Peer Group. As such, upward rating potential is limited.
Conversely,
negative rating action may ensue should BOKF's asset quality
regress toward or
below peer averages. Although BOKF does not have an outsized
commercial loan
portfolio in the energy industry, most of the economies the bank
serves are
considered to be highly correlated to the energy industry.
Therefore, Fitch
notes that structural stress within the energy industry could
negatively
pressure BOKF's asset quality, earnings or capital and result in
a review of
BOKF's ratings and Outlook.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - SUBORDINATED DEBT AND OTHER HYBRID
SECURITIES
Subordinated debt and other hybrid capital issued by BOKF and
its subsidiaries
are all notched down from BOKF's VR of 'a' in accordance with
Fitch's assessment
of each instrument's respective non-performance and relative
Loss Severity risk
profiles, which vary considerably.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - SUBORDINATED DEBT AND OTHER HYBRID
SECURITIES
BOKF's subordinated debt is sensitive to changes in BOKF's VR.
Rating
sensitivities for the VR are listed above.
SUBSIDIARY AND AFFILIATED COMPANY KEY RATING DRIVERS
BOKF, N.A. is a wholly owned subsidiary of BOKF. BOKF, N.A.'s
ratings are
aligned with BOKF reflecting Fitch's view that the bank
subsidiary is core to
the franchise.
SUBSIDIARY AND AFFILIATED COMPANY RATING SENSITIVITIES
BOKF, N.A.'s ratings are sensitive to changes to BOKF's VR or
any changes to
Fitch's view of structural subordination between bank subsidiary
and holding
company. Rating sensitivities for the VR are listed above.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR
BOKF's Support Rating and Support Rating Floor of '5' and 'NF'
reflect Fitch's
view that the company is unlikely to procure extraordinary
support should such
support be needed.
KEY RATING SENSITIVITIES- SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING
FLOOR
BOKF's Support Rating and Support Rating Floor are sensitive to
Fitch's
assumption around capacity to procure extraordinary support in
case of need.
Fitch reviewed BOKF's ratings as part of the mid-tier regional
bank review. The
19 banks in today's review include: Associated Banc-Corp (ASBC),
BOK Financial
Corp (BOKF), Cathay General Bancorp (CATY), City National
Bancorp
(CYN),Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc (CFR), East West Bancorp, Inc.
(EWBC), First
Horizon National Corp (FHN), First National of Nebraska, Inc.
(FNNI), First
Niagara Financial Group, Inc. (FNFG), First Republic Bank (FRC),
First Merit
(FMER), Fulton Financial Corp (FULT), Hancock Holding Company
(HBHC), People's
United Financial, Inc. (PBCT), Synovus Financial Corp (SNV), TCF
Financial Corp
(TCB), UMB Financial Corporation (UMB), Webster Financial Corp
(WBS), Wintrust
(WTFC).
Fitch has affirmed the following ratings with a Stable Outlook:
BOK Financial Corporation
--Long-term IDR at 'A'; Outlook Stable;
--Short-term IDR at 'F1';
--Viability Rating at 'a';
--Support Floor at 'NF';
--Support at '5'.
BOKF, N.A.
--Long-term IDR at 'A'; Outlook Stable;
--Subordinated debt at 'A-';
--Long-term deposit at 'A+'
--Short-term IDR at 'F1';
--Short-term deposit at 'F1';
--Viability Rating at 'a';
--Support Floor at 'NF';
--Support at '5'.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Ryan Doyle
Director
+1-212-908-9162
Fitch Ratings, Inc.
One State Street Plaza
New York, NY 10004
Secondary Analyst
Doriana Gamboa
Director
+1-212-908-0865
Fitch Ratings, Inc.
One State Street Plaza
New York, NY 10004
Committee Chairperson
Christopher Wolfe
Managing Director
+1-212-908-0771
Media Relations: Brian Bertsch, New York, Tel: +1 212-908-0549,
Email:
brian.bertsch@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
--2014 Outlook: U.S. Banks (Nov. 21, 2013)
--U.S. Banks: Liquidity and Deposit Funding (Aug. 8, 2013)
--U.S. Banks: Interest Rate Risks (What Happens When Rates Rise)
(June 18, 2013)
--U.S. Bank Mergers and Acquisitions -- When Will The Catalysts
Kick In? (July
11, 2013)
--Global Trading and Universal Banks - Periodic Review (Dec. 12,
2013)
--Fitch Fundamentals Index - U.S.; Index Trend Analysis 4Q13
(Jan. 15, 2014)
--Risk Radar Global - Q313 (Sept. 5, 2013)
--Fitch Global Corporate Rating Activity â€“ Third Quarter 2013
(Dec. 5, 2013)
--U.S. Banking Quarterly Comment: 4Q13 (Earnings Continue to
Tick Up, but
Challenges Remain) (Jan. 27, 2014)
--Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria (Jan. 31, 2014)
--Assessing and Rating Bank Subordinated and Hybrid Securities
(Jan. 31, 2014)
