(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
BARCELONA/LONDON, July 30 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed
Robert Bosch GmbH's
(Bosch) Short-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'F1'. The
agency has also
affirmed the short-term debt issued by Bosch and Robert Bosch
Finance Corp at
'F1'.
The affirmation reflects the group solid's financial structure
and policy as
well as the recovery of profitability and cash generation since
2013. We also
expect earnings recovery to be sustained in the foreseeable
future. In
particular, the disposal of the loss-making solar business in
2013 gave a boost
to underlying profitability and will remove some business risk.
We also believe
that new vehicle production will increase in the next couple of
years and
support the group's automotive division.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Strong Business Profile
The rating reflects Bosch's solid and diversified business
profile, including
leading global positions in automotive supply (powertrain,
chassis and
aftermarkets), consumer goods (power tools) and industrial
technology
(hydraulics). Bosch also benefits from geographical
diversification.
Business Diversification
The group derives about two-thirds of its revenue from the
cyclical and volatile
automotive supply business. However, diversification is provided
by Bosch's
presence in the industrial, consumer goods and energy sectors.
The group is also
looking to focus further on the more stable and higher-margin
automotive
aftermarkets segment.
Discontinued Loss-making Business
The group has disposed of its loss-making solar business and
realigned its
business segments in four main divisions. This has had a
positive effect on
profitability and cash generation and the group confirmed its 8%
EBIT margin
target in the medium term, although Fitch believes this may not
be achieved by
2016.
Recovering Profitability
As a result of a further increase in sales, we expect group
profitability to
remain solid, at about the same level as last year at 6%. Fitch
expects the EBIT
margin to rebound in 2015 and 2016 to between 7.0%-7.5% from
6.0% reported in
2013, excluding discontinued operations, as gains from operating
leverage will
more than offset further unfavourable movements in forex and
increased
investments.
Stronger FCF Expected
As a result of stronger funds from operations (FFO), Fitch
expects the FCF
margin to recover to a level more commensurate with the ratings,
of between 3.5%
and 4% by 2016, from 2.5% in 2013 and being negative in 2011 and
2012.
Ample Liquidity, Low Leverage
Liquidity remains healthy, including EUR8.3bn of readily
available cash
according to Fitch's adjustments for minimum operational cash of
about EUR1.5bn
and less liquid marketable securities. Bosch has low FFO
adjusted gross and net
leverage, which we expect to decline to approximately 1.2x and
negative 0.6x at
end-2014 from 1.6x and negative 0.5x at end-2013.
Conservative Financial Policy
Earnings retention is an important source of financing, in line
with the group's
conservative financial policy, underpinned by substantial
liquidity. Dividend
payouts have always been negligible. Bosch is 92% owned by a
foundation, which
safeguards its independence. The remaining shares are held by
the Bosch family
and as treasury stock.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Negative: Future developments that could lead to negative rating
actions
include:
EBIT margin remaining sustainably below 6%, sustained negative
FCF and/or net
FFO leverage increasing above 0.5x.
Positive: An upgrade to 'F1+' is unlikely as the ratings have
already reached a
natural ceiling for the industry.
