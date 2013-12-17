Dec 17 (The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Fitch Ratings has affirmed Bosphorus Financial Services Limited's (Bosphorus)
notes, as follows:
Series 2012-B notes, USD75,000,000: affirmed at 'BBB+', Stable Outlook
Series 2012-C notes, EUR50,000,000: affirmed at 'BBB+', Stable Outlook
Series 2012-D notes, EUR10,000,000: affirmed at 'BBB+', Stable Outlook
Bosphorus is a securitisation of diversified payment rights (DPR) originated by
Finansbank A.S. (Finansbank; BBB-/Stable/F3). DPRs are essentially payment
orders processed by banks which can arise for a variety of reasons but mainly
reflect payments due on the export of goods and services, capital flows and
personal remittances. Bosphorus has purchased all present and future DPRs
denominated in dollars, euros and pounds from Finansbank, financed through
issued notes that are secured on the DPRs.
The programme has been in existence since 2000. However, Fitch only began rating
notes issued by the programme in 2012, which are the only outstanding notes
since then along with the retained Series 2012-A notes amounting to USD1m.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The notes' ratings primarily reflect Finansbank's local currency Issuer Default
Rating (IDR) of 'BBB-', Fitch's going concern assessment (GCA) score on the bank
and the transaction's consistently high monthly debt service coverage ratios
(DSCRs). Any controls on transfer or conversion of foreign exchange should be
mitigated, as payments from obligors are collected offshore.
Fitch has assigned a GCA score of GC3 to Finansbank, which reflects its relative
importance to the Turkish financial system. Fitch has rated the notes two
notches above Finansbank's local currency IDR following the agency's analysis of
the GC3 score. As of end-1H13, Finansbank, which is the fifth-largest privately
owned bank in the Turkish financial system, had USD30.6bn (equivalent) in
assets, representing about 4.1 % of total system assets on an unconsolidated
basis according to the Bank Association of Turkey.
Finansbank's DPR programme represents only about 0.6% of total liabilities and
1.7% of total liabilities excluding customer deposits, which is the lowest in
the region and contributes to Bosphorus's strengths. All the series 2012 notes
are in their interest-only periods and the earliest amortisation will start in
2015.
Investors remain exposed to the risk that future DPRs could fall, or flows are
diverted, leading to the issuer having insufficient collections available to
service the debt. In the initial rating process, Fitch tested these risks by
stressing the cash flows and believes the programme can withstand a substantial
drop in collections commensurate with the notes' ratings.
Although DSCRs are also a key input, the levels have been consistently high over
the last 12 months, and therefore the transaction is expected to be able to
withstand a significant decline in cash flows without it affecting the ratings.
Tested quarterly DSCRs for the programme was around 90x since March 2013 and
Fitch does not expect a substantial decrease in DSCRs barring a significant
deterioration at the bank.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The most significant variables affecting the notes' ratings are Finansbank's
credit quality, its GCA score, and the sovereign rating. Although coverage
levels are also a key input, the DSCRs have been consistently high, and
therefore the transaction should be able to withstand a significant decline in
cash flows without it affecting the ratings. Nevertheless, Fitch would analyse a
change in any of these variables to assess the possible impact on the
transaction's ratings.