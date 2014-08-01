(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
NEW YORK, August 01 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings affirms the long-term
IDRs of Boyd
Gaming Corp. (Boyd) and Peninsula Gaming LLC (Peninsula) at 'B'.
Fitch also
affirms Marina District Finance Company, Inc.'s (Borgata) IDR at
'B-'. The
Rating Outlook for Boyd and Peninsula is Stable while the Rating
Outlook for
Borgata remains Positive. A full list of issue specific rating
actions follows
at the end of the release.
Fitch links the IDRs of Boyd and Peninsula and views them on a
consolidated
basis, though it views Borgata's credit profile largely on a
standalone basis.
Peninsula is Boyd's wholly-owned unrestricted subsidiary and
Borgata is a 50/50
JV, which Boyd manages and consolidates into its financials. The
full rating
linkage rationale is discussed below.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Boyd/Peninsula
Boyd's 'B' IDR reflects a diversified asset base and healthy
free cash flow
(FCF) profile. These positive credit considerations are offset
by Boyd's high,
albeit sustainable, leverage and significant exposure to weak
regional casino
markets.
Fitch calculates gross leverage for Boyd for period ending June
30, 2014 at
7.6x, which includes Peninsula along with the $147 million
seller's note at
Peninsula's HoldCo. This offers minimal equity cushion as
regional assets
typically trade in 7x-8x multiple range. Fitch deems this
sustainable especially
when taking Boyd's healthy FCF profile. Boyd's stand-alone
leverage is slightly
better at 7.4x; however, Fitch believes including Peninsula in
Boyd's ratios is
appropriate given the high likelihood that Boyd merges Peninsula
into its
restricted group in the near-to-medium term. Boyd has stated
that it intends to
merge Peninsula into its restricted group and Peninsula's
unsecured notes become
callable this August at 106.28.
Boyd's FCF is strong for its rating level and reflects a limited
development
pipeline, heavy mix of LIBOR based bank debt and $1.1 billion in
federal-level
NOLs. Fitch estimates Boyd's discretionary FCF run-rate at
approximately $165
million, which includes about $55 million of FCF at Peninsula.
Fitch's estimate for Boyd's FCF run-rate incorporates (estimates
include
Peninsula):
--$517 million of LTM property EBITDA for period ending June 30,
2014;
--$50 million of corporate expense;
--$200 million of interest expense;
--$0 of income tax;
--$100 million of maintenance CapEx.
Boyd could potentially reduce its interest expense by roughly
$10 million over
the next six months as its 9.125% Boyd notes and 8.375%
Peninsula notes become
callable this year. The potential interest expense savings could
be offset if
short term interest rates increase. This would increase the cost
associated with
the $2.2 billion of credit facility loans outstanding (including
$770 million at
Peninsula). Most of the loans have a LIBOR floor of 1%;
therefore, rising rates
is not a near-term concern.
Longer-term, Borgata could be in a position to make
distributions as its
leverage declines below 4.5x, the threshold for making
restricted payments in
Borgata's credit agreement. That may occur as early as 2015 and
annual
distributions to Boyd could be in the $10 million-$20 million
range per Fitch's
base case.
The strong FCF profile offsets the risk associated with Boyd's
operating mix,
which is generally weak with a large exposure to regional
markets. Fitch's base
case for the wholly-owned assets incorporates a 3% revenue
decline for full year
2014, 2% decline for 2015 and 0.4% decline for 2016. The 2%
decline estimate for
2015 takes into account Fitch's 5% decline estimate for Boyd's
Midwest/South
segment, which reflects increased competition in Lake Charles,
LA. In other
years Fitch sees flat to low-single digit growth in Boyd's
Nevada segments
(about a third of wholly-owned EBITDA) offset by low-single
digit declines
across Boyd's regional markets.
Fitch projects EBITDA margins to remain stable. This in part
reflects Fitch's
expectation that the better performing Nevada properties will
have greater
EBITDA flow-through relative to the higher taxed regional
assets.
Regional trends continue to be weak year-to-date through June,
with more mature
markets showing mid-single digit declines in more recent months.
The common
theme sounded by regional casino operators is that the weakness
stems largely
from the lower-tier customers.
Fitch attributes the weakness in regional gaming to near-term
and long-term
headwinds. Near-term, the end of the federal unemployment
benefits at year-end
2013 and the individual health insurance sign-ups related to the
implementation
of the Affordable Care Act (ACA) are having an impact.
Annualized unemployment
benefits are down $31 billion in the 1Q'14 and the Congressional
Budget Office
expects six million to be enrolled in an ACA-compliant plan in
2014, with about
five million getting some form of a subsidy. Longer-term
headwinds include
stagnant wages among the 99%; reprioritization of discretionary
income; lower
interest rates (which affects investment income) and
proliferation of lower
cost, more convenient gaming (e.g. video gaming terminals at
bars, casino-themed
social games, and lottery).
Borgata
Borgata's Positive Outlook reflects the property's stabilizing
operating trends
and the prospect for improved financial profile following the
property tax
settlement with the City of Atlantic City and ability to
refinance its 9.875%
senior notes this year. Fitch may upgrade Borgata's IDR to 'B'
once leverage
declines closer to 6x, which may occur within 6-to-12 months
once Borgata
receives the $88 million tax settlement. The 'B-' IDR continues
to take into
account Borgata's leading position in the Atlantic City market.
In June 2013 Borgata entered into a settlement agreement with
the City of
Atlantic City to reduce its tax assessment for tax years
2011-2014. Per the
settlement Borgata is entitled to an $88.25 million refund for
years 2011-2014
and a tax credit of $17.85 million for 2014. Borgata's assessed
value for 2015
will also be reduced. Boyd estimates run-rate annual savings
from the reduced
assessment at $24 million.
Additionally, a court ordered refund of $48 million for years
2009 and 2010 is
being appealed by the city. The $88 million refund hinges on the
city's ability
to issue bonds. The city was able to access the market to issue
$63 million in
bonds in December 2013 with a coupon of 5% and more recently
issued short-term
bond anticipation notes at 1.75% in February 2014.
The Upstate New York casino licenses will be awarded this fall.
Fitch would view
a casino(s) in Orange County, NY receiving a license negatively.
Orange County
is located just 30 minutes north of the densely populated
northern New Jersey.
Fitch estimates that a casino in Orange County could negatively
impact Atlantic
City casinos' revenues by 5%-10% whereas casinos in the more
distant Sullivan
County, NY (the Catskills region) would pressure revenues by
less than 5%.
An Orange County casino proposal winning a license would not
necessarily
preclude an upgrade, but would tighten the cushion in Borgata's
IDR against
further operating pressure. An upstate casino would not open
until late 2016 or
early 2017. This gives enough time for Borgata to build in
balance sheet cushion
by prepaying debt using FCF and the property tax settlement
proceeds.
Besides Upstate New York, new competition could come online in
Philadelphia and
in northern New Jersey. Another Philadelphia casino would only
have a modest
negative impact on Borgata since there are already four
Philadelphia-area
casinos (including one within the city borders). A casino in
northern New Jersey
is a lower probability event given that it requires legislative
and voter
approvals but would be more impactful on Borgata. Fitch
estimates less than 5%
revenue impact from another Philadelphia casino and possibly
greater than 10%
impact from a casino in northern New Jersey.
Fitch estimates Borgata's run-rate FCF at about $65 million,
which provides some
cushion against further competition in the Northeast. The FCF
run-rate estimate
incorporates:
--$126 million of LTM EBITDA, plus
--$12 million of additional annual property tax savings ($12
million of the $24
million in annualized savings was recognized in the
second-quarter2014), plus
--$7 million estimated negative impact from the harsh 2013/2014
winter; minus
-- $55 million of interest expense assuming the 9.875% notes are
refinanced with
debt with interest of 6.75% (same as the incremental term loan
issued last
year); minus
-- $25 million on maintenance CapEx.
Fitch views Borgata's and Boyd's rating linkage as weak given
that Borgata is
only 50% owned by Boyd. Additionally, Borgata operates in a
difficult,
competitive market and Borgata and Boyd do not share brands and
have distinct
loyalty programs. Borgata's exposure to online gaming increases
the strategic
linkage consideration; however, online gaming has started off
slow generating a
loss of $5 million in the first half 2014. Fitch expects online
gaming
profitability to improve but does not expect cash flows from
online gaming to
exceed $15 million in the near- term.
RATING SENSITIVITIES FOR BOYD & PENINSULA (Fitch Forecasts in
parentheses)
Negative: Future developments that may, individually or
collectively, lead to
negative rating action include:
-- Boyd's Debt/EBITDA ratio excluding Borgata moving towards 8x
(FY14: 7.6x and
FY15: 7.5x);
-- Discretionary run-rate FCF declining towards or below $75
million (FY14: $155
million and FY15: $141 million);
-- Same-store regional markets revenues continue to decline in
the low-to-mid
single digit range;
-- Boyd pursuing a REIT spin-off or an M&A activity that would
result in rent
adjusted leverage to increase.
Positive: No positive rating action is expected over the next
12-24 months given
the company's high leverage. However, positive rating action may
result from:
-- Debt/EBITDA declining below 6x (FY14: 7.6x and FY15: 7.5x);
-- Discretionary run-rate FCF exceeding $200 million (FY14: $155
million and
FY15: $141 million);
-- Regional markets being flat or growing on same-store basis;
-- Consolidation of Peninsula into Boyd's restricted group.
RATING SENSITIVITIES FOR BORGATA (Fitch Forecasts in
parentheses)
Positive: Future developments that may, individually or
collectively, lead to
positive rating action include:
-- Borgata's debt/EBITDA ratio declining below 6x (FY14: 5.1x
and FY15: 4.6x);
-- Discretionary run-rate FCF approaching or exceeding $50
million (FY14: $63
million and FY15: $77 million);
-- Receipt of the $88 million property tax refund from the City
of Atlantic
City, using the proceeds to repay debt;
-- Continuation in stable revenue trends;
-- Additional clarity with respect to the Upstate New York
licenses (an Orange
County license would be viewed negatively).
Negative: At a 'B-' IDR there is some cushion against operating
pressure.
However, negative rating action may result from:
-- Borgata's debt/EBITDA ratio moving towards 8x (FY14: 5.1x and
FY15: 4.6x);
-- Discretionary run-rate FCF declining below $10 million (FY14:
$63 million and
FY15: $77 million);
-- Resumption of negative revenue trends;
-- New Jersey expands land-based gaming outside of Atlantic
City.
Fitch affirms the following ratings:
Boyd Gaming Corp.
--Long-term IDR at 'B';
--Senior secured credit facility at 'BB/RR1';
--Senior unsecured notes at 'CCC+/RR6'.
Peninsula Gaming LLC (Peninsula Gaming Corp. as co-issuer):
--Long-term IDR at 'B';
--Senior secured credit facility at 'BB/RR1';
--Senior unsecured notes at 'CCC+/RR6'.
Marina District Finance Company, Inc. (Borgata)
--Long-term IDR at 'B-';
--Senior secured payment priority revolving credit facility at
'BB-/RR1';
--Senior secured incremental term loan at 'B+/RR2';
--Senior secured notes at 'B+/RR2'.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Alex Bumazhny, CFA
Director
+1-212-908-9179
Fitch Ratings, Inc., 33 Whitehall Street, New York, NY 10004
Secondary Analyst
Michael Paladino, CFA
Senior Director
+1-212-908-9113
Committee Chairperson
John Witt, CFA
Senior Director
+1-212-908-0673
Media Relations: Brian Bertsch, New York, Tel: +1 212-908-0549,
Email:
brian.bertsch@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
--'Corporate Rating Methodology - Including Short-Term Ratings
and Parent and
Subsidiary Linkage' (May 28, 2014);
--'Recovery Ratings and Notching Criteria for Non-Financial
Corporate Issuers'
(Nov. 19, 2013);
--'U.S. Gaming Recovery Models - First-Quarter 2014' (July 24,
2014);
--'Fitch 50 (Structural Profiles of 50 Leveraged U.S. Credits)'
(July 8, 2014);
--'U.S. Regional Gaming: Long-Term Headwinds Abound (A Study of
Secular Trends
in U.S. Regional Gaming)' (Jul. 21, 2014).
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Corporate Rating Methodology - Including Short-Term Ratings and
Parent and
Subsidiary Linkage
here
Recovery Ratings and Notching Criteria for Non-Financial
Corporate Issuers
here
U.S. Gaming Recovery Models â€” First-Quarter 2014
here
Fitch 50 (Structural Profiles of 50 Leveraged U.S. Credits)
here
U.S. Regional Gaming: Long-Term Headwinds Abound (A Study of
Secular Trends in
U.S. Regional Gaming)
here
Additional Disclosure
Solicitation Status
here
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.