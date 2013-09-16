(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
FRANKFURT/LONDON, September 16 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has
affirmed BRE Bank
Hipoteczny SA's (BBH; A/Stable/F1) mortgage covered bonds'
rating at 'A' with a
Stable Outlook following a periodic review of the programme.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The ratings are based on BBH's Long-term Issuer Default Rating
(IDR) of 'A' and
the Discontinuity Cap (D-Cap) of 0 (full discontinuity).
As of end June 2013, the mortgage covered bonds amounted to
PLN1.85bn and were
secured by a cover pool of PLN2.50bn of assets. The cover pool
distribution by
asset type remained almost unchanged, predominantly commercial
mortgage loans
(99%); the rest are residential loans. All properties securing
the loans are
located in Poland.
There are high maturity mismatches between assets and
liabilities. The asset
pool's weighted average residual life is 7.6 years compared to
2.8 years for the
covered bonds. The asset cash flows have a constant amortisation
profile over
the next 30 years, while all 14 issued covered bonds mature
within the next six
years. There are also significant currency mismatches. Whereas
97.7% of the
liabilities are denominated in Polish zloty and 2.3% denominated
in euros, only
36.1% of the assets are zloty denominated. Meanwhile, 59.7% are
denominated in
euros and the reminding 4.2% in US dollars. No privileged swaps
are registered
in the cover pool. Interest rate mismatches are minor as more
than 99% of assets
have floating interest rates compared to 100% of the covered
bonds.
In its cash flow analysis, the agency tested if the level of
overcollateralisation (OC) of 10%, which the issuer publicly
commits to
maintain, would provide more than 51% recoveries on defaulted
covered bonds in a
'A+' scenario, so that the covered bonds can be rated 'A+' under
Fitch's
methodology. Fitch could not conduct an accurate credit analysis
due to the lack
of detailed information on the cover assets, especially at
property level.
Therefore, under conservative assumptions, stressed defaults and
recoveries in
this scenario are assumed to be 75% and 47%, respectively. As
calculated
recoveries are below 51% in the 'A+' scenario, the covered bonds
are rated 'A',
which is equal to the issuer's IDR.
The D-Cap of 0 is driven by the full discontinuity risk
assessment of the
liquidity gap and systemic risk component reflecting the absence
of any
mandatory liquidity provision in the Polish covered bonds
legislation. Combined
with insufficient marketability of the predominantly commercial
cover assets for
the mortgage pool, the agency considers this risk as the weakest
link for the
programme.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
In terms of sensitivity of the covered bonds' rating, the 'A'
ratings would be
vulnerable to downgrade if BBH's IDR was downgraded by one or
more notches.
More details on the portfolio and Fitch's analysis will be
available in a credit
update, which will shortly be available at www.fitchratings.com.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Martin Kuhn
Associate Director
+69 768076 132
Fitch Deutschland GmbH
Taunusanlage 17
60325 Frankfurt am Main
Secondary Analyst
Vessela Krmnicek, CFA
Director
+69 768076 298
Committee Chairperson
Susanne Matern, CFA
Senior Director
+49 69 7680 76 237
Media Relations: Hannah Huntly, London, Tel: +44 20 3530 1153,
Email:
hannah.huntly@fitchratings.com.
