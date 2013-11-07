(Repeat for additional subscribers)

Fitch Ratings has affirmed Breeze Finance S.A.'s (Breeze3) class A and class B bonds as follows:

EUR222.3m class A (XS0294895999) affirmed at 'B+'; Outlook Negative

EUR76.3m class B (XS0294895726) affirmed at 'CCC'

The rating affirmation reflects the stable technical performance of the wind farms with availability above 96% and the wind yield in line with Fitch's current expectations after having been significantly lower than initially projected. The Negative Outlook reflects mounting maintenance and repair costs as turbines age.

KEY RATING DRIVERS

Operation Risk

The key operational risk is a rise in maintenance and repair costs above budgeted amounts as the turbines age. In 2012, operating costs exceeded budget by 9% despite operating costs projections having been increased from initial assumptions. Expenses have been broadly in line with budget so far in 2013, although unexpected technical failures may become more frequent, further jeopardizing Breeze 3's ability to service debt, in particular if the failure coincides with weak wind yield.

(Weaker)

Revenue Risk- Volume

The project continues to suffer from weak wind conditions which are the main driver for the project's tight liquidity. The borrower reduced its P90 estimate by some 10% in 2012 after recognising the overstated initial projections. Fitch's base case and rating case energy production assumptions are some 15% lower than the original projections and broadly appear in line with the actual wind resource. Furthermore the variability of wind yield during the year, coupled with the uniform principal repayment amount at the April and October payment dates, results in the company being unable to service the class B notes at the October payment date.

(Midrange)

Revenue Risk - Price

The wind farms are remunerated through fixed feed-in-tariffs embedded in German and French energy regulations. Limited exposure to merchant prices (approximately 7% of generation capacity in 2023 increasing to 30% in 2026) over the last three to four years of the debt term stemmed mainly from a shorter period over which French tariffs are fixed (15 years from commencement of operation compared with 20 years for German projects).

(Midrange)

Debt Structure

Payments on the Class B are deferrable and are fully subordinated to the payment of interest and the repayment of principal on Class A. The amount currently deferred on class B is EUR13.9m. Fitch does not expect that the borrower will be in the position to pay back such amount, nor possible future additional deferred amounts, unless energy production consistently and materially exceeds the historical average.

While class B debt service reserve account (DSRA) has been fully drawn since 2009, class A DSRA remains fully funded. However, once drawn, class A debt reserve would not be replenished as long as class B deferrals remain outstanding.

(Midrange - Class A; Weaker - Class B)

RATING SENSITIVITIES

The rating could be downgraded as a result of weak wind conditions, a material decline of the turbines' availability and/or a lasting increase in O&M costs above current expectations.

Wind yield at or above P50 enabling the project to repay the deferred class B principal may lead to a rating upgrade.

SUMMARY OF CREDIT

Breeze 3 is a Luxembourg SPV that issued three classes of notes on 19 April 2007 for an aggregate issuance amount of EUR455m to finance the acquisition and completion of a portfolio of wind farms located in Germany and France, as well as establishing various reserve accounts. The notes will be repaid from the cash flow generated by the sale of the energy produced by the wind farms, mainly under regulated tariffs.