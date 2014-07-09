(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, July 09 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Brit
Insurance Holdings
B.V.'s Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'BBB+' with a
Stable Outlook and
its subordinated notes at 'BB+'.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The ratings reflect the solid financial profile of the Brit
group (Brit), which
is supported by strong risk-adjusted capitalisation and
underlying earnings. The
group reported an overall profit after tax for 2013 of GBP101.7m
(2012:
GBP84.7m). The reported combined ratio, excluding FX effects,
was 85.2% (2012:
93.2%), which was assisted by a continued benign catastrophe
environment.
Fitch views positively Brit's streamlined operational structure,
writing solely
through Lloyd's of London (Lloyd's) as a dedicated global
specialty insurer and
reinsurer, and rebalancing of the underwriting portfolio to
focus on short tail
direct insurance and profitable specialty lines. As a result of
these changes,
Brit's financial performance has improved, with the attritional
loss ratio on an
accident year basis falling to 51.3% in 2013 from 64.2% in 2009.
Fitch views the level of investment risk as high for the
ratings. Brit has
increased its exposure to both equity and credit markets, as the
market
environment in Europe and the US continues to stabilise, in an
effort to
increase the investment yield on its assets. This has resulted
in increased
investment risk as measured by a risky assets (non-investment
grade bonds,
unaffiliated equities and investments in affiliates)-to- equity
ratio of 82% at
end-2013, which is high compared with peers.
Brit's initial public offering (IPO), which returned 25% of the
company to
public ownership, was a natural progression for the insurer,
which removes some
uncertainty around the possibility and nature of a return to
public ownership.
Fitch recognises the improvements that have been made to Brit's
underwriting
performance since the company was taken into private ownership
and views the IPO
as a marginal credit positive. Fitch will closely monitor Brit's
post-IPO
profile, specifically in relation to the size and timing of any
further share
sales, dividend strategy and overall capitalisation.
Brit continues to be majority-owned by Achilles Netherlands
Holdings B.V, a
holding company majority owned by funds managed by Apollo
Management VII, L.P.
and funds advised by CVC Capital Partners Ltd.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
A combined ratio consistently above 97%, or a marked shift
towards a higher-risk
investment portfolio as represented by a risky assets-to-equity
ratio greater
than 100%, could lead to a downgrade. Catastrophic events
leading to significant
underwriting losses relative to Brit's peer group could also
lead to downgrade.
A decrease in investment risk as measured by a risky
assets-to-equity ratio of
less than 50%, coupled with maintenance of current strong
underwriting
performance, could lead to an upgrade.
Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com.
