(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
MILAN/LONDON, March 11 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed
British American
Tobacco p.l.c.'s (BAT) Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) and
senior
unsecured rating at 'A-'. The Short-term IDR has also been
affirmed at 'F2'. The
Outlook is Stable. In addition, the senior unsecured long-term
rating of debt
issued by BAT's subsidiaries, British American Tobacco Holdings
(The
Netherlands) B.V., B.A.T. International Finance p.l.c. and
B.A.T. Capital
Corporation, has been affirmed at 'A-'. The Short-term rating
has been affirmed
at 'F2'.
The affirmation reflects BAT's stable cash generative profile,
capable of
successfully coping with the industry's contracting volumes
through price
increases and cost rationalisations. These elements support
steady and
consistent revenue and profit growth. At the same time, generous
shareholder
distributions keep leverage at the top end compatible with BAT's
'A-' IDR. The
affirmation is premised on Fitch's expectation that BAT should
remain capable of
defending its profits even amidst product innovation or stronger
regulation in
the industry and that management would consider scaling down
share buybacks to
protect credit metrics should it be necessary.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Stable Business Profile
The ratings reflect BAT's position as a leading international
tobacco company,
supported by the diversity of its portfolio of brands and the
countries in which
it operates. BAT's superior geographical diversity, which
includes close to 60%
of profits coming from high-growth emerging markets, is key to
its ability to
protect revenues in an industry characterised by the
accelerating decline of
consumption in the developed world.
Regulatory Pressures
The ratings also factor in the increasing regulation of tobacco
companies. This
includes the gradual extension, sponsored by the World Health
Organization, of
smoking and advertising restrictions, as well as higher excise
duty, to the less
regulated, developing markets of eastern Europe, Asia and Latin
America. In
addition, several governments are watching the effects of
Australia's plain
packaging legislation introduced in December 2012. Fitch does
not expect
widespread replication. However, if this was the case, it could
have adverse
effects on the industry's pricing power.
Demand Pressures and Profits
Unemployment and sharp increases in excise duties in selected
countries are
causing some down-trading by consumers and a shift of purchases
towards illicit
trade. However, thanks to price increases, cost rationalisation
and wide
geographic diversification, BAT maintained healthy revenue and
profit momentum
over 2008 to 2013, despite a consistent, low single digit
contraction of
volumes.
Substantial Cash Flow
The ratings are also supported by the group's stable and
substantial cash flow
from operations (2013: GBP4.1bn) and by Fitch's view that the
operating profit
margin should continue to improve, aided by price increases and
cost
rationalisation.
Generous Shareholder Distributions
The above positive factors are partly offset by BAT's generous
dividend policy
(at least 65% of earnings) and share buybacks, which more than
absorb free cash
flow (FCF). BAT has increased its annual share buyback programme
to GBP1.5bn for
2013 and 2014. Excluding working capital movements Fitch
forecasts growing FCF
over 2014-2015 from 2013's GBP0.8bn. Such strong cash flow
generation should
enable net FFO-based lease adjusted leverage to remain stable at
2012-2013's
level of 2.0x.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Negative: Future developments that may, individually or
collectively, lead to a
negative rating action include:
- FFO based net leverage above 2.0x on a sustained basis.
- FCF (adjusted by working capital swings) falling below GBP500m
as a result of
litigation or dividend distributions.
- FFO Fixed charge cover under 6.0x.
- A deteriorating operating profile, as evidenced by impaired
organic profit
growth capability, resulting from more adverse regulation or
declining demand
for BAT's products.
Positive: Provided that litigation and regulation risks remain
manageable,
upward rating pressure could materialise in the event of:
- FFO based net leverage lower than 1.0x - 1.2x.
- FFO Fixed charge cover above 10.0x.
- FCF above GBP1.5bn and FCF margin at least in the high single
digits.
- Further improvement in operating EBIT margin above 38%.
Contact:
Principal Analyst
Ching Mei Chia
Director
+44 20 3530 1068
Supervisory Analyst
Giulio Lombardi
Senior Director
+39 02 8790 87214
Fitch Italia S.p.A.
Via Morigi, 6
Ingresso Via Privata Maria Teresa, 8
20123 Milan
Committee Chair
Pablo Mazzini
Senior Director
+44 20 3530 1021
Media Relations: Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel: +44 20 3530
1103, Email:
peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com. For
regulatory
purposes in various jurisdictions, the supervisory analyst named
above is deemed
to be the primary analyst for this issuer; the principal analyst
is deemed to be
the secondary.
Applicable criteria, 'Corporate Rating Methodology', dated 5
August 2013, are
available at www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Corporate Rating Methodology: Including Short-Term Ratings and
Parent and
Subsidiary Linkage
here
Additional Disclosure
Solicitation Status
here
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.