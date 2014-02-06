(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, February 06 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed British
Arab Commercial
Bank's (BACB) Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'BB' with
a Stable
Outlook. The Viability Rating (VR) has also been affirmed at
'bb'. A full list
of rating actions is at the end of this rating action
commentary.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - IDRs and VR
BACB's IDRs and VR are mainly driven by its risk profile,
determined by its
trade finance operations in higher-risk Middle East and North
African markets.
This could potentially lead to asset quality deterioration if
risks are not
controlled. The rating is constrained by significant funding
concentrations.
Libyan government institutions provide virtually all of the
bank's customer
deposit funding. While the bank demonstrates satisfactory
balance sheet
liquidity, including holding a large pool of highly rated liquid
securities,
BACB could not withstand a substantial withdrawal of its Libyan
deposits, in
Fitch's view. Such a scenario is, however, not in Fitch's base
case assumptions
given the bank's strategic importance to its Libyan majority
shareholders and
the stability of these deposits over time.
The rating also reflects BACB's long track-record and expertise
as a London
based niche trade finance bank, focusing mainly on the Middle
East and North
African region, in addition to some Central, Middle and
sub-Saharan African
markets. The Stable Outlook on BACB's Long-term IDR reflects the
diversity of
the bank's markets and its flexible business model.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - IDRs and VR
BACB's ratings could come under pressure if the bank's strategic
importance to
its majority shareholders diminished - evidenced by a
substantial withdrawal of
deposits or business or both. The ratings would come under
pressure in the event
of heightened political risk in its core markets affecting
profitability, or if
BACB expands aggressively into new and untested business lines
or frontier
markets in Africa. Given the concentrated nature of its loan
book, BACB is
exposed to event risk, particularly from its legacy loan book.
Further pressure
could arise from substantial deterioration in asset quality,
although given the
bank's focus on short-term trade-finance related transactions,
Fitch does not
anticipate material deterioration in loan quality.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - SUPPORT RATING
The Support Rating reflects that potential institutional support
from the bank's
major shareholder (83.5%), the Libyan Foreign Bank (LFB), is
possible, given
that the LFB has demonstrated support for BACB in the past.
However, this is not
factored into the ratings. This is because it is difficult for
Fitch to assess
the ability to provide such support on a timely basis given the
uncertain
political environment in Libya. Therefore the lowest Support
Rating of '5' has
been affirmed.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - SUPPORT RATING
In the longer term, the Support Rating could be sensitive to a
strengthening of
the LFB's relationship with BACB; in addition to increased
stability in Libya
and a continued propensity to support BACB, this could lead to
an upgrade.
The rating actions are as follows:
Long-term IDR affirmed at 'BB'; Stable Outlook
Short-term IDR affirmed at 'B'
Viability Rating affirmed at 'bb'
Support Rating affirmed at '5'
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Mahin Dissanayake
Director
+44 20 3530 1618
Fitch Ratings Limited
30 North Colonnade
London E14 5GN
Secondary Analyst
Patrick Breen
Analyst
+44 20 3530 1645
Committee Chairperson
Olivia Perney Guillot
Senior Director
+33 144 29 91 74
Media Relations: Hannah Huntly, London, Tel: +44 20 3530 1153,
Email:
hannah.huntly@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable criteria, â€˜Global Financial Institutions Rating
Criteriaâ€™ dated 31
January 2014, are available at www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria
here
Additional Disclosure
Solicitation Status
here
