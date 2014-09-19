(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, September 19 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed The
British Land Company
Plc's (British Land) Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at
'BBB+', Short-term
IDR at 'F2' and senior unsecured rating at 'A-'. The Outlook on
the Long-term
IDR is Stable.
British Land is a UK-focused REIT with a portfolio split between
London offices
and UK retail. The ratings continue to reflect high occupancy, a
diverse and
strong quality tenant base, 10-year average contracted lease
length and a
diverse prime asset base.
The strong operating risk profile is supported by a conservative
balance sheet
with a largely fixed-rate, nine-year average maturity debt
profile complementing
the longevity of cash flow. Despite strong financial metrics
British Land's sole
focus on the inherently cyclical UK property cycle and targeted
loan-to-value
(LTV) of around 40%-50% are a rating constraint.
Fitch focuses its analysis on the statutory reported group basis
excluding any
non-recourse activities (the recently consolidated Hercules Unit
Trust). EBITDA
is calculated adding regular dividend income from JV's and other
non-recourse
interests.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Stable Credit Metrics
Despite a reasonable level of development expense since 2010
credit metrics have
remained stable due to an equity placing in 2013 and non-core
disposals.
Fitch-adjusted group LTV was 41% as of the financial year to
March 2014 (29%
including equity interest in JVs) and net debt/EBITDA was 8.2x.
These are strong
compared with other Fitch rated EMEA REITs and in line with its
'BBB+' IDR. Net
debt/EBITDA is likely to decrease as future rental income from
the completed
development programme feeds through.
Improved Interest Serviceability
Development completions, a run-off in rent-free periods and some
rent uplifts
are forecasted by Fitch to drive mid-single digit rental income
growth. On a
group basis Fitch-adjusted EBITDA net interest coverage (NIC)
stood at around
3.0x for FY14. Fitch's rating case forecasts show continued
EBITDA NIC
resilience through to FY17 at around 3.0x. Around 73% of debt is
hedged against
rising interest rates.
Measured Development Pipeline
British Land's well-timed 2010 development programme is reaching
completion with
only GBP111m cost to complete as at FY14 (on a proportionally
consolidated
basis). These properties are largely complete and 73% pre-let,
fuelling rental
income growth into 2015 and 2016. The development programme
committed to since
2010 is smaller. However, these are largely under construction
with total
committed cost to complete of GBP427m. Combined cost to complete
totals GBP538m,
remaining moderate at 4.5% of the investment property portfolio.
This remains
well within Fitch's guidelines for development exposure at
investment-grade
level.
Diversified Debt Structure
During the last three years British Land has actively accessed
different
channels of the debt capital markets. This included a recent
GBP200m US private
placement with a 12-year maturity, competitively priced bank
debt and a GBP400m
convertible bond issued in 2012. The management team has an
extensive track
record in accessing the debt and equity capital markets
including having
structured a number of CMBS transactions to finance a number of
British Land's
JV interests. British Land is positioned favourably among peers
in debt
management, with average debt maturity at the group level of 8.2
years versus
EMEA REIT average of around five years, while the average cost
of debt at the
group level is 3.5%, down from 4.4% in FY13.
Prime Quality Portfolio
British Land's portfolio is composed mainly of prime UK retail
and offices in
central London. The quality of the assets under management,
together with the
robustness and variety of its tenants, contribute to a stable
revenue stream.
Strong Unencumbered Asset Pool
Financial covenants set out on the unsecured borrowings provide
unsecured
lenders solid protection. As at FY14 unsecured lenders benefit
from GBP4.4bn of
wholly owned unencumbered properties and stable dividend income
along with
residual equity value from its secured assets and JV interests.
The unencumbered
asset cover (FY14: 2.6x) is expected to remain comfortably above
2.0x - the
Fitch threshold for an investment-grade REIT rating and for the
application of
the one-notch sector uplift to senior unsecured debt ratings.
Strong Liquidity
In April 2014 British Land signed a five-year GBP785m syndicated
revolving
credit facility (extendable to seven years) maintaining
committed unsecured
undrawn facilities around GBP2bn at the group level. With
GBP0.5bn debt maturing
within one year and a smooth long-dated debt maturity profile,
liquidity is
strong in a peer context.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Positive: Future developments that could lead to positive rating
actions
include:
- A commitment to revise down targeted proportional consolidated
basis LTV below
the current 40% - 50% range
- Improved diversification of assets on a geographical basis,
decreasing the
inherent cyclicality of the London office market
- Fitch-adjusted group EBITDA NIC above 3.0x on a sustained
basis
Negative: Future developments that could lead to negative rating
action include:
- Fitch-adjusted group LTV above 50% and on a proportional
consolidated basis
LTV above 55% on a sustained basis
- Unencumbered asset cover below 2.0x or material deterioration
in the
unencumbered asset pool quality
- Fitch-adjusted group EBITDA NIC below 2.0x on a sustained
basis
