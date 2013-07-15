(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, July 15 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed BT Group
plc's (BT) Long-term
Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'BBB' with a Stable Outlook. A
full list of
rating actions is below.
The affirmation reflects the balance between competitive
challenges and the
resilience of its core cash flow as the incumbent fixed-line
operator. Continued
cost savings are likely to offset BT's investment in TV content,
which should
make it more competitive in the UK triple-play services market,
but not without
execution risk.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Stable Margins
The Stable Outlook reflects Fitch's expectation of a gradually
improving
underlying revenue trend and stable margins due to management's
continuous
efforts to improve efficiency. BT has low leverage compared with
its peers and
solid cash flow generation.
Pay-TV Challenges
BT's investment in English Premier League football rights
highlights its desire
to compete in the highly competitive UK triple-play services
market. This
strategy is not without risks and its success should be judged
on whether it
helps BT to monetise the GBP2.5bn investment it is making in
rolling out its
fibre network. Success over the next two years should determine
whether BT
rebids for football rights in 2015.
Broadband Share is Key
Increasing its TV customer base and take-up of its superfast
broadband
connections (ie, fibre) are important if BT is to establish a
sustainable
competitive position. The chances of BT offsetting the cost of
these football
rights from new TV customer subscriptions alone are slim, but
this investment in
content should help BT defend and increase its overall broadband
market share.
Unique Risk Profile
BT's leverage profile has been improving over the past few
years, and based on
conservative Fitch base case assumptions, funds from operations
(FFO) adjusted
net leverage should remain at around 2.0x for the next two
years. However, BT is
rated lower than European peers with a similar leverage profile
for several
reasons: i) unlike most other European incumbents, BT lacks a
domestic mobile
network; ii) the UK telecoms market is unique in Europe with its
intense
triple-play services competition; and iii) BT lacks significant
geographical
diversification in cash flow generation as positive free cash
flow generation at
Global Services has been limited.
Pension Drag Declining
BT's pension deficit is of limited concern as BT has taken steps
over the past
few years to close the funding deficit. The next actuarial
review is likely to
be completed in early 2015. BT's rating is unlikely to be
negatively impacted
even if annual pension deficit payments of around GBP300m
increased
significantly over the medium term.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Future developments that may, individually or collectively, lead
to positive
rating action include:
- Improved positioning in the highly competitive UK triple-play
market leading
to sustained underlying revenue growth with stable margins.
- FFO adjusted net leverage approaching 1.5x on a sustainable
basis.
Future developments that may, individually or collectively, lead
to negative
rating action include:
- Expectation of FFO adjusted net leverage approaching 3.0x on a
sustainable
basis.
- Deterioration in the key operating and financial metrics in BT
Retail or
Global Services, as could significant risk taking in relation to
the development
of BT Retail's content offerings.
LIQUIDITY AND DEBT STRUCTURE:
BT's liquidity is healthy, with cash and cash equivalents of
GBP1.5bn at the end
of March 2013 and GBP1.5bn of undrawn committed credit
facilities. The company's
cash position has been further improved with USD600m of bonds
issued in June. As
of 31 March, BT had around GBP1.5bn of total debt maturing
within 12 months,
including around GBP320m of bonds and GBP769m of commercial
paper.
FULL LIST OF RATING ACTIONS:
BT Group plc
Long-term IDR: affirmed at 'BBB'; Stable Outlook
Short-term IDR: affirmed at 'F2'
British Telecommunications plc
Long-term IDR: affirmed at 'BBB'; Stable Outlook
Short-term IDR: affirmed at 'F2'
Senior unsecured rating: affirmed at 'BBB'.
Commercial Paper Programme: affirmed at 'F2'
Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com. For
regulatory
purposes in various jurisdictions, the supervisory analyst named
above is deemed
to be the primary analyst for this issuer; the principal analyst
is deemed to be
the secondary.
Applicable criteria, 'Corporate Rating Methodology', dated 8
August 2012 is
available at www.fitchratings.com.
