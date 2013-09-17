(The following statement was released by the rating agency) LONDON, September 17 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Bulgarian Development Bank's (BDB) Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'BBB-', Short-term IDR at 'F3', Support Rating at '2', and Support Rating Floor at 'BBB-'. The Outlook on the Long-Term IDR is Stable. A full list of rating actions is at the end of this rating action commentary. Fitch does not assign a Viability Rating to BDB due to its policy role and limited scope of purely commercial activities KEY RATING DRIVERS - IDRs, SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR BDB's ratings reflect Fitch's opinion that there continues to be a high probability of support for the bank from the Bulgarian state, if required, due to BDB's policy role and 99.99% state ownership. Moreover, the bank's relative small size (about 2% of Bulgarian GDP) and low leverage limit potential contingent liability for the sovereign in the near future. The Stable Outlook on BDB's Long-Term IDR reflects that on the Bulgarian sovereign (BBB-/Stable). RATING SENSITIVITIES - IDRs, SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR BDB's ratings are equalised with those of the sovereign and consequently are sensitive to changes in the Bulgarian sovereign ratings. Fitch believes that the state's strong propensity to support BDB is unlikely to be revised in the foreseeable future BDB is a state-owned development bank, established to support the implementation of the government's economic policy. Its primary task is to stimulate Bulgaria's economy growth by facilitating access to financing for small and medium-sized enterprises. The rating actions are as follows: Long-term IDR affirmed at 'BBB-'; Outlook Stable Short-term IDR affirmed at 'F3' Support Rating of '2' Support Rating Floor of 'BBB-' Contact: Primary Analyst Banu Cartmell Director +44 20 3530 11 09 Fitch Ratings Limited 30 North Colonnade London E14 5GN Secondary Analyst Agata Gryglewicz Analyst +48 22 330 69 70 Committee Chairperson Artur Szeski Senior Director +48 22 338 6292 Media Relations: Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel: +44 20 3530 1103, Email: peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com Applicable criteria, 'Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria' dated August 2012, 'Evaluating Corporate Governance Criteria' dated December 2012 are available at www.fitchratings.com. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria here Evaluating Corporate Governance here Additional Disclosure Solicitation Status here ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.