(The following statement was released by the rating agency) WARSAW/LONDON/MOSCOW, February 21 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Bulgarian Development Bank's (BDB) Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) and Support Rating Floor (SRF) at 'BBB-', respectively, Short-Term IDR at 'F3' and Support Rating at '2'. The Outlook on the Long-Term IDR is Stable. Fitch does not assign a Viability Rating to BDB as its business model is highly dependent on support from the state. KEY RATING DRIVERS BDB's IDRs and SRF are equalised with those of the Bulgarian sovereign (BBB-/Stable). The affirmation of the ratings reflects Fitch's continued belief of a high probability of support from the Bulgarian sovereign, in case of need. The Stable Outlook mirrors that on the Bulgarian sovereign. The state's strong economic incentive to support BDB is mainly driven by the almost 100% ownership of the bank by and significant funding from (or guaranteed by) the state. Our view also takes into consideration the bank's role in supporting the government's economic policy. BDB is subject to Bulgarian resolution legislation, which requires senior creditors to participate in losses, if necessary, instead of or ahead of a bank receiving sovereign support. This limits the state's ability to provide extraordinary support to BDB, particularly in view of the lack of a clear separation between the bank's pure policy and commercial activities. However, we believe that the state would act pre-emptively to prevent BDB's failure and avoid bailing-in senior creditors because the vast majority of BDB's funding is either sourced from or guaranteed by the state. In our opinion the state will likely maintain a high capital surplus at BDB over regulatory minimums, without breaching EU state aid rules. The state retained 2015 net income and will most likely do the same in respect to 2016 earnings. Furthermore, the bank expects to receive further ordinary capital support from the state to cover any shortfall from the implementation of IFRS9. At end-3Q16, the bank's CET1 ratio was 53.7% and its equity was sufficient to cover losses equal to 86% of all loans to non-bank customers. Potential support for BDB would be easily manageable for the state due to the bank's small size (total assets equal to 1.8% of Bulgarian GDP in 2016) and the sovereign's sound public finances. At end-3Q16, the bank's liabilities not directly linked to the sovereign represented less than 0.2% of the country's GDP. Bulgaria's general government debt rose to an estimated 29% of GDP at end-2016, but remained significantly below the median for 'BBB' countries of 40%. BDB has policy bank status, as defined by dedicated legislation, the BDB Act. However, the bank's policy role has been under-developed so far and the Act gives it significant leeway in pursing commercial activities. BDB's policy mandate has been developing through the bank's participation in the state-supported National Energy Efficiency Programme (NEEP) started in late 2015) and aimed at improving the energy efficiency of multi-family housing in Bulgaria. BDB lends directly to Bulgarian companies, but the key strategic focus in the long-term is on refinancing domestic and foreign commercial banks. At end-3Q16, these business lines represented 50% and 10% of the bank's assets, respectively. Pure policy loans in direct lending comprised only NEEP-related facilities (17% share in all loans to customers), while the remainder was generally commercial lending. NEEP loans and on-lending indirectly to SMEs were the key growth drivers in 2016. Fitch expects the loan book to further expand in the medium-term, driven by the increased utilisation of the NEEP (total value of the programme has been increased to BGN2bn by the state). Furthermore, lending related to other EU- and state-sponsored programmes that started in 2016 should drive growth, including the EUR150m BDB participation in the so called "Juncker Plan". RATING SENSITIVITIES IDRS AND SUPPORT RATING A downgrade of the sovereign rating would trigger the same action on the IDRs of BDB. The bank would also be downgraded in case of a significant increase of funding not sourced from or guaranteed by the state, material erosion of the bank's capital surplus over regulatory minimums, or a substantial expansion in commercial lending (not our base case). If the sovereign is upgraded, the upgrade of BDB will depend on Fitch's assessment of the state's economic incentive to support the bank based on BDB's i) legal status; ii) liability structure, iii) role in carrying out government policies in the economy, iv) and the state's flexibility to support the bank in compliance with local resolution legislation and EU state-aid rules. 